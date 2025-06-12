In June 2025, a new museum opened on Naoshima Island in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea. It is called the Naoshima New Museum of Art, and is the latest part of the Benesse Art Site Naoshima. This site includes art spaces across the nearby islands of Naoshima, Teshima, and Inujima. The new museum is important because it is the first in the group to focus only on contemporary Asian art.

The museum is located near Honmura, a village on Naoshima, built on a tree-covered hill and looks out toward the Seto Inland Sea; visitors can see the ocean from the top floor of the building.

This museum was created by Soichiro Fukutake, who has led the Benesse Art Site Naoshima since the late 1980s. He sees it as a legacy project, made with the island’s future in mind. It was created to last and grow with the local community and future generations.

The Design by Tadao Ando

The building was designed by Tadao Ando, a well-known Japanese architect. This museum is his tenth project for the Benesse Art Site Naoshima. He has also designed other important spaces here, including the Chichu Art Museum in 2004 and the Valley Gallery in 2022.

The new museum has three levels. One level is above ground, and two levels are underground. The levels are linked by a single staircase, which is lit by sunlight from a skylight above. The natural light reaches all the way to the lower floors.

The outside walls are covered with black plaster. This material was chosen because it looks like burned cedar, a traditional method used on the island. There are also pebble walls, which were inspired by the houses in Honmura, and it helps the building match its surroundings. The roof is sloped and made of metal, which is also common in local architecture.

There is a café with a terrace that faces the sea, allowing visitors to enjoy the view and take a break during their visit.

Ando said that he wants people, especially children, to remember their visit to Naoshima. He hopes the museum helps them discover new ways of thinking and feeling. He said that experiences like these stay with us, just like songs or art we remember from childhood. He believes that these moments can help people become more aware and emotionally connected.

A Focused Collection of Contemporary Asian Art

This museum is special because it is the first in the Benesse Art Site Naoshima to focus only on Asian contemporary art. Soichiro Fukutake said this decision was made for two reasons. First, because he expects that art from Asian regions will continue to grow in exciting ways. Second, because he believes that Japanese people should understand their place within Asia, not just geographically but also culturally.

Fukutake also explained that the Benesse site already has a large collection of Western art, which is shown in the other museums. Now, by also displaying Asian art in the new museum, the whole art site can offer a more balanced and complete view of global art.

Unlike the other Benesse museums, which mostly display permanent installations, this new museum will have rotating exhibitions. This means the artwork will change regularly, so visitors can experience new pieces every time they come.

The First Exhibition: From the Origin to the Future

The first show at the museum is called From the Origin to the Future. It includes new works by twelve artists and artist groups. Some of these artists are working with the Benesse Art Site for the first time, while others have worked with the foundation before.

The exhibition fills eight gallery spaces inside the building. Many of the artworks are large installations, and some were made specifically for this museum.

The artists come from different parts of East and Southeast Asia, including Japan, Korea, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

A few of the artists in the show include:

Do Ho Suh, who is also showing work at the Tate Modern in London

Takashi Murakami, a well-known Japanese artist

Cai Guo-Qiang, who has worked with the foundation before

Pannaphan Yodmanee, an artist from Thailand

The artworks are meant to match the design of the museum and create a thoughtful, slow-paced experience. Visitors are invited to spend time with the pieces and explore the space in a relaxed and focused way.

A Museum Connected to the Island

This is the first museum on the island to include the name “Naoshima” in its title. This shows a stronger connection to the island and the people who live there.

The museum also includes outdoor art installations, so visitors can keep discovering art even after they leave the building. These features help connect the museum to everyday life on the island.

The Naoshima New Museum of Art adds to a larger story that began in the late 1980s, when Soichiro Fukutake and the Benesse Foundation started creating art spaces on Naoshima. Since 2004, more than six million people have visited the islands to see the art and architecture.

This new museum continues that story. It adds a new focus on Asian art and a new way of showing it. It was designed with care, using materials and forms from the island itself. And it offers a calm space where visitors can enjoy both the art and the natural beauty around them.