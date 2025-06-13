On Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific, Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase. The event lasted a little over an hour and was followed by an in-depth look at The Outer Worlds 2 and Grounded 2, then the PC Gaming Show at noon. In total, there were 31 announcements, including new games, expansions, remakes, and even a handheld Xbox device.

Below is every confirmed announcement, update, release date, and platform from the event.

Key Takeaways Final Fantasy XVI was released immediately for Xbox Series X|S and PC during the showcase, its first appearance outside PlayStation.

Microsoft revealed the ROG Xbox Ally handheld, launching Holiday 2025 with support for Xbox, Game Pass, and third-party PC storefronts.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was officially announced, set in 2035 with David Mason returning, and confirmed for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Major Surprise Announcements

Before we go through all the game announcements, here are the biggest surprises that stood out during the event.

Final Fantasy XVI Release Date: June 8, 2025 (Shadow Dropped) Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5 Details: Originally a PS5 exclusive from 2023, now available immediately on Xbox. Includes all content and achievements.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade Release Date: Winter 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, Switch 2 Details: Includes PS5-exclusive content.

Xbox ROG Ally and ROG Ally X Handhelds Release Date: Holiday 2025 Details: Developed with ASUS; play digital Xbox games, Game Pass titles, and access other PC storefronts. Hollow Knight: Silksong confirmed to launch in time for or alongside these devices.



Games With Confirmed Release Dates

The showcase included many games with set release dates. Here are all the confirmed ones.

The Outer Worlds 2 Release Date: October 29, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: Sequel from Obsidian with a comedic tone and capitalism critique.

High on Life 2 Release Date: Winter 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: Sequel from Squanch Games; launches Day One on Game Pass.

Grounded 2 Release Date: July 29, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC Details: Early access; survival gameplay continues; available on Game Pass.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Release Date: October 21, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: Game Pass Day One; developed by Koei Tecmo.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Order of the Giants (DLC) Release Date: September 4, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: Set in Rome; it includes cults, puzzles, and ancient secrets.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Release Date: July 11, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Switch 2 Details: Demo available for pre-purchases; TMNT’s Michelangelo confirmed; Doom Slayer locked to Deluxe Edition.

Gears of War: Reloaded Release Date: August 26, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5 Details: Free for Gears Ultimate owners (pre-May 2025); supports cross-play and Game Pass.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Seasons of the Worm Cult Release Date: June 18, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC Details: Adds Solstice zone, server-wide Writhing Wall event, and included with Content Pass.

Fallout 76: Gone Fission Release Date: June 3, 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5 Details: Adds fishing, hermit crab, and new area; no new achievements.

Sea of Thieves: Season 17 – Smuggler’s Tide Release Date: August 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5 Details: Introduces Smuggler’s League and PvPvE Voyages.

Age of Mythology: Retold – Heavenly Spear (DLC) Release Date: Fall 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: Adds 12 Japanese gods and 12 missions; free for Premium Edition owners.

Cronos: The New Dawn Release Date: Fall 2025 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: Horror game by Bloober Team; features creature fusion mechanics.



Games Confirmed for 2026

The showcase also announced several titles planned for 2026. These don’t have exact dates yet, but they are officially scheduled for that year.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: Prequel set 15 years before Requiem; stars Sophia; Day One Game Pass.

The Blood of Dawnwalker Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: RPG with dual day/night gameplay; developed by Rebel Wolves.

Beast of Reincarnation Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: Post-apocalyptic Japan; action RPG from Game Freak; Game Pass 2026.

Super Meat Boy 3D Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: Adds 3D gameplay and replay features; not launching on Game Pass.

Aphelion Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Details: Sci-fi narrative game from Don’t Nod; Game Pass 2026.

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC (more platforms TBA) Details: Musical horror game with talking cat Mr. Bones the Bastard; Game Pass 2026.

Mudang: Two Hearts Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC Details: Set in Korea during reunification; stealth shooter; launches in 2026.

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, Switch Details: Expands on the original game’s size and story; Day One Game Pass.

Invincible VS Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5 Details: 3v3 tag fighter based on the show; writer from the show on board.

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC Details: Co-op game based on webtoon; 2026 release.

Aniimo Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC Details: Creature-catching RPG with PvP and PvE; includes “twining”; not confirmed for Game Pass.

Persona 4 Revival Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5 Details: Game Pass Day One; Xbox One support not included; release date not specified.



What’s Next from Xbox in 2026

At the end of the show, Phil Spencer confirmed that in 2026, Xbox will release:

A new Fable

The next Forza

Gears of War: E-Day

The return of a classic Xbox franchise (unnamed but described as “with us since the beginning”)