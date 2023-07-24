A Gourmet Guide to the World’s Most Aesthetically Pleasing Dining Destinations

Embark on a culinary journey around the globe and explore the top restaurants merging creativity in cuisine with ingenious interior design.
Imagine walking into a restaurant where every aspect of the space is thoughtfully designed, where every meal is an immersive experience, and where culinary creativity is matched by stunning aesthetics. Welcome to our global tour of the finest establishments where art meets gastronomy.
Home to a series of six full-service restaurants, each exuding its own unique charm, Tin Building, orchestrated by renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is a design lover’s paradise. The establishment’s Parisian chic bistro, T. Brasserie, Chinese-inspired speakeasy, House of the Red Pearl, and refreshing plant-based eatery, Seeds & Weeds, make this a must-visit gastronomic hub.
Embark on a culinary journey around the globe and explore the top restaurants merging creativity in cuisine with ingenious interior design.
Maison de la Luz offers a calm respite in the bustling city, with eclectic spaces filled with character. Its public bar, Bar Marilou, is a treasure with its bold color scheme and a mix of different cultural influences.
The Alchemist in Copenhagen isn’t merely a restaurant, it’s a four-hour multisensory journey. With its five unique dining rooms, gastronomic storytelling, and world-class accolades, it offers a feast for all the senses.
Under, Europe’s first underwater restaurant, is a real-life architectural marvel. Masterminded by Snøhetta, the restaurant also functions as a marine life research center, providing a one-of-a-kind dining experience.
These restaurants, each unique in its design and culinary approach, offer an experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional dining. It is no longer simply about food or ambiance; it’s about creating a space that inspires, engages and connects. This evolving dynamic of dining makes it an exciting time to be a food and design lover.
Explore the culinary magnificence of Michelin-star restaurants within luxury hotels worldwide, offering epicurean adventures and top-notch accommodations. Travelers with a…
Explore a curated list of the best affordable hotels in Europe, handpicked by travel experts. Find chic and comfortable accommodations…
Step into a world of leisure, comfort and history with our list of top 10 hotels in Rhodes, each offering…