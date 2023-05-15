Alicia Keys Collaborates with Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra for Netflix Prequel Series

KEY TAKEAWAYS Alicia Keys collaborated with over 70 female musicians of color from around the world to form Queen Charlotte's Global Orchestra for the Netflix prequel series, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." The orchestra covers popular songs by artists like Beyoncé, SZA, and Whitney Houston, with a special orchestral rendition of Alicia Keys' hit song "If I Ain't Got You" to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Queen Charlotte's Global Orchestra is a groundbreaking ensemble, featuring talented women from countries such as South Africa, Barbados, Germany, Sweden, and Egypt. Ofentse Pitse, the youngest and first Black African woman to conduct and own an orchestra, led the ensemble. Alicia Keys aims to shift perspectives about orchestras and promote inclusivity in the music industry through this collaboration. She hopes it will open minds to the possibilities for women of color in all musical spaces. The orchestra's performance video showcases regency-era style, with musicians dressed in 1700s-inspired gowns and performing in a grand setting. Alicia Keys has long been an advocate for gender equality and believes in creating special moments, like Queen Charlotte's Global Orchestra, to promote inclusivity and representation. Alicia Keys is preparing for her "Keys to the Summer Tour" in North America, while the Netflix prequel series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" featuring the orchestra's rendition of "If I Ain't Got You" is available for streaming.

Alicia Keys recently collaborated with over 70 female musicians of color from across the globe to create Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra for the Netflix prequel series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

The prequel follows the musical footsteps of the original series by featuring orchestral covers of popular songs, including Beyoncé, SZA, and Whitney Houston. Keys’ 2003 hit, “If I Ain’t Got You,” received a special orchestral treatment to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

A First-of-its-Kind Global Orchestra

The groundbreaking Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra is comprised of talented women from countries such as South Africa, Barbados, Germany, Sweden, and Egypt.

They joined forces to deliver a captivating rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You,” which features Keys’ signature honeyed vocals and piano melody.

The ensemble was led by Ofentse Pitse, the youngest and first Black African woman to conduct and own an orchestra.

Keys expressed her excitement about the project, stating that the collaboration aimed to shift perspectives about orchestras and show that women of color belong everywhere.

She described the experience as “magical” and hopes it will open people’s minds to the possibilities for inclusivity in the music industry.

Embracing Regency-Era Style

The musicians in Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra appeared in a video dressed in elegant 1700s-inspired gowns, delivering a performance with sweeping strings, ethereal percussion, and grounding horns.

The grand setting, complete with tall ornate walls and chandeliers, added to the visual spectacle.

A Commitment to Gender Equality

Alicia Keys has long been an advocate for gender equality, with her mother instilling a strong sense of fairness and equanimity in her from a young age.

This dedication can be heard in her music, including songs like “A Woman’s Worth,” “Superwoman,” and “Girl on Fire.”

Keys believes that creating special moments, like the Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra, can help demonstrate what is possible when attention is given to promoting inclusivity and representation.

Upcoming Tour and Bridgerton Prequel Series

Alicia Keys is set to embark on her “Keys to the Summer Tour” across North America this summer. Fans can expect a celebration of self-liberation and love, as well as a revisiting of some of her lesser-known songs.

Meanwhile, the Netflix prequel series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is available for streaming, featuring the remarkable Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You.”