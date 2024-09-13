Get ready because the Getty’s PST ART Festival is back in 2024, and this year, it’s all about “Art & Science Collide.”

With over 60 exhibits spread across Los Angeles and beyond, artists are infusing art and science to explore some of today’s biggest issues—climate change, feminism, and the latest tech.

There’s so much to see, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Here’s your guide to some of the must-see shows at PST ART 2024.

September 7, 2024 – January 5, 2025: “Beatriz da Costa: (un)disciplinary tactics” at Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions

This exhibit celebrates Beatriz da Costa, an artist and scientist who mixed activism and art.

One of the standout pieces is her project PigeonBlog (2006-2008), in which she used pigeons with air-quality sensors to track pollution.

She also created Dying for the Other, a personal and emotional reflection on her battle with cancer, drawing parallels between herself and lab animals used for medical research.

If you’re interested in how art can tackle environmental issues, this exhibit is, for sure, worth your time. You can catch it until January 2025.

September 14, 2024 – January 5, 2025: “Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice” at Hammer Museum, Los Angeles

This exhibit is about climate change and how it's linked to social issues.

Featuring 25 artists, it features unique works, like Garnett Puett’s sculptures made by bees and Ron Finley’s garden installation.

As you explore, each piece gets you thinking about how climate and social justice are tied together.

This interactive exhibit, running through January 2025, offers a deep dive into environmental justice and is a must-see for anyone who cares about the planet.

September 15, 2024 – December 21, 2024: “Life on Earth: Art & Ecofeminism” at The Brick, Los Angeles

This exhibit explores ecofeminism—a movement that parallels how society treats nature and women.

One highlight is Aviva Rahmani’s Ghost Nets, where she turned a polluted dump into a thriving ecosystem.

You’ll also see works by artists like Carolina Caycedo and Tabita Rezaire, who focus on protecting the environment.

In its latest exhibition, this show explores the connections between feminism and environmental activism. It will be open until the end of December 2024.

September 18, 2024 – March 2, 2025: “World Without End: The George Washington Carver Project” at California African American Museum, Los Angeles

You might know George Washington Carver for his inventions, but did you know he was also an artist?

The display highlights his art and scientific innovations, combining both sides of his genius.

You’ll also see modern art inspired by Carver’s life and work, highlighting his contributions to sustainable agriculture and social justice.

This exhibit, which runs until March 2025, is a great choice if you’re interested in history, innovation, and how art can connect to science.

September 19, 2024 – February 2, 2025: “For Dear Life: Art, Medicine, and Disability” at Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego

This powerful exhibit, at the heart of this collection, explores how artists have tackled illness and disability in their work.

With over 80 featured artists, you’ll see pieces that range from reflections on the HIV/AIDS crisis to more recent health struggles like COVID-19.

Joey Terrill’s colorful Still-Life with Zerrit and Bob Flanagan’s intense Video Coffin are just two thought-provoking works on display.

Open until February 2025, this exhibit gives a meaningful and emotional look at how art and health intersect.

September 22, 2024 – February 23, 2025: “ARTEONICA: Art, Science, and Technology in Latin America Today” at Museum of Latin American Art, Long Beach

ARTEONICA celebrates the legacy of Brazilian computer art pioneer Waldemar Cordeiro and shows how his ideas have inspired other Latin American artists.

You’ll see work from artists like his daughter, Analívia Cordeiro, whose dance pieces use computers to analyze movement.

If you’re into digital art and technology, this exhibit offers a unique perspective on how art and science have come together in Latin America. It’s on display until February 2025.

October 5, 2024 – March 2, 2025: “Scientia Sexualis” at Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

This show takes a deep dive into how artists have explored the medical world and its impact on sexual identity.

Curated by queer studies experts, Scientia Sexualis includes unique pieces like Jes Fan’s 3D-printed sculptures that reimagine CAT scans of his body. Interestingly, the show challenges norms around sex, gender, and the medical field.

If you’re drawn to art that challenges the way we think about medicine and identity, this exhibit runs until March 2025.

November 16, 2024 – April 6, 2025: “Social Forest: Oaks of Tovaangar” at Elysian Park, Los Angeles

Inspired by Joseph Beuys’ famous 7000 Oaks project, this exhibition focuses on ecological restoration.

Artists and archaeologists are teaming up with the Tongva people to plant 100 native oak trees in Elysian Park.

It's more than an art project—it's a community effort to help the environment.

This program runs until April 2025, and if you care about ecology and community-driven art, you should definitely check it out.

November 24, 2024 – July 13, 2025: “Digital Witness: Revolutions in Design, Photography, and Film” at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Digital Witness explores how digital technology has shaped art since the 1980s.

From clips of Jurassic Park to Petra Cortright’s webcam art, this show dives into how digital tools have changed how we capture and create art.

Running until mid-2025, this is a great exhibit for anyone interested in the digital world’s impact on art and design.

Don’t Miss Out on PST ART 2024!

PST ART 2024 is packed with incredible exhibits that mix art, science, and everything in between.

So, take advantage of this one-of-a-kind event happening all across Los Angeles and nearby cities.

Grab your calendar, pick your favorite shows, and get ready to explore a festival that will inspire you.

See you at PST ART 2024!