The art world rarely takes a break, and 2025 is shaping up to be no exception—though maybe just a touch quieter than in previous years.

We’ve watched new art fairs crop up everywhere, especially in Asia, where cities like Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong have each built impressive track records.

This year, though, we’re only seeing one brand-new fair: Untitled Art Fair: Houston, which is a more boutique affair than its Miami Beach sibling.

Is that a sign of things slowing down? Possibly. Collectors and dealers seem choosier now, focusing on where they’ll get the most bang for their buck (and time).

After the post-lockdown rush—when every event felt like a reunion—fair fatigue might be setting in.

The big question is whether fewer fairs can spark higher quality or if global demand will keep pushing for more.

Either way, the heavy hitters in the fair world remain unmissable.

Below, you’ll find the most important art fairs and exhibitions for 2025.

Events like Frieze, Art Basel, and TEFAF bring together blue-chip artists, while fairs like Liste Basel, NADA Miami, and Paris Internationale focus on discovering new voices in contemporary art.

These fairs are now full of cultural events, with museum shows, luxury brand collaborations, fashion tie-ins, and exclusive parties.

1. Mexico City Art Week

Mexico City Art Week runs from February 5 to 11 and brings together Zona Maco, Material, and Salón Acme.

These three fairs turn the city into Latin America’s biggest art destination for a week, with galleries, museums, and cultural spaces hosting special exhibitions and events.

Zona Maco is the largest of the three fairs, taking place at Centro Citibanamex. It has sections for contemporary art, modern art, design, photography, and books.

The preview day is February 5 from 11 AM to 5 PM, followed by general admission from 5 PM to 8 PM.

The fair continues February 6–9. Exhibitors include major international galleries and top Latin American galleries.

Material Art Fair is held at Expo Reforma and focuses on new and experimental art. And interestingly, it brings together emerging and mid-career galleries from Latin America, the U.S., and Europe.

The preview day is February 6, and general admission runs from February 7 to 9.

Salón Acme takes place in Colonia Juárez and is different from the other fairs because it features artists selected through an open call.

It runs from February 6 to 11 and highlights emerging artists before they join major galleries.

Throughout the week, galleries and museums across Mexico City host exhibitions and events.

Key locations include Museo Jumex, Museo Tamayo, and Kurimanzutto.

The city becomes a hub for art collectors, curators, and artists looking to explore the best of Latin American contemporary art.

2. India Art Fair

India Art Fair takes place in New Delhi from February 6 to 9 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds.

It’s, in fact, the biggest art fair in South Asia and brings together 116 exhibitors, including 78 galleries and 25 major institutions.

Galleries include David Zwirner, Galleria Continua, Lisson Gallery, and Carpenters Workshop Gallery, alongside top Indian galleries like Nature Morte, Vadehra Art Gallery, and Experimenter.

The fair features a strong focus on digital and experimental art. The expanded design section highlights collaborations between artists and traditional Indian craftsmen. Plus, visitors can attend interactive workshops, artist talks, and live performances.

India Art Fair also works on art education and accessibility, offering guided tours, special exhibitions, and pop-up projects.

Perhaps it’s the best place to see established and new South Asian artists in one event.

3. Frieze Los Angeles

Frieze Los Angeles will be held at Santa Monica Airport from February 20 to 23. It is the biggest international art fair on the West Coast, featuring over 100 galleries from around the world.

The fair has a VIP preview on February 20 and 21 from 11 AM to 1 PM. General admission starts after 1 PM on February 21 and runs through February 23.

Exhibitors include Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, and Pace Gallery. The Focus section shows galleries open for 12 years or less and curated by Essence Harden, a visual arts curator at the California African American Museum.

Frieze Los Angeles also features large-scale installations at the airport campus. The Art Production Fund’s “Inside Out” series will showcase works by Jackie Amézquita, Joel Gaitan, Madeline Hollander, Greg Ito, and Ozzie Juarez.

Alongside the main fair, two satellite fairs take place:

Felix LA at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel from February 19 to 23, where galleries present work in hotel rooms.

Santa Monica Post Office Fair, a new fair from February 20 to 22, offers an alternative to Frieze and Felix.

During Frieze Week, Los Angeles museums and galleries host special exhibitions. The Getty, MOCA, The Broad, and Hauser & Wirth LA present new shows, making this one of the biggest art events of the year in the U.S.

4. TEFAF Maastricht

TEFAF Maastricht runs from March 15 to 20 at the Maastricht Exhibition & Conference Centre (MECC) in the Netherlands.

One of the world’s most prestigious art and antiques fairs, you will see over 260 exhibitors from more than 20 countries.

The fair is known for its focus on museum-quality works, spanning 7,000 years of art history, including paintings, sculptures, furniture, jewelry, manuscripts, and rare artifacts.

The fair attracts major private collectors, museum representatives, and art historians due to its rigorous vetting process.

The Old Masters section is undoubtedly a highlight, featuring works by artists such as Rembrandt and Van Dyck.

The modern and contemporary art sections have also grown in recent years.

For the 2025 edition, first-time exhibitors include Galerie Lelong & Co., Marianne Boesky Gallery, and Thomas Deprez Fine Arts, adding new perspectives to the fair.

Returning exhibitors will include Hauser & Wirth, Gagosian, and Simon Dickinson.

What’s more, Maastricht hosts events at museums and cultural institutions.

Visitors can explore exhibitions at the Bonnefanten Museum and the Limburgs Museum, as well as historic sites like Vrijthof Square and St. Servatius Basilica.

5. Art Basel Hong Kong

Art Basel Hong Kong takes place from March 26 to 30 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.

It is Asia’s most important contemporary art fair and features 242 exhibitors from 42 countries.

The fair provides a global platform for artists, galleries, and collectors, with a strong focus on Asian and Asia-Pacific art.

The VIP preview days on March 26 and 27 give collectors early access, while general admission runs from March 28 to 30.

The fair is divided into three sections:

The galleries section features leading international galleries, including David Zwirner, White Cube, and Perrotin.

Discoveries section focuses on emerging artists, with solo presentations by rising stars in contemporary art.

Insights section highlights historical presentations from the Asia-Pacific region, often showcasing underrepresented artists and movements.

Hong Kong’s art scene extends beyond the fair, with major institutions like M+ Museum, Tai Kwun Contemporary, and Para Site hosting special exhibitions.

The city also sees art auctions at Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

In recent years, alternative fairs have emerged alongside Art Basel Hong Kong.

The Supper Club Art Fair, launched in 2024 by PHD Group and The Shophouse, will return in 2025 with a smaller, more experimental format, running parallel to the main event.

6. SP-Arte (São Paulo)

SP-Arte runs from April 2 to 6 at the Bienal Pavilion in Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo, Brazil.

Since it is the largest art fair in Latin America, it attracts regional and international galleries.

The fair is known for its diverse exhibitors, featuring contemporary art, modern masters, and design.

Galleries like Galeria Nara Roesler, Mendes Wood DM, and Casa Triângulo return with a focus on Latin American contemporary artists.

International galleries such as David Zwirner, Gagosian, and Pace Gallery also participate.

The fair includes a strong section for design, with furniture, ceramics, and decorative arts from leading Brazilian designers.

And there is no shortage of Public programs, including artist talks, panel discussions, and performances.

Not to mention, São Paulo is home to some of Latin America’s top museums, including MASP (Museu de Arte de São Paulo) and Instituto Tomie Ohtake, both of which host major exhibitions during SP-Arte.

So, visitors will have the chance to check those out, alongside the city’s street art scene, with murals by artists like Kobra.

7. Expo Chicago

Expo Chicago takes place from April 24 to 27 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall.

The fair has become a central event in the U.S. contemporary art market, known for its strong established and emerging galleries.

The fair is divided into sections:

Galleries section features major names like David Zwirner, Marian Goodman Gallery, and Hauser & Wirth.

Exposure section is dedicated to emerging galleries showcasing new voices in contemporary art.

Profile section highlights thematic exhibitions and solo presentations.

Special exhibitions section brings together presentations by nonprofit organizations and museums.

Beyond the fair, Chicago’s art scene thrives with exhibitions at the Art Institute of Chicago, MCA Chicago, and the Renaissance Society.

The city’s galleries also host openings and events, which is why Expo Chicago is a week-long experience for the art world.

8. Art Brussels

Art Brussels runs from April 24 to 27 at the Brussels Expo.

It is one of Europe’s leading contemporary art fairs, featuring established galleries and emerging talent.

The fair is known for its focus on discovery, so it will shine a light on new artists and overlooked historical figures.

The 2024 edition saw 170+ galleries and 26,000 visitors, and the 2025 edition is expected to grow even further.

The fair is divided into sections:

Discovery focuses on young and emerging artists, offering visitors a glimpse into the future of contemporary art.

Prime features established artists, with works spanning from modern to contemporary.

Rediscovery highlights artists from the 20th century who may have been overlooked in the past.

Solo presents in-depth exhibitions dedicated to a single artist, providing an immersive experience.

Brussels, a major European art hub, is home to the must-see Art Brussels event.

The fair’s reach grows even bigger with the participation of the city’s impressive galleries and events at renowned art centers like WIELS Contemporary Art Centre, Kanal – Centre Pompidou, and Bozar.

9. Frieze New York

Frieze New York runs from May 7 to 11 at The Shed in New York City.

It is one of the top contemporary art fairs in the U.S. that showcases major galleries, collectors, and curators.

The fair is held at The Shed, a cultural center in Hudson Yards, close to Chelsea’s gallery district.

Frieze New York features high-end international and U.S. galleries with modern and contemporary works, including blue-chip galleries like Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, and Pace Gallery, as well as emerging spaces.

The fair has a Focus section for younger galleries that highlights new artists.

New York’s major museums and galleries, such as The Met, MoMA, and the Whitney Museum, hold special events during Frieze Week.

Private collectors, auction houses, and cultural institutions also present exhibitions and sales at the same time.

10. TEFAF New York

TEFAF New York takes place from May 9 to 14 at the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan.

It is a top fair for fine art, antiques, and design, with collectors and museum representatives attending.

The fair presents historical and modern masterpieces, from Old Master paintings to contemporary works.

It will also include museum-quality jewelry, rare books, sculpture, and decorative arts.

Exhibitors include top galleries and dealers from around the world with carefully selected pieces.

TEFAF attracts collectors, institutions, and interior designers who seek high-quality artwork.

Additionally, New York’s top galleries and auction houses, such as Sotheby’s and Christie’s, hold exhibitions and sales alongside TEFAF.

11. Art Basel Switzerland

Art Basel Switzerland takes place from June 17 to 22 at Messe Basel in Switzerland.

It is the most prestigious contemporary art fair in the world and features over 250 top galleries.

The VIP preview on June 17 and 18 allows collectors to see works before the public days.

The fair attracts major collectors, museum directors, and art investors.

Galleries present blue-chip works by artists such as Picasso, Warhol, Basquiat, and Koons, along with contemporary stars.

The fair is divided into sections, including Galleries, Statements, Edition, Unlimited, and Parcours.

Galleries are the main section, and they have leading international exhibitors.

Statements feature solo presentations by emerging artists.

Edition focuses on prints and multiples by established artists.

Unlimited showcases large-scale installations and ambitious projects.

Parcours places site-specific art installations in public spaces in Basel.

During Art Basel, the entire city holds museum exhibitions, gallery openings, and cultural events.

Major institutions like the Fondation Beyeler, Kunstmuseum Basel, and Schaulager present exhibitions.

Private collectors and foundations open their collections to VIPs.

12. Liste Art Fair Basel

Liste Art Fair Basel runs from June 16 to 22 at Messe Basel.

It is a top fair for emerging contemporary art and presents new galleries and rising artists.

Unlike Art Basel, which features established names, Liste focuses on galleries with experimental and cutting-edge work.

The fair is known for discovering young talent, with many artists showing their work internationally for the first time.

Galleries come from around the world and focus on innovative and conceptual art.

Many well-known artists, including Kara Walker, Olafur Eliasson, and Wolfgang Tillmans, started their careers at Liste.

It is the first stop for collectors looking for the next big names in contemporary art.

Liste has low booth fees, which helps younger galleries participate.

Basel’s cultural institutions, including Kunsthalle Basel and HeK (House of Electronic Arts), hold exhibitions on new media and digital art.

13. Frieze Seoul

Frieze Seoul runs from September 4 to 7 at COEX in Seoul, South Korea.

It is one of Asia’s biggest international art fairs, bringing together top galleries, collectors, and curators.

Since its first edition in 2022, the fair has helped establish Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo as a major art market.

Frieze Seoul features over 100 top galleries, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, and Pace Gallery, with contemporary and modern works.

The fair is held alongside Kiaf Seoul, a long-running event focused on Korean and regional galleries that draw international buyers and local collectors.

Frieze Seoul includes sections for established artists, emerging talent, and special projects.

Seoul’s top museums and galleries, including the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA), Leeum Museum, and Kukje Gallery, hold major exhibitions.

Luxury brands, tech companies, and fashion houses also organize events, showing the growing link between art and other industries in South Korea.

14. Untitled Houston

Untitled Art, known for its long-running Miami Beach fair, is launching a new event in Houston, Texas.

The fair will take place from September 18 to 21 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Untitled founder Jeffrey Lawson has considered Houston as a potential location for years, and planning for this fair started in 2022.

The event will be directed by Los Angeles-based writer and curator Michael Slenske and will feature around 50 exhibitors.

Participating galleries already confirmed include Jessica Silverman Gallery, Various Small Fires, Half Gallery, and Luis De Jesus Los Angeles.

The full list of exhibitors will be announced in the spring.

Visitors can also explore the Menil Collection, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston during the fair.

Art lovers, collectors, and industry insiders should watch this exciting new addition to the 2025 art fair circuit.

15. Frieze London & Frieze Masters

Frieze London and Frieze Masters take place from October 15 to 19 in Regent’s Park, London.

Frieze London focuses on contemporary art, with leading galleries from Europe, the U.S., and beyond.

Frieze Masters, held in a separate tent in the same park, presents art from ancient times to the 20th century.

Both fairs attract major collectors, curators, and museums, making them among the most important events in Europe.

Frieze London has a Focus section that highlights younger galleries and new artists.

Frieze Masters presents Old Masters, classical sculptures, and modern art, showing the connections between historical and contemporary works.

The fair runs alongside 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair at Somerset House, which showcases artists from Africa and the African diaspora.

London’s museums, including Tate Modern, the British Museum, and the Royal Academy, hold special exhibitions during Frieze Week.

Auction houses Sotheby’s, Christie’s, and Phillips schedule key sales at the same time, attracting collectors from around the world.

Galleries, private collections, and pop-up exhibitions turn London into an art capital during the fair.

16. Art Basel Paris

Art Basel Paris runs from October 22 to 26 at the Grand Palais in Paris.

It is the newest Art Basel fair and has gained international attention since replacing FIAC.

The 2024 edition was the first held in the fully restored Grand Palais, a historic venue that adds prestige to the event.

Art Basel Paris combines top galleries from Europe, the U.S., and Asia, showing modern, contemporary, and emerging artists.

It happens alongside Paris Internationale, a smaller fair focused on younger galleries and experimental art.

Another event, The Salon by NADA and The Community, started in 2024 and will return in 2025 as a key alternative fair.

Parisian museums, including the Louvre, Centre Pompidou, and Musée d’Orsay, organize special exhibitions during the fair.

17. Art Basel Miami Beach

Art Basel Miami Beach runs from December 3 to 7 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

It is the biggest art fair in the U.S. and closes the global art calendar with contemporary, modern, and digital art.

The fair features top galleries from around the world, presenting works from well-known and emerging artists.

Miami Art Week, which happens simultaneously, includes several major satellite fairs across the city.

Untitled Art, located on the sands of Miami Beach, focuses on contemporary and cutting-edge art.

NADA Miami, hosted at Ice Palace Studios, highlights independent galleries and new artists.

Other fairs include Scope, Pulse, and Aqua, each catering to different art buyers.

Miami Art Week attracts artists, collectors, celebrities, and designers, creating a cultural event beyond the fair.

Luxury brands, private collections, and fashion houses hold exclusive events that draw high-profile guests.

Art Basel Miami Beach has become a major spot for digital art and NFTs, with tech companies and crypto collectors increasing their presence.

