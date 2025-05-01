Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet, two immersive art exhibitions will now run from July 15 to August 15, 2025, at Exhibition Centre Liverpool. The exhibitions were originally scheduled to end on August 3. Organiser Annerin Productions extended the dates due to high demand.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, confirmed the extension. She said the previous Beyond Van Gogh premiere in Liverpool in 2024 received strong visitor support and that interest in Beyond Monet has been equally high.

Exhibition Centre Liverpool is hosting the shows for four and a half weeks. Each show will run on separate days throughout the schedule.

Key Takeaways Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet in Liverpool have been extended by two weeks, now running from July 15 to August 15, 2025, due to high demand.

Over 700 iconic artworks by Van Gogh and Monet are featured through immersive visuals, music, and storytelling.

Complementary wellness sessions like yoga and painting will be held inside the exhibitions.

Van Gogh and Monet Works Animated

Beyond Van Gogh includes over 300 works by Vincent van Gogh. The exhibition features animated versions of pieces such as The Starry Night, Sunflowers, and Terrace of a Café at Night. These works are projected onto walls and floors, accompanied by an original musical score and readings from Van Gogh’s letters.

Beyond Monet features more than 400 artworks by Claude Monet. Highlights include Water Lilies, Impression: Sunrise, and Poppies. The exhibition includes an Infinity Room where visitors are surrounded by moving images of Monet’s paintings. The design is inspired by the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris.

Both exhibitions use motion graphics, music, and sound to present artworks in a digital, immersive format.

Wellness Events and New Ticket Types Introduced

In addition to the main shows, a series of wellness events will take place within the exhibition spaces. These include yoga, Pilates, meditation, and painting sessions.

Timed adult tickets start at £27.92. For 2025, Annerin Productions has added new ticket options, including family tickets, parent-and-child packages, and a VIP Experience.

Organizers and Venue Respond to Demand

Colm Graham, Head of Partnerships, Hospitality and Exhibition Sales at Exhibition Centre Liverpool, said demand for tickets was strong from the beginning. He described the extension as a response to that demand and praised Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group for their immersive design work.

UK and Global Expansion of Van Gogh Shows

Beyond Van Gogh was previously presented in Glasgow and Birmingham. In 2025, it will also run in Aberdeen. Other UK dates are expected but not yet confirmed.

In Boston, the Museum of Fine Arts is hosting Van Gogh: The Roulin Family Portraits until September 7, 2025. The exhibition includes 20 original paintings, including Lullaby: Madame Augustine Roulin Rocking a Cradle and Camille Roulin, as well as landscapes and Van Gogh’s letters. The show focuses on his time in Arles and St. Rémy and includes supporting works by other artists.

The National Gallery in London is running Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers, open since September 14, 2024. As of early 2025, it has received 283,499 visitors. It is the third most attended paid exhibition in the gallery’s history.

This is the second time the National Gallery has extended opening hours overnight; the first was in 2012 for Leonardo da Vinci: Painter at the Court of Milan. A 90-minute documentary film, Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh Poets and Lovers, directed by David Bickerstaff, will also be shown in UK cinemas.

Tickets Available for Liverpool Dates Until August 15

Tickets for Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet in Liverpool are available now. The exhibitions will run from July 15 to August 15, 2025, at Exhibition Centre Liverpool. Each show will run on separate days during the period.