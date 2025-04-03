The Biennale of Sydney will return to White Bay Power Station for its 25th edition, running from March 14 to June 14, 2026. This follows the success of the 2024 event, where the venue welcomed 174,000 visitors and became the most visited non-museum site in the event’s history.

First held in 1973, the Biennale of Sydney is one of the world’s oldest international contemporary art festivals. It takes place every two years and regularly draws artists and audiences from across the globe. In 2024, the total attendance across six venues reached 777,000, with White Bay Power Station hosting nearly a quarter of that number.

Due to last year’s success, the venue will again serve as a central location in 2026. The Biennale was the first cultural group to use the Power Station after it had been unused for 40 years. The building, part of the Bay West redevelopment, has now been restored as a space for arts and community events.

Hoor Al Qasimi to Lead the 25th Biennale of Sydney

Hoor Al Qasimi will serve as Artistic Director for the 25th Biennale of Sydney. She is the first curator from the Arab world to hold this position and the eighth woman to lead the festival since its beginning.

She is the President and Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation and has been named Artistic Director of the 2025 Aichi Triennale in Japan, becoming the first foreign curator in that role. Al Qasimi was also ranked first on ArtReview’s Power 100 list for 2024.

She stated that the Biennale provides a space for artists to share ideas, question viewpoints, and start conversations. She described White Bay Power Station as a space encouraging creative work and public connection. She also said the Biennale allows local artists and performers to participate in a collective project.

Al Qasimi shared that she plans to work with Sydney communities, understand the local culture, and bring new voices to the event. Her vision is to present a program that reflects a wide range of stories and cultures.

Bruce Johnson McLean Named First Nations Curatorial Fellow

Bruce Johnson McLean has been appointed as the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain First Nations Curatorial Fellow for 2026. He is a member of the Wierdi people of Wribpid and has more than 25 years of experience in the arts sector.

He has held roles including Assistant Director of First Nations at the National Gallery of Australia and Curator of Indigenous Australian Art at QAGOMA (Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art).

The First Nations Curatorial Fellowship began in 2023 as part of the Biennale’s ongoing partnership with Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain. The first fellow, Tony Albert, worked with 14 First Nations artists during the 2024 Biennale. McLean will continue this work in 2026 by commissioning and promoting work by First Nations artists.

In his response to the appointment, McLean said he is proud to follow Tony Albert’s work and looks forward to supporting projects by First Nations artists from Australia and other countries. He also said the 2026 event will be an important moment for First Nations art.

The Fondation Cartier reaffirmed its goal of using art to support cross-cultural dialogue and long-term impact. The partnership with the Biennale is designed to bring the stories of First Nations artists to a global audience.

Support from the NSW Government and Local Partners

The Biennale of Sydney continues to receive strong support from the NSW Government, including through its Creative Communities policy and the updated NSW Visitor Economy Strategy. These policies aim to grow the state’s cultural tourism and creative industries.

The 2026 Biennale is expected to attract more than 27,000 interstate and international visitors, adding about $18 million to the NSW economy. This supports the state’s larger goal of building a $91 billion visitor economy by 2035.

The NSW Government invested $100 million to conserve and restore the White Bay Power Station. Placemaking NSW managed this work, and the building is now being developed into a long-term cultural asset for future generations.

NSW Minister for the Arts John Graham said the Power Station was a perfect space for major cultural events and encourages people from all over Sydney and beyond to attend in 2026. He described the venue as a bold canvas for creative work.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the Biennale’s return would further confirm the Power Station’s role as a public cultural space. He pointed to the state’s investment in transforming the historic building into a place for everyone.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper described the Biennale as a key event in NSW’s cultural calendar. He noted that the event celebrates art and strengthens Sydney’s identity as a global destination for creativity.

The Biennale has also renewed its partnership with the Inner West Council, which helped activate the Power Station as an event space in 2024. The continued partnership aims to unite international and local artists and increase community involvement.

Entry Remains Free and Full Program to Be Announced

The 2026 edition will be free to attend, continuing the Biennale’s commitment to public access and community engagement.

In 2024, audiences walked through the Power Station’s Rozelle building for the first time in 100 years. Now, the same building will host new artworks, performances, and exhibitions as part of the next edition.

CEO Barbara Moore stated that the success of the last event showed how powerful the venue could be. She said the Biennale is proud to return to White Bay Power Station in 2026, which she called one of Sydney’s most exciting new cultural spaces.

Moore also explained that the Biennale will keep promoting strong voices through its partnerships, including the Fondation Cartier and the First Nations fellowship. She said Bruce Johnson McLean’s deep knowledge and experience will help shape a powerful program for 2026.

More details about participating artists and programming will be announced later this year. Until then, the dates are confirmed, the venue is set, and preparations are underway to make the 25th Biennale of Sydney one of the most important cultural events in the country.

