Sir Billy Connolly, the legendary Scottish comedian, actor, and musician known as The Big Yin, has released four new artworks as part of his long-running Born on a Rainy Day series. The 82-year-old, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and announced his retirement from comedy in 2018, told the BBC at the time that “art is his life now.”

The new collection includes Saturday Night, Sausage Tree, Sunburned, and Fly Away Peter. Each piece is individually hand-signed by Connolly, limited to 295 editions, and available exclusively through Castle Fine Art. Prices start at £1,150 for individual artworks, while a full set of four costs £2,950 unframed or £3,950 framed. The collection became available on Friday, August 22, at castlefineart.com.

Castle Fine Art confirmed the authenticity of a new video of Connolly discussing the inspiration behind the pieces. This follows warnings from Connolly about scammers impersonating him and his wife, Pamela Stephenson, online, with some using AI to recreate his voice. He stated that his only official account is his Facebook page.

Saturday Night Artwork Inspired by Elton John’s Live Performances

One of the four new pieces, Saturday Night, shows a flamboyant piano player in a striped blue suit, with one leg raised on the keyboard and a stool overturned behind him. Connolly said, “The character in the drawing does that leg thing which is pure Elton.”

The inspiration came from his time touring America with Sir Elton John in 1976. Connolly recalled, “When I saw Jerry Lee Lewis I thought it was the best thing I’d ever seen apart from Little Richard – and then I saw Elton.” He described a moment in Elton’s act, “It was that point of the show where he backheeled the stool and it tumbled off the stage. The roadies all dived so that it didn’t break.”

Connolly added, “I saw Elton lately and he was better than I’d ever seen him. He’s an amazing performer.”

Sausage Tree and Sunburned Draw on Scottish Life

The artwork Sausage Tree recalls a childhood memory with Connolly’s daughter Amy during a drive near Aberfoyle. He said, “We just went on the roads and saw things. Once we were near a place called Aberfoyle and we came upon a sausage tree.” The “tree” was actually a bush with seed pods, but Amy’s excitement stayed with him. The drawing shows a tree with eight branches rising from a trunk painted half brown and half blue, with sausage-like shapes hanging from the ends.

Sunburned depicts a bearded Scottish man dressed in green tartan patterned with orange and yellow stripes, lobster-red skin, a fried egg belt, and feet instead of hands. Connolly explained, “When I did it I stood back and I thought ‘my god, you’ve got it.’ It’s the colour you go in Scotland when the sun shines on you. It’s weird. It’s not a sunbathing country Scotland. I once said the climate in Scotland is June and winter.”

He added, “Scotland is the most extraordinary country. It’s magical.”

Fly Away Peter Celebrates Joy and Colour

The fourth piece, Fly Away Peter, shows a multicoloured figure in a purple jacket and yellow trousers with birds perched on its arms and legs, and one bird peering over its shoulder. Connolly described it as “a happy guy with birds landing on him.”

He said he was particularly pleased with how he drew the jacket’s stripes and the bird detail. “I like things that make me smile,” he explained. Describing the work, Connolly said, “It’s beautiful. It’s taken me years to say that. I would never dream of saying it before for the chance that somebody would say ‘it’s crap, you’re no good.’ But I’m quite good. I can make people smile and feel happy. It’s great.”