Frida Kahlo’s 1940 painting El sueño (La cama) is set to make history when it goes under the hammer at Sotheby’s New York on November 8, 2025. Estimated between $40 million and $60 million, the self-portrait could surpass both the artist’s own record and the current record for any woman artist at auction.

The painting is part of the Ertegun collection in Sotheby’s Exquisite Corpus Surrealist sale, alongside works by Magritte, Dalí, and Tanning.

Surrealist art sales have experienced significant growth, with the market share increasing from 9.3% in 2018 to 16.8% in 2024.

Rare Self-Portrait from 1940

El sueño (La cama) was created in 1940, during a difficult period in Frida Kahlo’s life. The painting shows the artist lying on a canopy bed that drifts against a cloudy blue sky. Her body is wrapped in curling vines, and above her rests a skeleton wired with dynamite and holding a bouquet of dried flowers.

The work was painted the same year Kahlo went through her divorce from muralist Diego Rivera, whom she would later remarry, and soon after the assassination of her former lover, Leon Trotsky. The oil on canvas measures 74 by 98 centimeters and was last displayed publicly in the late 1990s.

Breaking Records for Kahlo and Women Artists

If the painting sells within its estimate, it will exceed Kahlo’s current record of $34.9 million, achieved in 2021 when her 1949 work Diego y yo sold at Sotheby’s New York, and became the highest price ever achieved for a Latin American artwork.

A sale at or above $44.4 million would also surpass the standing record for a woman artist. That record was set in 2014, also at Sotheby’s New York, when Georgia O’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 sold for that amount.

Sotheby’s “Exquisite Corpus” Surrealist Sale

El sueño (La cama) will be the centerpiece of Sotheby’s single-owner sale of Surrealist works titled Exquisite Corpus. The collection includes 80 to 100 works ranging from paintings and drawings to sculptures. While none carry an estimate as high as Kahlo’s, the lineup features works by Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, Kay Sage, and Remedios Varo.

Other highlights include Dorothea Tanning’s Interior with Sudden Joy (1951), estimated at $2 million to $3 million and likely to surpass her current $2.3 million auction record. Two Magritte paintings, La Représentation (1962), estimated at $4 million to $6 million, and La Révélation du présent (1936), estimated at $2 million to $3 million, will also be offered, along with Dalí’s Symbiose de la tête aux coquillages (1931), estimated at $2 million to $3 million.

The Ertegun Collection

Although Sotheby’s has not officially named the seller, reports identify the collection as belonging to Nesuhi and Selma Ertegun. Nesuhi Ertegun, a Turkish-American record label executive, died in 1989. Two years later, the collection was shown at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York alongside the holdings of Daniel Filipacchi in the exhibition Surrealism: Two Private Eyes. At the time, museum director Thomas Krens described the two collections as “perhaps the finest holdings of Surrealist art in private hands today.”

Selma Ertegun, who was 35 years younger than Nesuhi, died in December 2024. The Erteguns were also connected to another notable Surrealist collection: that of interior designer Mica Ertegun, married to Nesuhi’s brother Ahmet. Mica’s collection was sold at Christie’s New York in 2024, led by Magritte’s L’empire des lumières (1954), which set a new record for the artist at $184 million.

Rising Market for Surrealism

In November 2022, Magritte’s L’empire des lumières sold for $121.2 million at Christie’s New York, the highest price for a Surrealist artwork.

According to Sotheby’s and ArtTactic, the Surrealist category’s share of the global art market nearly doubled between 2018 and 2024, rising from 9.3% to 16.8%, with sales increasing from $726.1 million to $800.7 million.

This surge has been fueled in part by renewed interest in women Surrealists following the 2022 Venice Biennale, curated by Cecilia Alemani. The exhibition, titled The Milk of Dreams, drew inspiration from Leonora Carrington and spurred a wave of record-breaking sales for women Surrealists.