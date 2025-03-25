Frida Kahlo’s paintings are the kind that make you stop and stare.

There’s something about them—maybe the raw emotion or the way she weaves her personal story into every detail.

You can feel the struggle, the pride, and the defiance in her work. It’s no wonder her art still resonates today.

Today, we’re diving into 10 of Frida Kahlo’s most iconic paintings.

Whether you’re already familiar with her work or just getting started, these pieces give you a real sense of who Frida was, both as an artist and as a person.

Let’s take a closer look.

1. The Two Fridas (1939)

When people think of Frida Kahlo’s famous paintings, The Two Fridas often comes to mind.

Painted shortly after her divorce from Diego Rivera, this double self-portrait shows two versions of Frida sitting side by side.

One wears traditional Mexican clothing, her heart exposed and intact, while the other is dressed in European-style attire, with her heart torn and bleeding.

Connected by a single vein, the two Fridas represent the emotional and cultural duality she felt—especially during her tumultuous relationship with Rivera.

Many believe the work reflects her complex feelings about identity, caught between her Mexican heritage and European influences.

It’s one of her most personal pieces, capturing heartbreak and her ongoing exploration of self.

2. Diego & I (1949)

Diego & I is one of those original Frida Kahlo paintings that reveals so much about her inner world.

This portrait, created during a difficult time in her marriage, shows Frida’s tear-streaked face with an image of her husband, Diego Rivera, painted on her forehead.

It’s a raw expression of how deeply Rivera’s presence dominated her mind and emotions.

In the painting, Rivera’s stern expression contrasts with Frida’s vulnerability, reflecting the strain their relationship put on her.

Aside from love—it’s about obsession, betrayal, and the emotional toll their tumultuous marriage took on her.

This piece feels intensely personal as if Frida is inviting us to see the weight she carried, both emotionally and mentally.

3. Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird (1940)

Here’s Frida at her most intense.

In this self-portrait, she wears a thorn necklace that digs into her skin, drawing blood, while a lifeless hummingbird hangs from it.

Behind her, you’ll spot a black cat, often seen as a symbol of bad luck, and a monkey—one of her beloved pets.

It’s easy to see why this is one of Frida Kahlo’s iconic famous paintings. The hummingbird, usually a sign of hope, feels more like a symbol of despair here, reflecting her struggles at the time—both physical and emotional.

She painted this after surgeries and personal turmoil, yet the vivid colors and natural elements bring an unexpected vibrancy.

4. Self-Portrait Dedicated to Leon Trotsky (1937)

This one’s a little different from Frida’s usual self-portraits.

In Self-Portrait Dedicated to Leon Trotsky, Frida stands in a traditional Mexican dress, holding a letter addressed to the Russian revolutionary himself.

The painting was a gift for Trotsky, with whom she had a brief affair, and it reflects her admiration for the man and his politics.

Her calm, composed expression contrasts with the emotional intensity in many of her other works.

It’s a formal, almost polite depiction, but there’s still an underlying passion for Trotsky and the political ideals they shared.

Among the famous Frida Kahlo paintings, this one stands out for its subtlety and the layered emotions behind it.

5. Frida and Diego Rivera (1931)

Most famous Frida Kahlo paintings often reveal something personal, and Frida and Diego Rivera is no exception.

Painted shortly after their marriage, this piece highlights the power dynamic in their relationship.

Frida stands beside Diego, holding his hand, but there’s no mistaking who dominates the scene—Diego is depicted as the larger, more prominent figure. At the same time, Frida appears more reserved, almost overshadowed.

What makes this painting fascinating is how it reflects their relationship.

Diego is shown holding his painting tools, symbolizing his role as an artist, while Frida clutches onto him as though defining herself through him.

Yet, there’s something more to it—an early sign of Frida’s complex exploration of identity, even as she navigated the intense presence of Rivera in her life.

This piece marks an important moment in Frida’s career, hinting at the deeper self-reflection that would define her later works.

6. Self-Portrait with Monkey (1938)

Frida Kahlo had a special connection with animals, and Self-Portrait with Monkey clearly reflects that bond.

Her pet monkey, Fulang-Chang, clings to her, almost protectively, as Frida gazes outward with a calm yet guarded expression.

The relationship between her and the monkey goes beyond affection—it feels deeply personal, as if the monkey offers comfort.

In many paintings by Frida Kahlo, animals stand in for the children she could never have, and this portrait feels like a quiet acknowledgment of that loss.

Frida’s health complications prevented her from becoming a mother, so animals became her companions and, in some ways, her stand-ins for that maternal bond.

Bonus: If you’re enjoying this article, you’d probably love our journey through the world of Picasso paintings.

7. The Broken Column (1944)

One of the most striking paintings by Frida Kahlo, The Broken Column, really shows the pain she lived with every day.

In this self-portrait, her body is split open, and instead of a spine, there’s a broken column holding her up.

She’s wearing a steel corset, a reminder of the medical braces she had to wear, and nails pierce her skin—each one a symbol of her constant physical and emotional pain.

Frida painted this after undergoing several surgeries on her spine, which left her bedridden and in agony. Still, there’s something defiant in her gaze.

The barren landscape in the background highlights her sense of isolation, yet you can’t help but feel her strength coming through.

The broken column might represent her fractured body, but the way she stares straight at you says she’s much more than her suffering.

Incredibly, it’s a powerful piece that really speaks to Frida’s determination to survive, no matter the odds.

8. Self-Portrait on the Borderline Between Mexico and the United States (1932)

This piece perfectly captures how out of place Frida felt during her time in the U.S.

While Diego Rivera was busy with his mural projects, Frida painted Self-Portrait on the Borderline Between Mexico and the United States to express her frustration and longing for home.

She stands between two worlds: on one side, the industrial, mechanical landscape of the U.S., and on the other, the vibrant, organic beauty of Mexico.

Frida is dressed in traditional Mexican attire and proudly holds a small Mexican flag, which symbolizes her deep connection to her roots.

What makes this original Frida Kahlo painting stand out is how she contrasts the two countries—Mexico is depicted as full of life, while the U.S. appears grey and lifeless, filled with smokestacks and machines.

9. The Wounded Deer (1946)

The Wounded Deer is a truly surreal and emotional work that shows Frida blending her identity with nature.

In the painting, she is depicted as a young deer with her face pierced by several arrows.

The deer is running through a forest, but it’s clearly wounded and in pain. Frida’s calm expression, despite the arrows, adds a layer of emotional complexity to the piece.

She painted this after one of her surgeries failed to relieve her constant pain, and it’s hard not to see the deer as a stand-in for herself—trapped, suffering, but still moving forward.

The background is serene, almost peaceful, which contrasts sharply with the image of the bleeding deer, creating a powerful visual tension.

There’s no denying it’s one of her works that really sticks with you, as it captures the vulnerability and strength that run through so many of Frida Kahlo’s most famous paintings.

10. Marxism Will Give Health to the Ill (1954)

Frida Kahlo’s famous paintings often explore personal pain, but Marxism Will Give Health to the Ill takes a different approach, showing her deep political beliefs.

In this piece, Frida stands, supported by Karl Marx’s large hands, as if he’s holding her up.

She clutches a red book—symbolizing Marxist ideology—while a dove of peace hovers nearby.

It’s a hopeful image, especially when you consider the immense physical pain she was in at the time.

What’s striking is how this painting merges her suffering with her faith in political change.

Even though her health was deteriorating, Frida used this work to express her belief that Marxism could heal not only individuals like herself but the world as a whole.

Painted shortly before her death, this piece feels like a final statement of her dedication to her ideals and hope for a better future.

Paintings by Frida Kahlo That Still Speak to Us Today

As we’ve seen today, Frida Kahlo’s paintings draw you into her world—her pain, passion, and deep connection to her identity.

From The Two Fridas to Marxism Will Give Health to the Ill, each piece offers a glimpse into her emotional and personal battles throughout her life.

Her work still resonates today, and it strikes a chord with anyone who’s ever faced their own struggles.

Frida found a way to transform her hardships into something powerful, and that’s why her legacy continues to inspire and captivate people all over the world.

P.S. Are you curious about the world’s 10 most expensive paintings ever sold? If so, we have a great read for you!