On October 19, 2025, the Louvre Museum in Paris, the world’s most-visited museum, became the site of one of the fastest and most daring robberies in modern history. Thieves carried out a professional four-minute heist, stealing eight Napoleonic jewels from the Apollon Gallery, which houses part of France’s royal and imperial collection.

The robbery took place at approximately 9:30 a.m., around 30 minutes after the museum opened to visitors. Tourists were already inside when alarms sounded, and police arrived as the suspects escaped. The incident occurred just 250 meters, or 270 yards, from the Mona Lisa.

Authorities said the thieves used a basket lift to climb the Louvre’s Seine-facing façade. They forced open a window with power tools, entered the gallery, broke two display cases, and stole the jewels before fleeing on motorbikes. The operation took less than ten minutes, during which no one was injured.

The Louvre was immediately closed for the rest of the day. Police sealed the museum, evacuated visitors, and cordoned off nearby streets along the Seine as investigators began forensic work.

How the Thieves Entered and What They Took

Officials reported that the intruders accessed the Apollon Gallery from the riverfront side of the building. They arrived in a vehicle carrying a basket lift and an extendable ladder, which they used to reach a second-floor window. The window panes were cut using a disc cutter before the thieves entered.

The thieves then smashed display cases containing the Napoleonic jewelry collection and stole eight specific items.

The stolen pieces were identified as:

A sapphire diadem, necklace, and single earring from a 19th-century set associated with Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense.

An emerald necklace and earrings from the set of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife.

A reliquary brooch.

A diadem and large corsage-bow brooch belonging to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III.

One additional item, Empress Eugénie’s emerald-set imperial crown containing over 1,300 diamonds, was recovered broken outside the museum shortly after the robbery.

The Apollon Gallery, built in the 17th century and renowned for its gold-leafed ceiling and royal displays, houses some of France’s most prestigious jewels.

The stolen jewels are of significant historical and cultural value. French officials described them as being of inestimable heritage importance, representing symbols of 19th-century imperial France.

Security Challenges and Museum Strain

The robbery has exposed ongoing concerns about security at the Louvre. The museum attracts up to 30,000 visitors per day and has faced increasing strain due to staffing shortages and overcrowding. In June 2025, the museum delayed opening for a day after a staff walkout over concerns related to crowd management and understaffing.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that security measures had been strengthened in recent years but would be reinforced further as part of a planned modernization effort. The museum is currently undergoing a €700 million, or $760 million, “Louvre New Renaissance” project, which aims to modernize infrastructure, introduce new-generation surveillance cameras, install perimeter detection systems, and create an updated control room.

That said, criticism has focused on delayed implementation and inconsistent protection across the museum’s 33,000 displayed objects. While the Mona Lisa is shielded by bulletproof glass and kept in a climate-controlled case, other collections, including those in the Apollon Gallery, have not received comparable protection.

The use of a basket lift during the robbery also raised concerns about perimeter monitoring, as such equipment was apparently brought and positioned near the building without challenge.

Political and Public Reaction

The incident quickly became a focal point of criticism directed at government oversight and public security. The Louvre, regarded as a symbol of national culture and pride, was described by officials as having suffered a major breach.

Opposition figures framed the robbery as evidence of state decline and called for stronger protection of national landmarks.

The Louvre’s director and the Ministry of Culture have both confirmed that the museum’s planned modernization efforts, including security improvements, will continue.

Investigation and Ongoing Search

Police investigators and forensic teams examined the crime scene, including the damaged window, display cases, and the basket lift used in the robbery. Surveillance footage from the Denon Wing and the riverfront area is being reviewed.

Authorities have not released official details about the number of suspects, but French media reports indicate that four individuals were involved in the robbery. According to reports, two individuals wearing yellow safety vests operated the lift, and two others waited outside on scooters. Officials have not publicly confirmed this information.

As of now, none of the stolen jewels have been recovered except for the broken crown found near the museum. The investigation remains active.

Experts have stated that recovery may be extremely difficult. Jewelry experts note that professional thieves often dismantle and re-cut stones to prevent identification, making it unlikely that the original items will resurface.

The Louvre’s History of Art Thefts

The Louvre has experienced several thefts throughout its history. In 1911, Italian decorator Vincenzo Peruggia stole the Mona Lisa, hiding it in his apartment for two years before it was recovered in Florence in 1913.

In 1956, a visitor damaged the Mona Lisa by throwing a stone at it, chipping paint near the left elbow. This incident led to the decision to place the painting behind protective glass, where it remains today.

The museum, originally a royal palace, now holds over 33,000 artworks and artifacts from across civilizations. Its collection includes the Venus de Milo, the Winged Victory of Samothrace, the Code of Hammurabi, and masterpieces by Leonardo da Vinci, Delacroix, and Géricault.