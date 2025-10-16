The Fondation Cartier pour l’Art Contemporain has opened its new museum opposite the Musée du Louvre in Paris. The project, led by architect Jean Nouvel, transforms a 19th-century Haussmann building at 2 Place du Palais-Royal into a fully adaptive museum space. It opens on October 25, 2025, following more than 12 years of development.

Nouvel, known for designing the Fondation Cartier’s original glass-and-steel headquarters on Boulevard Raspail, came to the site for the first time in December 2013. The building, constructed in 1855 as part of Georges-Eugène Haussmann’s redesign of Paris, originally housed the Grand Hôtel du Louvre and later the Grands Magasins du Louvre department store. The store operated until 1974, after which the building became the Louvre des Antiquaires, accommodating 240 antique stores at its peak.

When commercial redevelopment plans by the Société Foncière Lyonnaise failed in 2018, Cartier gained approval to convert the site. Nouvel, who designed the Fondation Cartier’s previous Montparnasse headquarters, was commissioned to create a new, technically advanced museum that could evolve with its exhibitions.

A Historic Building Reimagined

The building, known as the Louvre Saint-Honoré, has undergone several transformations. Originally opened for the 1855 Exposition Universelle, it served as both a hotel and department store before becoming a commercial mall. Damage from a Lancaster bomber crash in 1943 and later 1970s renovations left the interior largely altered, giving Nouvel flexibility to redesign the structure.

Nouvel retained several 1970s concrete columns, now functioning as architectural remnants of previous modifications. The restored exterior features honey-colored stone, cleaned and polished to its original condition. From the street, the design is deliberately understated, emphasizing refinement over spectacle.

The interior includes a large auditorium, bookstore, café, and education center. The auditorium is finished in Nouvel’s characteristic deep red, with matching walls, floors, and seating.

Reengineering the Interior

Nouvel replaced the building’s original interior with a system of five steel platforms that can move vertically through the structure. Each platform weighs 250 tons and can be configured in 11 different arrangements, allowing exhibitions to occupy varying levels. The mechanism operates through cables, pulleys, and synchronized electric motors.

The design meets modern safety and accessibility standards, including retractable guardrails around each platform. Co-curator Béatrice Grenier stated that the movable platforms align with the city’s history of mechanical innovation, reflecting the 19th century’s integration of technology into architecture.

The neoclassical facade has been preserved. Originally designed following the principles of Charles Percier and Pierre Fontaine under Napoleon, it features arcades, glass ceilings, and adjustable shutters that regulate light. The exterior displays a gold Fondation Cartier logo across the Place du Palais-Royal, paired with a glass-and-steel awning along Rue Saint-Honoré.

Nouvel’s work adds to his series of Parisian projects, including the Institut du Monde Arabe (1987) and the Musée du Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac (2006), alongside the Louvre Abu Dhabi (2017).

Exposition Générale: Opening Exhibition

The museum’s inaugural exhibition, “Exposition Générale,” is curated by Grazia Quaroni and Béatrice Grenier. It presents 600 works by more than 100 artists associated with the Fondation Cartier’s collection and history.

The exhibition is divided into four thematic sections: Machines d’architecture, Être nature, Making Things, and Un monde réel. There will be a new architectural commission by Freddy Mamani, known for his colorful geometric designs, and a feather installation by Solange Pessoa.

Additional featured artists include Matthew Barney, Sarah Sze, Cai Guo-Qiang, Joan Mitchell, Damien Hirst, and Olga de Amaral, who had a retrospective at the foundation in 2024.

Future exhibitions include “Harvest” by Ibrahim Mahama, opening in autumn 2026, featuring site-specific works created for the new space. Additional projects will include a film and performance installation by Wu Tsang and a live presentation by Olivier Saillard as part of the Festival d’Automne à Paris.