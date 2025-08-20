The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art (NMAA) will open a landmark exhibition this fall presenting works from the collection of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-Hee. Titled Korean Treasures: Collected, Cherished, Shared, the exhibition will run from November 8, 2025, through February 1, 2026, and will represent the first time the Lee Kun-Hee Collection has been displayed in the United States.

Highlights include Jeong Seon’s Clearing after Rain on Mount Inwang (1751), the woodblock print volume Worin seokbo compiled in 1459 by King Sejo, and the 19th-century screen Sun, Moon, and Five Peaks, historically displayed behind the Joseon royal throne.

The Lee Kun-Hee Collection, comprising over 23,000 works donated to Korea in 2021 by the late Samsung chairman’s family, will travel after Washington to the Art Institute of Chicago (March 7–July 5, 2026) and then to the British Museum in London.

Largest Display of Korean Art in NMAA History

The Washington exhibition will feature over 200 works, including 12 National Treasures designated by the Korean government. The selection ranges across 1,500 years of artistic production, from ancient Buddhist sculptures and Joseon dynasty furnishings to ceramics, paintings, and modern works from the 20th century.

The presentation is organized thematically across ten galleries. It begins and ends with displays inspired by chaekgado—19th-century painted screens showing books and scholarly objects that reflect Korea’s collecting traditions. The galleries also focus on the scholar’s study (sarangbang), the refinement of the Joseon royal court, the endurance of Buddhist imagery, and the emergence of modern Korean painting.

Following its Washington run, the exhibition will travel to the Art Institute of Chicago (March 7–July 5, 2026) and later to the British Museum in London. Each institution will present a distinct interpretation of the collection.

Masterpieces Included in the Exhibition

Among the highlights are these works:

Jeong Seon’s Clearing after Rain on Mount Inwang (1751): A monumental ink painting from the Joseon period, measuring 7.4 feet wide by 5 feet tall, and celebrated for depicting an actual Korean landscape rather than an idealized scene.

(1751): A monumental ink painting from the Joseon period, measuring 7.4 feet wide by 5 feet tall, and celebrated for depicting an actual Korean landscape rather than an idealized scene. Episodes from the Life of Buddha Shakyamuni as Reflections of the Moon (Worin seokbo), Vol. 11 (1459): A woodblock print book compiled and edited by King Sejo (1417–1468), written in both Chinese and Korean characters. It reflects the legacy of King Sejong, who created the Korean alphabet Hangul in 1443.

(1459): A woodblock print book compiled and edited by King Sejo (1417–1468), written in both Chinese and Korean characters. It reflects the legacy of King Sejong, who created the Korean alphabet Hangul in 1443. Sun, Moon, and Five Peaks (19th century): A six-panel folding screen that once stood behind the Joseon dynasty royal throne. The piece has reappeared in popular culture through its inclusion in the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters.

Nine additional works on loan from the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul will be shown exclusively at the NMAA. These range in scale from a small water dropper to large folding screens and contemporary oil paintings on canvas.

The Lee Kun-Hee Collection

The Lee Kun-Hee Collection comprises more than 23,000 works, assembled over seven decades by the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-Hee. His family donated the collection to the Republic of Korea in 2021, a year after his death in 2020.

Lee, along with his wife Hong Ra-Hee, was internationally recognized as a major collector, appearing on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list in 2015 and 2016.

Selecting works for Korean Treasures required significant research. The curatorial team relied on the digitization and registration of the collection, searchable online catalogs, specialized volumes produced by the National Museum of Korea, and a comprehensive catalog created by the MMCA.

Planning, Partnerships, and Curation

Discussions about bringing the exhibition to Washington began three years ago, initiated by the National Museum of Korea and the Art Institute of Chicago. The NMAA’s prior partnership with the National Museum of Korea, which included a 2022 exhibition on Korean roof tiles, provided a foundation for collaboration.

At least three research trips to South Korea were undertaken by curators from the NMAA. The Washington presentation is curated by Keith Wilson (Chinese art), Carol Huh (contemporary Asian art), and Sunwoo Hwang (Korean art and culture). At the Art Institute of Chicago, the presentation will be led by Yeonsoo Chee, associate curator of Korean art.

Samsung is the Presenting Corporate Sponsor of the exhibition.

Symposium and Catalog

A major international symposium will accompany the exhibition on January 22–23, 2026. Scholars from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Korea will address topics including the history of collecting Korean art, the rise of the Korean art market, and the collecting of Korean works abroad.

A comprehensive catalog documenting the exhibition will be published by Yale University Press in fall 2025.

Expanding Korean Art at NMAA

The National Museum of Asian Art, originally established as the Freer Gallery of Art in 1923, was one of the first U.S. museums to collect Korean art. Today, it houses nearly 800 Korean objects, which are available to view online.

In 2024, the museum received a $1.4 million grant from the National Museum of Korea to support staff exchanges, public programming, a reinstallation of the permanent Korean gallery, and the presentation of Korean Treasures. The same year, it appointed Sunwoo Hwang as its first Korea Foundation assistant curator of Korean art and culture.

Recent projects include Park Chan-kyong’s solo exhibition Gathering (2023–2024) and the installation of Do Ho Suh’s monument Public Figures (2024–2029) on the National Mall. Public interest in Korean culture at the museum has grown, with the annual Chuseok festival drawing more than 7,000 visitors in 2024, compared to 5,000 the previous year.