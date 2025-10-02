The granddaughter of legendary American actor Steve McQueen is pursuing legal action in California over a Jackson Pollock painting valued at $68 million. The painting, a drip-style work emblematic of Pollock’s groundbreaking Abstract Expressionist movement, has become the focus of a lawsuit filed by Molly McQueen against South Carolina lawyer Brent Borchert.

Borchert, who grew up in Malibu, California, inherited the painting and the rest of his family’s art collection after the deaths of his parents, Rudolph and Pamela Borchert. The Pollock had long hung on the walls of their Malibu home before Borchert eventually relocated with his own family to South Carolina. He and his sister, Bettina, were named heirs to the collection.

Key Takeaways Molly McQueen has filed a lawsuit in California over a $68 million Jackson Pollock drip painting.

The lawsuit claims Steve McQueen never received a motorcycle and property promised in exchange for the artwork.

The painting was inherited by South Carolina lawyer Brent Borchert, whose family had displayed it for decades.

A Disputed Exchange Involving McQueen, a Motorcycle, and Property

At the center of the lawsuit is an alleged exchange dating back to the late actor’s lifetime. Court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in August state that Steve McQueen transferred the Pollock painting to Rudolph and Pamela Borchert in anticipation of receiving a motorcycle and a Latigo Canyon property in return.

The filing further alleges that the motorcycle was later damaged in an accident involving one of the Borcherts, and the Latigo Canyon property never changed title. Because the promised exchange was never completed, the lawsuit argues, McQueen demanded the painting’s return within a reasonable time. The suit claims the Borcherts did not comply, and the painting remained in their possession.

Now, decades later, Molly McQueen contends that her grandfather’s estate is entitled to immediate possession of the valuable artwork.

Inherited Artwork and Unclear Family Memories

Brent Borchert, the current custodian of the Pollock, acknowledges some awareness of the alleged arrangement but says his knowledge is limited. He recalls his mother mentioning that his father had made a deal involving the painting, though she was not present when it occurred. According to Borchert, the specifics were vague, involving references to a motorcycle and property.

The painting, however, became a part of his family home during his childhood and was later passed to him and his sister as part of their inheritance. Borchert has publicly stated that while he is willing to reach an agreement if evidence clearly proves wrongdoing, he would otherwise contest the claim.

Neither Borchert’s legal representatives nor McQueen’s attorneys have offered additional comment in response to media inquiries.

Steve McQueen’s Fame and Pollock’s Record-Breaking Value

The lawsuit brings together the legacies of two American cultural figures: Hollywood actor Steve McQueen and painter Jackson Pollock. McQueen, often nicknamed the “King of Cool,” was one of the most bankable stars of the 1960s and 1970s, known for films such as The Great Escape (1963), Bullitt (1968), and Papillon (1973). Beyond acting, he was also a passionate motorcyclist and car enthusiast. McQueen died in 1980 at the age of 50 following a heart attack, having battled mesothelioma, a cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

Jackson Pollock, by contrast, was a defining figure in postwar modern art. His drip painting technique became symbolic of the Abstract Expressionist movement. His works continue to command staggering sums on the global art market. The most expensive Pollock to date, Number 17A from 1948, was sold in a private transaction in 2016 for $200 million.