The National Gallery in London has revealed plans for its most significant redevelopment in two centuries after receiving £375 million in donations. This funding will finance the construction of a new wing, support the expansion of its collection into art created after 1900, and strengthen cooperation with cultural institutions in Britain and abroad.

Key Takeaways The National Gallery has received £375 million in private donations, including two record-setting £150 million gifts, to fund its largest expansion since opening in 1824.

A new wing, part of “Project Domani,” will be built behind the Sainsbury Wing, with an international architectural competition underway and completion expected in the early 2030s.

The gallery has lifted its historic ban on collecting post-1900 art, opening the door to a broader and more inclusive collection that addresses gender gaps and strengthens collaboration with Tate.

Largest Reported Gifts to a Museum or Gallery

The gallery confirmed that the pledged amount includes the two biggest publicly reported single cash donations ever made to a museum or gallery worldwide. The donations consist of £150 million from Crankstart, the foundation created by Sir Michael Moritz and Harriet Heyman, and another £150 million from the Julia Rausing Trust.

The latter was given in memory of Julia Rausing by her husband, Sir Hans Rausing, who said, “My beloved wife Julia was a passionate supporter of the National Gallery and its role in making great art accessible to all. She would have wholeheartedly embraced the vision and ambition behind this project, recognising its potential to transform the understanding and appreciation of art, and to reinforce the gallery’s role on the world stage. This gift is given in her memory, so that others may discover the same beauty and inspiration in art that meant so much to her.”

The final £75 million will be provided by the National Gallery Trust, its chairman of trustees, John Booth, and other supporters who wish to stay anonymous.

Project Domani and the New Architectural Development

The redevelopment has been named Project Domani, meaning “tomorrow” in Italian. It will see a new wing built behind the Sainsbury Wing, on the current site of St Vincent House. According to the gallery, the scheme will “revitalise the area between Leicester Square and Trafalgar Square, creating a vibrant, fresh experience for visitors.”

An international architectural competition has already begun to decide the design. The building is scheduled to open in the early 2030s. It will be the largest capital project at the gallery since its establishment in 1824, and the most ambitious development by a UK arts institution since the launch of Tate Modern in 2000.

A New Direction for the Collection

Alongside the new construction, the gallery will also change its collecting policy. For the first time in its history, it will officially acquire artworks produced after 1900. Traditionally, the National Gallery has stopped at the 19th century, leaving the field of modern and contemporary art to the Tate, under an informal division of responsibilities.

Sir Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery since 2016, had described this restriction as frustrating. He explained, “As 1900 gets further and further away, it will be natural for us to tell the bigger story.”

Although the National Gallery already holds over 40 paintings created after 1900, including pieces by Picasso and Cézanne, this new direction lifts the restriction entirely. The change also creates opportunities to improve representation, as out of 2,300 works in the collection, only 27 are by women.

The Tate’s director, Maria Balshaw, welcomed the decision and plans to continue working closely with the National Gallery to further the national collection as a whole. However, the shift may also create competition for acquisitions, as the Tate is currently contending with financial strain, declining visitor numbers, and staff redundancies.

Political and Institutional Support

The announcement has been met with approval at the highest levels. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the £375 million funding as fantastic news for the National Gallery and the arts in general. He sees the benefits to the economy, the opening of educational opportunities for young people, and the promise of wider access to great art for future generations.

Sir Gabriele Finaldi also expressed gratitude to the donors, calling their support “unprecedented” and emphasising that the gallery is “hugely excited by these developments.” He reassured visitors that its essential nature would not change, pointing to its unique quality of being “human-sized and can be visited in a day,” a contrast to the much larger Louvre in Paris and the Prado in Madrid.

The Gallery’s History and Legacy

The National Gallery was founded in 1824, when the British government bought 38 paintings from the estate of John Julius Angerstein, a merchant and collector. Located at Trafalgar Square, it has always offered free entry and today houses one of the world’s leading collections of Western European paintings.

The holdings cover the late 13th to early 20th centuries, with masterpieces by Cézanne, Degas, Leonardo da Vinci, Monet, Raphael, Rembrandt, Renoir, Rubens, Titian, Turner, Van Dyck, Van Gogh, and Velázquez. Among its most iconic works is Georges Seurat’s Bathers at Asnières, which remains part of the permanent collection.