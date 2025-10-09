Pace Gallery, one of the world’s leading contemporary art galleries, has announced it will close its Hong Kong exhibition space later this month, as Hong Kong’s art market faces slower growth and falling demand. On 3 October, the gallery confirmed that it will not renew its lease at H Queen’s after the current exhibition by Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, which runs until 18 October.

A gallery spokesperson said that the H Queen’s space “is no longer serving us,” and since the lease is ending, the gallery will “take the opportunity to exit.” Like other international galleries that have left H Queen’s in recent years, Pace has decided to adjust its presence in the city. Even after closing the gallery, Pace will keep its offices in Hong Kong and Beijing, continuing to support artists and clients in the region.

A Decade of Art in Hong Kong

Pace Gallery has been part of Hong Kong’s art scene for more than 10 years. It first opened in 2014 in the Pedder Building, one of the city’s oldest commercial buildings, before moving in 2018 to H Queen’s, a 26-story tower built to host leading international galleries. When it opened, H Queen’s was seen as a new center for art in Asia, with several globally renowned dealers, including David Zwirner and Tang Contemporary Art.

Over time, however, the building has seen a steady decline in occupancy. Hauser & Wirth moved to two new locations nearby in 2023, while Pearl Lam, Ora-Ora, and Whitestone Gallery closed their H Queen’s spaces. Consequently, only a small number of galleries remain in the tower today.

Hong Kong’s Changing Art Market

Once considered the main art hub in Asia, the city is now struggling due to several problems. There has been a sharp drop in spending by Mainland Chinese collectors, growing political control from Beijing, and a global economic slowdown that has affected art sales everywhere.

The challenges have caused buyers and galleries to change their approach. In 2023, Lévy Gorvy Dayan also closed its Hong Kong gallery and has not reopened. The gallery’s Asia head, Rebecca Wei, told the Financial Times that “client behaviour had changed,” showing that collector habits have shifted as confidence in the market weakens.

As these trends continue, Hong Kong faces stronger competition from other cities such as Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo, which are becoming new centers for art and investment in the region.

Pace’s Plans for the Future in Greater China

Although its exhibition space will close, Pace has confirmed that it will stay active in Hong Kong through its offices. The gallery plans to look for new gallery spaces across the city and may open a new one if a good location becomes available.

The gallery also has a long history in the region. Pace was the first international gallery to open in China, starting in Beijing in 2008, followed by Hong Kong in 2014. Over the years, it has built deep ties with artists, collectors, and museums in Greater China.

Pace said it will keep focusing on artist and client relationships through its Hong Kong and Beijing offices. It also plans to work with curators, museum directors, and art institutions to present its artists’ work in public and private spaces around the region – all of which are part of the gallery’s plan to stay visible in Asia even without a permanent Hong Kong gallery space.