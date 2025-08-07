Sotheby’s will auction the contents of Pauline Karpidas’s London home across three sales on September 17, 18, and 19, 2025. The collection includes approximately 250 artworks and design pieces. The total estimated value exceeds £60 million ($81 million), which Sotheby’s states is the highest estimate for a single-owner sale ever offered by the auction house in Europe. A public exhibition will open on September 8 at Sotheby’s Bond Street galleries.

Magritte’s La Statue volante Leads the Auction

The most valuable work in the sale is René Magritte’s La Statue volante (1940–41), which carries an estimate of £9 million to £12 million ($12 million to $16 million). The painting references Magritte’s Venus de Milo theme and includes seascape elements inspired by Armenian painter Vartan Makhokhian. Karpidas acquired the painting in 1985. It was previously shown in Alexander Iolas’s New York gallery in 1959 and included in Magritte’s first U.S. museum retrospective at the Dallas Museum of Art in 1960.

Ten additional works by Magritte are also included. These are La Race blanche (1937), estimated at £1 million to £1.5 million ($1.32 million to $2 million); Tête (1960), estimated at £300,000 to £500,000 ($397,000 to $662,000), acquired by Karpidas in 1987 from a Sotheby’s sale of works from Magritte’s widow’s estate; and Les Menottes de Cuivre (1936), estimated at £300,000 to £500,000, believed to have been made for the 1936 “Surrealist Exhibition of Objects” in Paris.

Works by Dalí, Carrington, Tanguy, and Warhol

The auction includes Salvador Dalí’s Portrait de Gala Galerina (1941), a pencil drawing of his wife Gala created during wartime exile. The work was once owned by British poet and Surrealist patron Edward James and is estimated at £350,000 to £450,000 ($465,000 to $600,000). Leonora Carrington’s The Hour of Angelus (1949), painted in Mexico and combining Catholic, Mesoamerican, and Irish mythologies, is estimated at £600,000 to £800,000 ($794,650 to $1.05 million). Yves Tanguy’s 1929 Surrealist landscape Titre inconnu is estimated at £1 million to £1.5 million ($2 million to $2.6 million).

Four works by Andy Warhol will also be sold, including Madonna and Self-Portrait with Skeleton’s Arm (After Munch) (1984), estimated at £1.5 million to £2 million ($2 million to $2.65 million), and The Scream (After Munch) (1984), estimated at £2 million to £3 million ($2.65 million to $3.97 million). Both paintings are part of Warhol’s “Art from Art” series, in which he reinterpreted famous works using his Pop aesthetic. The series also includes subjects such as Botticelli’s Birth of Venus and Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

Custom Works by Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne

The sale features over 60 pieces by Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne. Claude Lalanne’s Crocodile Stools (1999) are estimated at £180,000 to £250,000 ($238,000 to $330,000). According to Sotheby’s, Claude obtained a crocodile carcass from a local zoo in 1972 through a contact arranged by artist Niki de Saint Phalle.

The collection also includes her Butterfly Chandelier (2012), estimated at $198,000 to $265,000, and an owl-themed bed from the same year, estimated at £200,000 to £300,000 ($265,000 to $397,300). François-Xavier Lalanne’s Aux Canards Table, which was used in Karpidas’s kitchen, is estimated at $794,650 to $1.05 million. Sotheby’s will also present a complete indoor garden installation by Les Lalanne as part of the pre-sale exhibition.

The Formation of the Collection

Pauline Karpidas was born in Manchester and moved to Athens in the 1960s, where she opened a boutique named My Fair Lady. There, she met her husband, Constantinos “Dinos” Karpidas, a Greek shipping magnate who introduced her to collecting art. Through him, she met Alexander Iolas, a Greek-American dealer who represented Magritte, Dalí, Max Ernst, and Andy Warhol. Iolas, who was nearing retirement at the time, helped her begin her collection.

Karpidas acquired many works from artist estates and single-owner sales, including those of André Breton, Paul Éluard, William Copley, and Julian Levy. Oliver Barker, Chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, stated that her collection is among the deepest and most comprehensive Surrealist holdings to come to market. According to Barker, “She has an Ernst in every medium.”

Relationships with Artists and Commissions

Karpidas developed personal friendships with artists whose works she collected. She met Andy Warhol in 1978 and later sat for a portrait in his quad-panel format. Sotheby’s mentioned that the two developed a friendship based on their shared interest in Belperron and JAR jewelry.

Urs Fischer, who met Karpidas more than two decades ago, described her as “larger-than-life” and her habit of writing multi-page handwritten letters. In 2023, Fischer created a wax sculpture of Karpidas gazing at a reproduction of the Three Graces—a 2nd-century statue she had purchased in 1989 and later sold to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The piece, displayed at LGDR (now Lévy Gorvy Dayan) in New York, was designed to melt during the course of the show.

Prior Hydra Sale and Institutional Support

In October 2023, Sotheby’s Paris auctioned works from Karpidas’s summer residence in Hydra, Greece. The two-day sale brought in €35.6 million ($37.6 million), more than doubling its high estimate and marking the highest-value single-owner auction in France that year.

Karpidas has also supported contemporary British artists, including Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin. She has been a benefactor of the Tate in London and the New Museum’s education center in New York.

Collector’s Statement and Sotheby’s Commentary

In a statement released by Sotheby’s, Pauline Karpidas said, “It feels like the right moment for the pieces that make up my London home to find their next generation of custodians.” She added, “This is by no means an ending, as I will continue to live among art, read books, collect new works, and support artists.”

Oliver Barker stated that the September auction date was selected to precede the major fall auctions in October and November. He said that collections of this depth are becoming increasingly rare and described the unique quality of each piece in the sale. He referred to Claude Lalanne’s custom owl-themed bed and compared it to a bed Alexander Calder made for Peggy Guggenheim, explaining that both Guggenheim and Karpidas were patrons who “didn’t just live and breathe art, they slept in it too.”