Authorities in Argentina recovered Portrait of a Lady (Contessa Colleoni), painted by Italian master Giuseppe Ghislandi in 1710, more than 80 years after it was stolen by Nazis from Dutch Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker. The discovery occurred after the painting appeared in photographs on an online property listing in the seaside city of Mar del Plata, about 160 miles south of Buenos Aires.

The portrait, last seen in 1946, was identified by a reporter from the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad (AD). The journalist spotted the artwork hanging above a sofa in the living room of a house belonging to Patricia Kadgien, daughter of Nazi financier Friedrich Kadgien. AD published its findings on August 25, 2025.

Goudstikker, whose collection included more than 1,100 works, died in 1940 after falling into the hold of a ship while fleeing the Nazis. His collection was looted, and Portrait of a Lady was listed among stolen works.

Key Takeaways Portrait of a Lady by Giuseppe Ghislandi, looted during World War II, was found in Argentina after being spotted in a real estate listing.

The painting was handed over by Patricia Kadgien, daughter of Nazi financier Friedrich Kadgien, who is under house arrest with her husband.

Authorities discovered additional artworks during raids, and experts are analyzing them to determine if they were also looted.

Prosecutor Orders Raids After Report; Painting Initially Missing

On August 26, 2025, federal prosecutor Carlos Martínez ordered a raid on the Mar del Plata property identified in the AD report. The painting was not found at the location, but police seized two unlicensed firearms and two mobile phones.

Further raids were carried out on September 1 at four additional properties linked to the Kadgien family – they uncovered two paintings and several drawings, and engravings believed to date back to the 19th century. Judicial authorities are analyzing these works to determine whether they were also looted during the Second World War.

House Arrest Ordered for Patricia Kadgien and Her Husband

On September 2, 2025, a federal court in Mar del Plata ordered Patricia Kadgien and her husband, Juan Carlos Cortegoso, to remain under 72-hour house arrest. Prosecutors alleged the couple attempted to conceal the painting.

Both face charges of concealment and obstruction of justice. Judicial officials quoted in Argentine media added that they may also face charges of “concealment of theft in the context of genocide.”

Portrait Handed To Authorities And Valued At $50,000

On September 3, 2025, Patricia Kadgien’s lawyer handed the painting over to Argentine judicial authorities. The work was confirmed as Portrait of a Lady by Giuseppe Ghislandi.

Art expert Ariel Bassano, who examined the portrait, stated it was “in good condition for its age.” He valued the painting at around $50,000, according to La Capital Mar del Plata. The portrait was displayed during a press conference in Mar del Plata in its golden frame.

Friedrich Kadgien’s Escape From Europe And Settlement In Argentina

After the fall of the Third Reich, several high-ranking Nazi officials fled to South America. Friedrich Kadgien, a Nazi financier and father of Patricia Kadgien, left the Netherlands in 1946. He traveled first to Switzerland, then to Brazil, and finally settled in Argentina.

He had two daughters and died in Buenos Aires in 1978. The painting is believed to have accompanied him during his flight and remained with his family for decades. Under the government of Juan Domingo Perón, Nazi fugitives brought plundered Jewish property into Argentina, including paintings, sculptures, furnishings, gold, and bank deposits.

Goudstikker Collection Looted By Nazis And Restitution Efforts Since 2006

Portrait of a Lady was part of the Goudstikker Collection, which included more than 1,100 artworks. Jacques Goudstikker died in 1940 while fleeing Nazi persecution, and his collection was forcibly sold after his death.

In 2006, his daughter-in-law, Marei von Saher, recovered 202 pieces from the collection. She began her search in the late 1990s and has continued her efforts to reclaim additional artworks. She has stated that her family’s goal is to recover every artwork stolen from the Goudstikker collection and restore Jacques’ legacy.

The Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands confirmed that the recovered Portrait of a Lady belonged to the Goudstikker Collection.

Dutch Journalistic Investigation Leads To Breakthrough And Recovery

The recovery was the result of nearly a decade of investigation by Dutch journalists Cyril Roseman and Peter Schouten, and researcher Paul Post for Algemeen Dagblad. Their work traced the life of Friedrich Kadgien in Argentina and led to the identification of the painting in the Mar del Plata property listing.

After the AD publication, the image of the painting in the online property listing was quickly replaced with an image of a tapestry depicting horses and nature scenes. According to police, this replacement suggested something else had previously hung there.

Prosecutors in Argentina confirmed that the journalistic findings prompted the raids and directly led to the recovery of the portrait.

Bonus: Sir Billy Connolly has released new artwork; one of his drawings was inspired by Sir Elton John.