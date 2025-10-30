The new Princeton University Art Museum, located at the center of Princeton University’s campus in New Jersey, is a 146,000-square-foot building composed of nine interconnected pavilions. The structure replaces the previous museum, which had been demolished after decades of expansion and renovation had left it structurally and functionally deficient. The new facility doubles the size of the former museum and quadruples its gallery space.

The design was created by Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye of Adjaye Associates, with Cooper Robertson serving as executive architect. Construction continued after 2023, when three women accused Adjaye of sexual assault and harassment. Adjaye denied the allegations, and no charges were filed, but several international projects associated with his firm were canceled. By that time, Princeton’s project was already 60% complete, and the university decided to proceed.

Day-to-day coordination was turned over to Cooper Robertson, which had been involved in the project since its inception. Adjaye did not visit the site and was not invited to the museum’s opening. The completed building will open to the public on October 31, 2025, exactly five years after the previous museum closed.

Scale, Purpose, and Cost

The new museum holds 117,000 artworks, a 30% increase from the 90,000 pieces previously recorded. The collection includes works from ancient civilizations through the contemporary period. The total project is estimated to have cost approximately $300 million, based on comparisons with Adjaye’s similarly scaled cultural projects. Funding was provided through a combination of two-thirds philanthropy and one-third university assets.

The museum’s new structure replaces the old one, which Director James Steward described as “bursting at its seams.” Since Steward became director in 2009, museum attendance has doubled, student engagement has increased by 700%, and the collection has expanded by 27,000 objects.

Architectural Design and Features

From the exterior, the museum consists of a cluster of ribbed, sandblasted concrete volumes arranged around a courtyard, visually distinct from the surrounding Gothic and stone buildings. The concrete reveals the rough aggregate texture beneath its surface. The pavilions vary in height and orientation, connected by internal walkways aligned with existing north-south and east-west pedestrian paths through campus.

The principal entrance sits beneath a low overhang and opens into a four-story atrium containing a large-scale mosaic by artist Nick Cave, titled Let Me Kindly Introduce Myself. They Call Me MC Prince Brighton. The space leads to two intersecting public thoroughfares that remain open even when galleries close.

The Grand Hall is a triple-height room framed by massive concrete buttresses and two-meter-deep wooden glulam beams that support skylights. It accommodates seating for 265 people and can transform into a performance or event space using sliding oak panels and retractable seating.

The building includes terraces, ramps, and outdoor seating areas, extending into the surrounding landscape for public events. Construction was completed by LF Driscoll, following extensive material prototyping and testing.

Gallery Layout and Organization

The museum’s second floor, which covers 80,000 square feet, serves as the main exhibition level. It is the largest single floor on Princeton’s campus. All major collections—African, Asian, American, and European—are displayed on this same level, eliminating the former building’s upstairs-downstairs separation.

The layout consists of 32 galleries, each varying in scale, height, and color. The design avoids the traditional “white cube” aesthetic. Instead, gallery walls are painted in tones ranging from pale green to deep blue, and some rooms are upholstered with patterned fabrics. Display cases made by Goppion of Milan are designed for compact yet precise arrangements of objects.

Mechanical systems for lighting and climate control are hidden within the V-shaped wooden ceiling beams. Daylight is introduced through reflective solar tubes to ensure even illumination.

Three smaller, chapel-like rooms located in the building’s corners provide quiet spaces for reflection. These rooms are lined in timber and include built-in furniture and framed window views of the campus.

Historical and Cultural Displays

A third-century Roman mosaic pavement, excavated near Antioch in the 1930s by Princeton archaeologists, is embedded beneath a glass floor in the museum’s entrance area. It depicts a drinking contest between Herakles and Dionysos. Nearby, a pink and green painting by Frank Stella, created the year he graduated from Princeton, is on display.

The galleries present cross-cultural and transhistorical pairings. In one area, a 16th-century Buddhist statue by Qiao Bin the Younger is exhibited next to Danny Yung’s 21st-century plastic sculpture Tian Tian Xiang Shang (Day Day Up), referencing Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution slogan. A fragment of an Egyptian wooden coffin bridges displays between the African and ancient Mediterranean galleries.

The ancient Mediterranean gallery features a southern Italian krater dating to 340–330 BCE, attributed to the Darius Painter, displayed alongside Roberto Lugo’s 2023 ceramic work, The Man Who Carried the Ice Box on His Back up the Mountain: Alberto Ayala. The pairing contrasts ancient form with contemporary narrative.

Another gallery places a 14th-century Madonna and Child by Giovanni di Tano Fei beside Andy Warhol’s Blue Marilyn (1962), showing continuity in artistic themes across centuries. Nearby, a Roman marble torso of a youth appears next to a ca. 1500–1510 painting of Saint Sebastian by the Master of the Greenville Tondo, illustrating how classical forms were carried into Renaissance representation.

In the American art gallery, Charles Willson Peale’s George Washington at the Battle of Princeton (1783–84) is exhibited between William Rush’s ca. 1817 bust of Washington and Alan Michelson’s 2024 stainless steel work Hanödaga:yas (Town Destroyer): Reflect. The sculptures reference Washington’s historical image and his orders to destroy Indigenous settlements.

Museum Operations and Facilities

The new museum includes lecture halls, object study rooms, and seminar rooms. Visitors can observe conservation work in progress through the new conservation studio, where conservators Elena Torok and Bart Devolder work behind glass.

The third floor contains administrative offices and the museum’s restaurant, Mosaic. The building’s ground floor functions as a public corridor, remaining open to pedestrian traffic even outside standard museum hours. Public areas are open nightly until 10:45 p.m.

During the museum’s closure, a campaign called Princeton Collects encouraged donations of new artworks. The initiative added 2,000 pieces from over 200 donors, including works by Ai Weiwei, Joan Mitchell, Becky Suss, Gerhard Richter, and Sean Scully.

Exhibitions and Future Programming

The reopening exhibition, Princeton Collects, features artworks acquired during the five-year construction period. Upcoming exhibitions include Willem de Kooning: The Breakthrough Years, 1945–50, Photography as a Way of Life featuring Harry Callahan, Minor White, and Aaron Siskind, and a forthcoming Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition planned for 2026.