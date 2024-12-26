Art lovers, grab your planners because 2025 is full of amazing art exhibitions happening across the UK, and they’re too good to miss.

If you love looking at beautiful paintings, learning their stories, or enjoying something creative and inspiring, this year’s lineup has something for everyone.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a big art fan or someone looking to try something new—these exhibitions will inspire you.

So, grab your calendar, pick a few dates, and get ready to experience some of the best art shows of the year.

Each one is filled with creativity, emotion, and stories that will stay with you long after your visit.

Let’s take a closer look at what 2025 has in store!

Key Takeaways Van Gogh’s final paintings, some never seen in the UK before, show his deep emotions and powerful energy.

Modern shows like "Acts of Creation" explore relatable themes like motherhood, identity, and strength.

This year’s art exhibits, from old Renaissance works to modern pieces, connect history, creativity, and culture in inspiring ways.

1. Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers (National Gallery, London – September 2024 to 19 January 2025)

To begin with, let’s start with what might be the crown jewel of 2025.

If you think you’ve seen Van Gogh’s work before, then think again.

This exhibition, in particular, brings together 61 pieces from the last two years of his life, many of which have never been displayed in Britain.

You’ll be able to stand in front of the vibrant paintings from the Yellow House in Arles or, better yet, the deeply emotional works created during his stay at the asylum in Saint-Rémy.

Indeed, the sheer energy in every brushstroke makes this show electrifying.

And since his drawings are wildly imaginative and full of raw emotion, you will really be able to feel his work in person.

So, make sure you block off time to fully immerse yourself in this rare, once-in-a-decade experience.

2. Francis Alÿs: Ricochets (Barbican Art Gallery, London – June 2025)

Now, here’s a show that’s playful and profound.

Belgian artist Francis Alÿs has taken the concept of childhood games and turned it into something poetic and universal.

Inspired by Bruegel’s Children’s Games, this exhibition, for instance, features children from around the world finding joy in simple activities—kite flying, snail racing, and playing with mirrors in the desert.

What’s remarkable is how Alÿs captures the ingenuity and innocence of children even in tough conditions created by adults.

In short, it’s art, anthropology, and pure beauty rolled into one.

Honestly, if you walk out of this exhibition without a smile, then I’ll be shocked.

3. Do Ho Suh: Tracing Time (Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, Edinburgh – February 2025)

To ask a simple question, what does “home” mean to you?

Is it a building, a feeling, or maybe the people you’re with?

On that note, South Korean artist Do Ho Suh explores these questions in his stunning exhibition.

He’s recreated parts of the homes he’s lived in—from Seoul to London to the United States—using diaphanous materials that feel like memories brought to life.

You’ll see intricate drawings and mesmerizing embroideries that weave his personal history into universal themes.

And if you can’t make it to Edinburgh, don’t worry—this exhibit gets a follow-up retrospective at Tate Modern in May.

But trust me, seeing these works up close in February will be unforgettable.

4. When Forms Come Alive (Hayward Gallery, London – February 2025)

Moving on, this exhibition is all about contemporary sculpture, but don’t expect static figures to gather dust.

Indeed, these sculptures practically leap off the pedestal!

For example, think clouds of twinkling light, shimmering molecular forms, and even a neon rollercoaster.

The exhibit also features works made from beeswax, giving off a subtle honey aroma while emitting a faint, almost magical buzz.

It’s a blend of the ancient and the ultra-modern that’ll leave you wondering if you’ve stepped into another dimension.

5. The Time Is Always Now (National Portrait Gallery, London – February 2025)

Likewise, representation is important, and this exhibition highlights contemporary Black artists who are changing how Black figures are shown in art.

Instead of being shown as symbols or stereotypes, each person is presented as a unique individual.

With works by well-known artists like Kerry James Marshall, Lorna Simpson, and Amy Sherald, this show truly celebrates freedom and self-expression.

Overall, it’s powerful, inspiring, and a must-see for anyone who loves modern art.

6. Paris 1924: Sport, Art, and the Body (Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge – July 2025)

If you love history and sports, this one’s for you.

This exhibition takes a deep look at the 1924 Summer Olympics, and shows how it became an important moment for politics, race, and fame.

The art is just as interesting, with pieces like Robert Delaunay’s runners and George Grosz’s cyclists.

It also features the famous Discobolus statue, reminding us how art was later used as propaganda during the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

It’s certainly thought-provoking, to say the least.

7. Drawing the Renaissance (King’s Gallery, London – November 2024 to 9 March 2025)

This exhibition is pure joy for anyone who loves the art of the Renaissance.

With 160 drawings by masters like Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael, and Titian, you’ll get an intimate look at how these artists honed their craft.

From Leonardo’s intricate dragons to Raphael’s depictions of saints and sinners, every piece is a masterpiece in its own right.

And let’s not forget Carracci’s whimsical cartoon of a nut-cracking lobster—proof that even Renaissance artists knew how to have a little fun.

8. Artemisia in Birmingham (Ikon Gallery, Birmingham – May 2025)

For fans of powerful female artists, Artemisia Gentileschi’s Self-Portrait as Saint Catherine of Alexandria is the star of this show.

And let me tell you, seeing it in person is a revelation.

The painting is displayed alongside classical statues and immersive installations that make the whole experience feel almost theatrical.

The exhibition explores themes of martyrdom and resilience, both in the lives of saints and the artist herself.

It’s a powerful tribute to one of history’s most trailblazing female painters.

9. Entangled Pasts (Royal Academy, London – February 2025)

This one delves into Britain’s complicated relationship with empire, slavery, and resistance, thereby revealing a more nuanced view of history.

The exhibition juxtaposes historical works by artists like Turner and Reynolds with contemporary pieces by Frank Bowling, Kara Walker, and Hew Locke.

It’s an eye-opening experience that doesn’t shy away from tough topics.

Yet, it also highlights the resilience and creativity that have emerged in response to these histories.

So, if you’re ready for some thought-provoking art, this is the place to be.

10. Acts of Creation: On Art and Motherhood (Arnolfini, Bristol – March 2025; Touring to Sheffield and Dundee)

To talk about the personal side of creativity, motherhood is beautiful and exhausting, and this exhibition captures all of it.

Featuring contemporary works across various mediums, the show clearly explores themes of birth, loss, wonder, and ambivalence.

The standout pieces, without a doubt, are Bobby Baker’s Timed Drawings, which she created in stolen moments of quiet amidst the chaos of raising children.

Her self-portraits are raw, funny, and deeply relatable, especially the one where her head seems to explode.

This show will tour to Sheffield and Dundee later in the year, so there’s no excuse to miss it.

Plan Your Art Visit Now

If these amazing exhibitions sound exciting, now’s the time to plan your trip and enjoy everything 2025 has to offer.

Check the dates, grab your tickets early, and make a day of it—or even plan a weekend trip to explore the galleries and museums.

Don’t forget to share the moment! Take pictures, talk about what you love, and enjoy being part of the art world.

2025 is full of chances to see and feel art in a whole new way.