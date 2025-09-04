On August 27, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam announced that it could be “forced to close” if the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science does not provide additional funding. Director Emilie Gordenker stated that without support for planned building work, the museum will not be able to guarantee the safety of the collection, visitors, and staff.

The announcement followed two years of private negotiations with the government. The museum says critical work is needed on its climate control systems, elevators, fire protection, security, and energy efficiency.

Key Takeaways The museum is asking for an increase in its state subsidy from €8.5 million to €11 million.

Renovations set for 2028–2031 are projected to cost €104 million, with at least €50 million in expected revenue losses during that time.

A legal case scheduled for February 2026 argues the Dutch state is failing to honor its 1962 agreement with the Van Gogh family.

€104 Million Renovation Plan and Financial Risk

The Van Gogh Museum consists of two main buildings. The first, designed by Gerrit Rietveld, opened in 1973 and in its early years welcomed fewer than 500,000 visitors annually. The second, designed by Kisho Kurokawa, opened in 1999 and added a new entrance and temporary exhibition galleries. Visitor numbers rose steadily after the expansion, reaching 2.6 million in 2017. To manage the visitor experience, ticket sales were later restricted.

Both buildings now require major renovations. A study known as Masterplan 2018 estimated the cost of upgrades planned between 2028 and 2031 at €104 million. During this period, the museum intends to keep one building open in order to lower visitor numbers and limit the exhibition program, resulting in an emphasis on the permanent collection. Losses of at least €50 million are predicted during construction, which the museum itself must cover.

The 1962 Agreement Between the State and the Van Gogh Family

In 1962, the Van Gogh family gave the Vincent van Gogh Foundation a collection containing 200 paintings, 500 drawings, 900 letters by the artist, and 150 works by his contemporaries. In return, the Dutch government agreed to build and maintain a museum to house and care for the collection.

The museum opened in 1973 and has since become the Netherlands’ highest-earning public museum. Over the years, nearly 57 million people have visited. In 2023, it welcomed 1.8 million visitors and organized five exhibitions, including one on Van Gogh’s influence on Chinese-Canadian artist Matthew Wong and another on French Impressionism.

The museum now generates 85 percent of its income independently, a high share compared to other public museums. But it relies on government subsidies for building upkeep. It currently receives €8.5 million per year, though leadership says €11 million is needed to cover essential costs.

Legal Case Against the Dutch Government

The Van Gogh Museum has filed a legal complaint claiming that the government is breaking the 1962 deal. The case will be heard on February 19, 2026.

The Vincent van Gogh Foundation has expressed full support for the museum, stating that the state must provide funding for sustainable facilities that will make the collection accessible for current and future generations.

Government Stance on Current Subsidy

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science has said the current subsidy is adequate. According to the ministry, the subsidy is a fixed amount, adjusted yearly for inflation, and calculated using the same formula for all national museums.

For comparison, the Rijksmuseum receives €37 million annually, while the Kröller-Müller Museum receives €9.8 million. The ministry stated that it is reviewing the museum’s legal action and will respond within the context of the proceedings.

Political Changes Add to the Uncertainty

The dispute comes at a time of political change in the Netherlands. On August 23, the New Social Contract party withdrew from the coalition government. Education, Culture, and Science Minister Eppo Bruins resigned, and he was replaced temporarily by Sophie Hermans of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy.

A national election is scheduled for October 29, so the museum’s funding may not be settled until after a new government takes office.