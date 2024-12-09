The 2026 Venice Biennale is set to make history with Koyo Kouoh as its curator.

Incredibly, she will be the first African woman to lead the world’s most prestigious art exhibition.

Her career has taken her around the world, where she’s focused on sharing diverse, global stories through her art.

Kouoh brings extensive experience from her roles at Zeitz MOCAA and RAW Material Company.

Her appointment defies expectations of a nationalistic shift under Italy's right-wing government.

Koyo Kouoh Chosen to Lead the 2026 Venice Biennale

The Venice Biennale, the world’s oldest and most prestigious cultural exhibition, has appointed Swiss-Cameroonian curator Koyo Kouoh to lead its 61st International Art Exhibition in 2026.

This is a historic moment, as Kouoh is the first African woman to lead this prestigious position.

Her appointment was announced on November 5, 2023, by the Board of La Biennale di Venezia.

It surprised many who expected the Biennale to take a nationalistic turn under Italy’s current right-wing government, led by Giorgia Meloni.

Instead, Kouoh’s selection shows a commitment to a more global and inclusive vision for the event.

Koyo Kouoh’s Impressive Career

Koyo Kouoh was born in Cameroon in 1967 and grew up in Switzerland, where she was educated.

She has had a long and successful career in the art world.

Since 2019, she has served as the Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) in Cape Town, South Africa.

This museum holds the continent’s largest collection of contemporary African art.

Before working at Zeitz MOCAA, Kouoh founded the RAW Material Company in Dakar, Senegal.

The center is dedicated to art, knowledge, and society, and it has gained international recognition for its innovative programs.

Her career also includes several major accomplishments:

She curated “ Still (the) Barbarians ” at the 37th EVA International in Ireland in 2016, which examined post-colonial themes.

” at the 37th EVA International in Ireland in 2016, which examined post-colonial themes. She led the “ Dig Where You Stand ” exhibition at the 57th Carnegie International in Pittsburgh, USA, in 2018, using art and historical objects to tell unique stories.

” exhibition at the 57th Carnegie International in Pittsburgh, USA, in 2018, using art and historical objects to tell unique stories. From 2013 to 2017, she curated educational and artistic programs for the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London and New York.

Kouoh has also published many influential books, including:

When We See Us: A Century of Black Figuration in Painting (2022).

(2022). Condition Report on Art History in Africa (2020).

(2020). Body Talk: Feminism, Sexuality and the Body in the Works of Six African Women Artists (2015).

Political and Cultural Significance

Kouoh’s appointment comes at a time when Italy’s political climate has raised concerns about the future of the Biennale.

Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, the Biennale’s president and a known Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni supporter, was expected to steer the event nationalistically.

However, Buttafuoco surprised many by emphasizing Kouoh’s international perspective.

In his statement, he described her as someone who represents “a broad horizon of vision” and aligns with the Biennale’s legacy as “the home of the future.”

This decision contrasts with earlier comments from Italy’s former culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, who called for a Biennale focused more on Italian identity.

His resignation earlier this year over a personal scandal has left the Biennale’s direction open to fresh ideas, which Kouoh’s appointment seems to symbolize.

Koyo Kouoh’s Vision for the Biennale

Kouoh described the Venice Biennale as a “mythical site” where artists, collectors, and the public come together to explore the ideas and issues of the time.

She called it a “once-in-a-lifetime honor” to be chosen as Artistic Director for the event.

Her vision for the 2026 Biennale focuses on the world we live in now and the world we want to create.

She believes artists are “visionaries and social scientists” who help society reflect and move forward.

While the theme for the 2026 Biennale has not yet been announced, Kouoh’s past projects suggest she will focus on inclusion, global stories, and challenging traditional narratives.

Building on a Legacy of African Representation

Kouoh’s appointment continues the legacy of African-born curators at the Biennale.

In 2015, Nigerian curator Okwui Enwezor became the first African-born Artistic Director of the event.

His Biennale was praised for addressing themes like globalization and inequality.

Kouoh’s work has consistently highlighted voices from Africa and its diaspora.

Her exhibitions, including “Body Talk” and “Still (the) Barbarians,” have explored issues of identity, post-colonialism, and feminism, which makes her a perfect fit to lead a global event like the Venice Biennale.

Looking Ahead to 2026

The 2026 Venice Biennale, scheduled from April to November, is shaping up to be an event the world won’t want to miss.

With Koyo Kouoh at the helm, this year’s Biennale celebrates diversity, creativity, and fresh ideas.

It’s no secret that Kouoh’s leadership brings a breath of fresh air, promising to make this edition memorable but, more importantly, groundbreaking.

Her focus on global perspectives shows how art can connect people, inspire change, and address the world’s biggest challenges today.

Expect the unexpected—this Biennale is bound to be bold, innovative, and, yes, maybe even a little controversial. But that’s exactly what makes it so exciting!