Ah, the 2000s—a time of flip phones, chunky highlights, and some truly awesome movies.

We might laugh at the fashion choices now (remember low-rise jeans?) and the early days of the internet, but when it comes to movies, the early 2000s gave us some real classics.

So, let’s take a trip down memory lane to a time before streaming took over and check out the top 10 best movies of the 2000s.

Grab your popcorn and get ready for some serious nostalgia!

Key Takeaways Movies like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Dark Knight pushed the limits of storytelling and special effects, becoming unforgettable hits.

Films like Eternal Sunshine and Pan's Labyrinth stand out for their creative visuals and emotional depth, making a lasting impact on viewers.

Many of these movies, like Spirited Away and City of God, earned big awards and global recognition, proving they’re must-watch classics from the 2000s.

1. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001-2003)

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, is one of the most groundbreaking film projects of the 2000s.

Shot back-to-back in New Zealand, the trilogy (The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King) takes us on an epic adventure in the magical land of Middle-earth.

The story follows Frodo Baggins, a hobbit tasked with destroying the One Ring to stop the evil Sauron.

With an incredible cast, including Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, and Ian McKellen, the films captivated audiences worldwide.

If there’s one thing that makes the trilogy stand out, it’s how it pushes the limits of storytelling and special effects.

Jackson used cutting-edge techniques, like motion capture for Gollum and advanced software for epic battle scenes.

The Return of the King won a record-tying 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, and the trilogy made nearly $3 billion at the box office.

While some changes were made to the books—like leaving out the Scouring of the Shire—the films stayed true to Tolkien’s vision, making them beloved by fans and critics alike.

2. The Dark Knight (2008)

As far as 2000s movies go, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is considered a landmark in superhero films, and it’s easy to see why.

Released in 2008 as part of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, the movie broke new ground with its darker tone and exploration of complex themes like chaos and morality.

The story revolves around Batman (Christian Bale) as he faces off against the Joker (Heath Ledger), whose anarchic nature threatens the very fabric of Gotham City.

And it’s no surprise that Ledger’s Joker earned him a posthumous Oscar.

His chilling yet tragic performance gave the movie a depth rarely seen in superhero films.

Nolan’s approach—grounding the film in realism and focusing on the psychological battle between good and evil—raised the bar for future comic book movies.

The Dark Knight was a critical hit and a box office success, earning over $1 billion globally.

Ultimately, it earned eight Oscar nominations and won two, proving that superhero films can be thought-provoking and commercially successful.

3. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, directed by Michel Gondry and written by Charlie Kaufman, is a romantic sci-fi film that explores memory and love in a touching yet inventive way.

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet play Joel and Clementine, a couple who decide to erase all memories of their broken relationship.

As Joel’s memories of Clementine are wiped away, he realizes too late that he doesn’t want to forget her.

The film is known for its emotional depth and creative visuals, using practical effects and dream-like sequences to show Joel’s memories falling apart.

Furthermore, the film’s unique, non-linear storytelling draws you in, reflecting how memories are often cluttered and fragmented.

Carrey’s performance departed from his usual comedic roles, while Winslet’s portrayal earned her an Oscar nomination.

Praised for its originality and emotional impact, Eternal Sunshine became a cult favorite and is regarded as one of the best films of the 2000s.

4. Spirited Away (2001)

Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away, easily among the best movies from the 2000s, has earned its place as one of the all-time greats in animation.

Studio Ghibli released it in 2001. It follows the story of Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl who stumbles into a strange and magical world.

In this world, her parents are turned into pigs, and to save them, Chihiro has to work in a bathhouse run by a strict witch named Yubaba.

Interestingly, the film pulls deeply from Japanese folklore, especially Shinto mythology, with its spirits and unique creatures like the soot sprites and No-Face.

While it tells the tale of Chihiro’s personal growth, the film tackles bigger themes like environmental concerns and consumerism.

It makes sense that Spirited Away was loved by critics and performed incredibly well at the box office, earning almost $400 million globally.

In fact, it made history by becoming the first non-English animated film to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

5. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth is a dark and haunting fantasy set in the aftermath of Spain’s Civil War.

The movie centers on Ofelia, a young girl who retreats from the harshness of fascist Spain by entering a fantastical world guided by a mysterious faun.

He sets her a series of difficult tasks to prove she is the reincarnation of a lost princess.

You see this amazing juxtaposition in the film between the grim realities of war and magical realism.

And to take it even further, the film suggests the real world can be just as brutal as any fantasy.

Ultimately, this is evident in Ofelia’s dangerous trials in that other realm.

Del Toro’s use of practical effects, along with breathtaking cinematography, creates a visually arresting and deeply immersive experience.

Running through the film are these really powerful themes of innocence lost, the brutality of violence, and the blurred lines between good and evil

Pan’s Labyrinth was a major critical success, winning three Oscars, including Best Cinematography, and is praised for its powerful narrative and unforgettable visual storytelling.

6. City of God (2002)

City of God, directed by Fernando Meirelles, is a raw and intense crime drama set in the slums of Rio de Janeiro.

The film tells the intertwined stories of Rocket, a young man with dreams of becoming a photographer, and Lil Zé, a ruthless drug dealer, as they navigate the violence and poverty of the favelas.

What makes City of God stand out is its documentary-style filming, fast-paced editing, and the use of non-professional actors, many of whom were from the favelas themselves.

As you’ll see, the movie doesn’t shy away from the brutal reality of life in these neighborhoods, highlighting the poverty, corruption, and cycles of violence that trap so many people.

Yet, amid the chaos, it also tells personal stories of resilience and ambition.

The film earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Cinematography, and is considered one of the most influential films of the 2000s.

7. The Incredibles (2004)

The Incredibles, directed by Brad Bird, is a Pixar movie that delivers action, comedy, and family drama with equal impact.

The story follows the Parr family, once famous superheroes now trying to live quietly under the radar.

Bob (Mr. Incredible) and his wife Helen (Elastigirl) are stuck in suburban life but are drawn back into the superhero world when a former fan with a grudge, Syndrome, emerges as the villain.

It’s really interesting how The Incredibles captures family dynamics, with each family member’s superpower cleverly reflecting their role at home.

At the same time, the movie also takes a jab at society’s obsession with mediocrity, and it does it while delivering these amazing action sequences in a visually stunning, retro-futuristic style.

With its smart story, sharp visuals, and heartfelt moments, The Incredibles earned its place in Pixar’s Hall of Fame and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

8. No Country for Old Men (2007)

The Coen brothers’ No Country for Old Men is an intense neo-Western thriller that grips you.

Based on Cormac McCarthy’s novel, the film follows three characters: Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), who finds $2 million after a drug deal gone wrong; Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), a cold-blooded hitman on a relentless mission to recover the money; and Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones), an aging lawman trying to make sense of the escalating violence around him.

Undoubtedly, Javier Bardem’s portrayal of Chigurh is nothing short of iconic.

With his deadpan expression and eerie calm, Chigurh is a villain who feels almost otherworldly.

His weapon of choice—a captive bolt pistol used in livestock slaughter—and his coin tosses to determine his victims’ fate add to the unsettling sense that he operates by his own twisted moral code.

Bardem’s chilling performance earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and the film swept the Oscars with wins for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Coens are, undeniably, masters of building tension, and No Country for Old Men is a perfect example.

Every shot, every silence, is loaded with meaning.

You have to appreciate Roger Deakins’ cinematography here. The way he shoots the barren Texas landscape is not just beautiful; it actually adds to the feeling of isolation and dread.

Instead of relying on a traditional score, the film lets quiet moments do the heavy lifting, making every scene even more intense.

This thriller trades fast-paced action for something deeper—an exploration of fate, morality, and the inevitable march of violence.

9. Children of Men (2006)

Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men presents a bleak future in which humans face extinction.

It’s 2027, and for nearly two decades, women have been unable to get pregnant, leading to global chaos.

In the middle of this, we meet Theo (Clive Owen), a burnt-out bureaucrat who’s roped into a dangerous mission to protect the first pregnant woman in 18 years.

As they race to get her to safety, the world around them is collapsing into violence and authoritarian control.

Cuarón’s direction is pure cinematic brilliance, especially in his use of long, unbroken shots that put you right in the middle of the action.

The car ambush scene, where the camera doesn’t cut for what feels like an eternity, pulls you so deep into the chaos that you almost forget you’re watching a movie.

And then there’s the final battle sequence, shot in one continuous take. It’s a masterclass in tension—raw, messy, and incredibly immersive.

It’s impressive how Children of Men delves into these serious political and social issues, but it always feels natural and thought-provoking, never preachy.

At its core, it’s a film about hope in a world where hope seems impossible.

The themes of immigration, state violence, and societal decay feel eerily relevant even today.

The gritty, handheld camera work and natural lighting add to the realism. They give the movie a documentary-like feel, making its dystopian future feel all too real.

It’s no wonder this film is often hailed as a modern sci-fi classic and one of the best 2000s movies.

10. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is much more than a martial arts movie—it’s a sweeping, emotional epic set against the backdrop of 18th-century China.

At its heart is a story of unspoken love between two warriors, Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat) and Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), who are bound by honor and duty but long for something more.

When Li’s legendary sword, the Green Destiny, is stolen, the plot thickens, introducing a rebellious young woman, Jen (Zhang Ziyi), who dreams of forging her path as a warrior.

You don’t often see a film that can deliver stunning action and genuinely affecting drama, but Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon does both.

The fight scenes, choreographed by Yuen Woo-ping, are like graceful dances—characters float through the air, clash on rooftops, and duel in a bamboo forest in sequences that are as beautiful as they are thrilling.

And it’s worth pointing out that these moments are visually stunning but never feel disconnected from the story.

Every fight is tied to the character’s inner struggles with freedom, love, and identity.

Lee’s direction leans into the film’s emotional depth, giving weight to the unspoken longing between Li and Yu while also exploring Jen’s rebellion against the constraints placed on her.

What’s striking is how Peter Pau’s cinematography captures both the epic landscapes and the intimate moments, creating a film that feels grand and personal.

Unsurprisingly, the movie was an international sensation, earning over $213 million worldwide and taking home four Academy Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon didn’t just introduce global audiences to the wuxia genre—it set a new standard for martial arts films, blending action with art in a way that few films have matched.

The Best of the 2000s: Why These Movies Stand the Test of Time

So, it’s easy to see why movies from the 2000s still hold up today—they had it all: strong stories, characters you could connect with, and visuals that pushed the boundaries.

You can watch them again and still feel the same excitement, laughter, or emotions they sparked the first time.

Their stories are timeless, the acting is top-notch, and they set the bar for what movies could be.

That’s why, even decades later, they’re still worth watching.

Also, do you want to explore some of the cinematic roots of the 2000s? Check out our list of the best 90s movies—these films helped shape the trends and styles that would define the next decade of filmmaking.