Looking for more classic movies to add to your movie night? If you’ve already watched our top picks from the 50s, 60s, and 70s, it’s time to check out the unforgettable hits from the 80s.

This decade gave us some of the most iconic films that shaped today’s movies—whether you’re into action, sci-fi, or heartwarming dramas.

So, get ready for 10 of the best classic 80s movies that’ll bring all the nostalgia, laughs, and thrills! Trust me, these will make your movie nights unforgettable.

Key Takeaways If you love sci-fi and adventure, don’t miss Back to the Future and The Empire Strikes Back.

Scarface and Raging Bull are a must-watch for fans of intense drama and crime stories.

If you're into heartwarming stories or action-packed thrillers, E.T. and Die Hard should be on your list.

1. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

The Empire Strikes Back, directed by Irvin Kershner, is the second movie in the original Star Wars trilogy and is often seen as one of the best sequels ever made.

It came out in May 1980 and continues the epic story of the Rebel Alliance fighting against the Galactic Empire, set three years after the events of A New Hope.

This film is well-loved for its darker vibe, more grown-up themes, and deeper focus on its characters.

In The Empire Strikes Back, the story splits into two main parts. One follows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as he starts his Jedi training with Master Yoda (voiced by Frank Oz) on the swampy planet Dagobah.

The other part focuses on Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and their efforts to escape from the Empire after a big battle on the icy planet Hoth.

One of the most famous and visually striking scenes is the Hoth battle, where the Rebel forces face off against the Empire’s huge AT-AT walkers.

The movie’s darker side comes through in the famous twist: the reveal that Darth Vader is Luke’s father.

This moment is considered one of the best twists in movie history and changed the Star Wars story in a big way.

The special effects were groundbreaking for their time, introducing new ways to create amazing visuals, like the Cloud City and the AT-AT walkers.

Even though George Lucas didn’t direct this one, he was still very involved in its production and used it to push forward his special effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

The movie was a huge hit, earning over $500 million worldwide and having a big impact on the sci-fi genre for years to come.

2. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is a touching sci-fi movie that won over audiences with its heartwarming story about the friendship between a young boy, Elliott, and a stranded alien, E.T.

Released in 1982, it quickly became one of the biggest box-office hits of the decade.

Set in a California suburb, the movie focuses on the bond between Elliott and E.T., an alien accidentally left behind on Earth.

Elliott, played by Henry Thomas, and his siblings try to keep E.T. safe from government scientists and help him get back to his home planet.

The film is known for its emotional depth, as it explores feelings of loneliness, childhood, and the need for connection.

The scene where E.T. and Elliott fly across the moon on a bike, with John Williams’ score in the background, is one of the most famous moments in movie history.

Spielberg’s talent for mixing the magical with the ordinary made E.T. relatable to both kids and adults. The movie touches on universal emotions like wonder and empathy, helping it connect with generations of viewers.

E.T. won four Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, and became one of the defining family movies of the 1980s.

Spielberg’s use of practical effects and animatronics to bring E.T. to life was groundbreaking and contributed to the film’s lasting place in cinema history.

3. Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future, directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg, is a fun sci-fi adventure that became a big part of 80s pop culture.

The movie stars Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, a teenager who, by mistake, travels from 1985 to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean made by his quirky friend, Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). Marty has to make sure his parents fall in love, or else he might disappear!

With a mix of action, comedy, and cool time-travel twists, this movie is famous for its fast pace, sharp script, and memorable scenes.

Some standout moments are when Marty meets his teenage dad, rocks out with “Johnny B. Goode,” and that intense lightning strike that gets him back to the future.

The movie also gets a lot of laughs from how the 1950s and 1980s were so different, like the funny moment when people think Marty’s puffy jacket is a life vest.

Back to the Future was a huge hit in 1985, earning $388.8 million worldwide and becoming the top-grossing movie that year.

It was also nominated for four Academy Awards, winning one for Best Sound Effects Editing.

The movie’s success led to two sequels and a whole franchise, including video games, theme park rides, and a cartoon series. Its mix of humor, action, and heart makes it a timeless sci-fi classic.

4. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Directed by John Hughes, The Breakfast Club is a classic 80s teen movie about the ups and downs of growing up.

It’s about five high school students from different social groups—Claire (Molly Ringwald), Andrew (Emilio Estevez), Bender (Judd Nelson), Allison (Ally Sheedy), and Brian (Anthony Michael Hall)—who are stuck in Saturday detention together.

Each one fits into a typical high school label: the popular girl, the jock, the bad boy, the oddball, and the nerd. As the day goes on, they open up to each other and realize they’re not as different as they thought.

The movie talks about figuring out who you are, dealing with social pressure, and wanting to fit in, which hits home for both teens and adults.

Hughes is praised for capturing teen emotions so well, and the movie has some really powerful scenes, like their deep conversations and the famous dance scene.

The soundtrack is unforgettable, too, especially Simple Minds’ hit “Don’t You (Forget About Me).” The ending, with Bender walking across the field and raising his fist, has become an iconic symbol of teen rebellion.

The Breakfast Club did really well at the box office and made John Hughes known as the voice of a generation.

It’s still a great movie today because of how it shows the struggles of being a teenager and how people are more alike than they think.

The characters and themes are still relatable, so the movie has stayed popular over the years.

5. Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard is often seen as one of the best action movies ever, known for its intense action and its everyman hero. Directed by John McTiernan, the film stars Bruce Willis as John McClane, a New York cop who goes to his estranged wife’s office Christmas party in Los Angeles.

Things quickly go wrong when a group of terrorists, led by the smooth and clever Hans Gruber (played by Alan Rickman), take over the building and hold everyone hostage.

What makes Die Hard different from other 80s action movies is that McClane isn’t a super-soldier like Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone.

He’s just a regular cop stuck in a tough situation. Using only his smarts, quick thinking, and a handgun, he fights back against the terrorists by using the building’s floors, air vents, and construction areas to his advantage.

The setting of Nakatomi Plaza is almost like another character in the movie. Each part of the building adds to the suspense, from the fancy offices to the unfinished areas. McClane has to use every corner to stay ahead of the bad guys.

Hans Gruber, the main villain, also stands out because he’s not just evil but smart and charming, making him a great match for McClane.

When Die Hard first came out, no one expected it to be such a hit, but it made around $140 million. It became a huge cultural moment, and debates even started about whether it was a Christmas movie!

The movie’s mix of action, humor, and tension changed the way action films were made, leading to a franchise and making Die Hard a fan favorite.

6. Scarface (1983)

Scarface, directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone, is a tough crime story about the rise and fall of Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who becomes a violent drug lord.

Al Pacino’s intense performance as Tony made the character unforgettable, even though the movie got mixed reactions when it first came out.

Set in 1980s Miami, Scarface shows Tony’s ruthless climb to power in the cocaine business. He’s super ambitious, but his bad traits—like arrogance, paranoia, and a hot temper—lead to his eventual downfall.

The movie shocked a lot of people with its graphic violence and strong language, and critics were split on how it portrayed the drug world. But over time, Scarface became a cult classic.

Pacino’s portrayal of Tony, with his exaggerated Cuban accent and famous lines like “Say hello to my little friend!” has become a big part of pop culture.

The movie’s theme of excess—both in terms of violence and lifestyle—reflects the greed and materialism of the 80s, making it a sharp critique of the American Dream.

While Scarface wasn’t a hit with everyone at first, its bold story, memorable characters, and raw look at ambition have made it one of the most influential films of the 80s.

7. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by George Lucas, introduced the world to Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford.

Set in 1936, it follows Indy, a daring archaeologist, as he tries to beat the Nazis to find the Ark of the Covenant, a biblical relic with unstoppable power.

With the help of his ex, Marion (Karen Allen), Jones faces deadly traps, his rival Belloq, and lots of danger along the way.

The movie is famous for its action scenes inspired by old adventure serials. Some of the best moments include the thrilling truck chase and the snake-filled Well of Souls scene.

Spielberg blends stunts and visual effects perfectly to keep the excitement going.

One of the movie’s strengths is how it mixes humor with action. Indiana Jones isn’t a perfect hero—he’s tough but has flaws, like his funny fear of snakes. Harrison Ford’s charm made Indy one of the most loved characters in movie history.

Karen Allen’s Marion also shines as a strong, clever, and tough woman who’s more than a match for Jones.

Raiders of the Lost Ark was a huge hit, making over $350 million worldwide and winning five Oscars.

Beyond its box office success, it launched a big franchise with sequels, video games, comics, and even a TV show. It’s seen as one of the best adventure films ever and still has a big impact on pop culture today.

8. Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull, directed by Martin Scorsese, is a powerful drama that tells the story of boxer Jake LaMotta, played by Robert De Niro. The film shows LaMotta’s rise in boxing and how his violent temper and jealousy destroy his personal life.

Filmed in black and white, the movie’s raw look at violence inside and outside the ring set a new standard for sports movies.

De Niro’s performance as LaMotta is legendary, earning him an Oscar for Best Actor. He went through a huge physical transformation, gaining weight to play the older LaMotta.

His intense acting captures the inner struggles of a man whose rage ruins his relationships, especially with his brother (Joe Pesci) and wife (Cathy Moriarty).

What makes Raging Bull different is its focus on LaMotta’s inner demons, not just his sports career. Scorsese’s direction, along with Thelma Schoonmaker’s editing, makes the movie feel as emotionally brutal as it is physically.

The boxing scenes are raw and intense, using slow motion and unique camera shots to highlight the sport’s harshness.

While Raging Bull didn’t receive immediate praise, it’s now considered one of Scorsese’s greatest films and one of the best sports movies ever made.

9. The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter’s The Thing is a creepy sci-fi horror movie that mixes psychological suspense with amazing practical effects.

It’s set in the icy, isolated Antarctic, where a group of American researchers discovers an alien that can perfectly mimic any living thing.

As the group gets more paranoid, they struggle to figure out who’s still human and who’s been taken over by the alien. The whole theme of mistrust and fear is what makes the movie so unforgettable.

At its heart, The Thing plays on our fear of the unknown. The frozen, desolate setting adds to the tension, making the characters’ isolation feel even worse—both physically and emotionally.

The sense of hopelessness grows as they realize the alien could wipe out all life on Earth if it escapes.

The movie’s special effects, especially the gruesome transformation scenes, are still iconic today.

Rob Bottin designed the practical effects to show the alien in different stages of change, creating some of the most disturbing images in horror history.

Scenes like the “chest-opening” moment have been praised for their realism and detail. Though The Thing wasn’t a hit at the box office when it came out (partly because it was up against E.T.), it has since become a cult classic and is now seen as one of the best horror films ever made.

10. The Terminator (1984)

Directed by James Cameron, The Terminator is an exciting mix of sci-fi and action that introduced the world to time-traveling cyborgs and made Arnold Schwarzenegger a superstar.

In the movie, Schwarzenegger plays the Terminator, a cyborg sent from the future to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose future son will lead the fight against a robot uprising.

At the same time, a soldier named Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) is sent back in time to protect her.

What makes The Terminator stand out is its fast pace and the relentless threat of Schwarzenegger’s character.

The Terminator is like an unstoppable force, similar to horror movie villains but with a sci-fi twist.

The movie’s mix of action, suspense, and futuristic ideas like time travel and artificial intelligence really connected with audiences.

Even with a smaller budget, Cameron’s direction and clever use of special effects (using both practical stunts and early CGI) made the film a huge success. Schwarzenegger’s famous line, “I’ll be back,” became a part of pop culture history.

The success of The Terminator not only started a popular franchise but also established James Cameron as one of the top directors in sci-fi.

Bring Back the 80s with These Must-Watch Classics

And there you have it—10 of the best classic 80s movies that should definitely be on your must-watch list!

If you’re craving heart-pounding action, some good laughs, or a nostalgic sci-fi adventure, these movies have it all.

From Die Hard’s Christmas mayhem to the time-traveling fun of Back to the Future, the 80s gave us legendary movies that are still loved today.

So, you can’t go wrong with any of these picks for your next movie night. Grab some snacks, invite your friends, and get ready for an epic throwback marathon.

These flicks are classics for a reason—they never get old! Enjoy the show!