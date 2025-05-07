Marvel Studios released Thunderbolts* following a period of inconsistent performance in the post-Endgame era. Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, the film avoids large-scale, multiversal stakes in favor of a grounded narrative focused on emotionally scarred characters. The story centers on a team of government-employed outcasts who are forced to unite when their handler turns against them.

The title’s asterisk is explained in the film as the team does not commit to the name “Thunderbolts,” acknowledging their uncertain role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Key Takeaways Thunderbolts* is Marvel’s boldest, most grounded film in years, anchored by Florence Pugh’s emotional performance.

The post-credits scene confirms the formation of the New Avengers and teases the arrival of the Fantastic Four into the main MCU.

The film revitalizes Marvel by focusing on flawed anti-heroes, tight storytelling, and raw emotion, rather than grand multiversal stakes.

The Characters and Their Backgrounds

Florence Pugh leads the cast as Yelena Belova, a Russian assassin introduced in Black Widow (2021) and featured in Hawkeye (2021). She is the adoptive sister of Natasha Romanoff and continues to process the trauma of her past. David Harbour plays Red Guardian, her adoptive father and a defunct Soviet-era super-soldier introduced in Black Widow.

Sebastian Stan reprises his role as Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier. A central character in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), he is a former assassin dealing with decades of brainwashing. Wyatt Russell plays John Walker, the government-appointed successor to Captain America from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, who was stripped of the title following violent misconduct.

Hannah John-Kamen returns as Ava Starr, also known as Ghost, a character introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). She suffers from molecular instability after a failed quantum experiment. Lewis Pullman makes his MCU debut as Bob Reynolds, a super-powered individual with a dangerous alter ego called the Void. Reynolds is known in the comics as the Sentry.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus portrays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, head of O.X.E, who has appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Thunderbolts*, she is behind the secret missions that brought the team together. Facing an investigation and potential impeachment for her unauthorized operations, she attempts to eliminate the team to erase all evidence of her involvement.

Plot and Structure

The film focuses on the group’s survival after Valentina orders their termination. Unlike most MCU films, Thunderbolts* maintains a single narrative thread without jumping locations or timelines. The story progresses in a linear and contained manner. The characters, though possessing abilities, are portrayed as vulnerable and physically limited. Their threats are immediate and lethal—gunfire, capture, and betrayal—rather than interdimensional or apocalyptic.

The screenplay focuses more on character development than on action. Yelena is central to the film, and Florence Pugh’s performance balances controlled humor and emotional realism. Red Guardian serves as a nostalgic figure clinging to former glory. Bucky Barnes continues his path of rehabilitation. Walker operates from resentment and damaged pride. Ghost’s role is minimal in dialogue and lacks further development beyond her instability. Bob’s character arc involves his struggle to suppress the Void, which ultimately turns deadly.

The final act features surreal, psychological sequences rather than a traditional battle. These scenes echo visual styles from films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), focusing on internal conflict rather than spectacle. The pacing is consistent, with no major detours or subplot interruptions.

Runtime, Cast, and Production

The film runs for 2 hours and 6 minutes. The main cast includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Olga Kurylenko, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Pierce.

Post-Credits Scene: New Avengers and Fantastic Four

The post-credits scene lasts three minutes, the longest in the MCU to date. Set 14 months after the main events, the scene takes place in the former Avengers headquarters, now renamed the “Watchtower” and controlled by Valentina.

The surviving team—Yelena, Bucky, Walker, Red Guardian, Ghost, and Bob—are reintroduced as the “New Avengers” at a press event. Valentina, seeking to protect herself from impeachment, uses the rebrand as a political move. The group accepts the title in exchange for keeping her role in the creation and attempted destruction of the Void secret.

The scene confirms that Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), has filed legal rights to the “Avengers” name and is forming a separate team. This indicates an upcoming conflict over leadership and branding. Characters likely to appear in Sam’s team include Joaquín Torres (new Falcon), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

An alert then signals an incoming extra-dimensional ship. A satellite image shows a retro-style rocket marked with the number “4.” The design confirms the arrival of the Fantastic Four into Earth-616. Though they do not appear onscreen, their ship matches the style expected in Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will explore their transition from a separate universe to the main MCU timeline.

Connections to Upcoming Films

Thunderbolts* directly sets up Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for 2027. These films are expected to include multiversal conflicts involving teams from separate realities. The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes returning X-Men actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, and characters from the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

In addition, Marvel has hinted at the formation of a younger generation team. In The Marvels (2023), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel approaches Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) about forming a team. She also mentions Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), daughter of Ant-Man, and others like Wiccan (Joe Locke) and Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson). This storyline suggests the eventual creation of the Young Avengers.