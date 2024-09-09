Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally here, and it’s just as wild, weird, and wonderful as fans hoped it would be.

This long-awaited sequel brings us back into the chaotic world of ghosts, the afterlife, and, of course, Betelgeuse.

With Lydia now a mom, her daughter Astrid gets pulled into a supernatural adventure of her own. The movie’s packed with laughs, scares, and plenty of twists, especially in its fast-paced ending.

Let’s break down what happens, what it all means for the Deetz family, and whether we’ll see more of Betelgeuse in the future!

Key Takeaways The movie’s ending sets up a possible Beetlejuice 3, with Betelgeuse lurking in the background.

Lydia saves her daughter Astrid from the afterlife, but only after agreeing to marry Betelgeuse.

The film focuses on family bonds and grief, with Lydia and Astrid finally connecting through their adventure.

A Return to the Neitherworld

Released on September 6, 2024, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings us back to the world of the Deetz family and the infamous ghost Betelgeuse.

The sequel takes viewers on a wild ride through the Neitherworld (the world of the dead). And as you might expect, it’s packed with humor, horror, and plenty of emotion.

We see what’s been happening with Lydia Deetz and her daughter, Astrid, as they get caught up in a supernatural mess.

As the movie wraps up, it gives us some big moments and hints at what could be on the horizon for the next film, leaving us all wondering, “What’s next?”

Lydia’s Deal with Betelgeuse

The movie’s climax revolves around Lydia’s efforts to save her daughter, Astrid, who is trapped in the Neitherworld by a teen ghost named Jeremy.

Lydia knows she needs help, so she makes a deal with Betelgeuse, agreeing to marry him if he helps her rescue Astrid.

With Betelgeuse’s help, Lydia sneaks into the afterlife to stop Jeremy from stealing Astrid’s life.

Along the way, they race against time to prevent Jeremy from completing the process that would permanently switch Astrid’s life force into him.

Luckily, Lydia pulls Astrid off the soul train before it’s too late. Betelgeuse, meanwhile, tricks Jeremy by forging his documents, causing Astrid’s life to return to her body.

Though Astrid is saved, Betelgeuse still expects Lydia to marry him, leading to a funny and chaotic wedding scene.

What Happens to Rory and Delores? Are They Really Gone?

During the wild wedding scene, Rory (Lydia’s boyfriend) and Delores get eaten by a Sandworm, a huge monster that lives in the Neitherworld.

However, the movie never shows what happens to them after this.

There are a couple of theories, though: either they end up back in Neitherworld’s waiting room (where ghosts go after they die), or they’re sent to the Sandworm’s home planet, Saturn.

Since Sandworms usually eat ghosts, it’s unclear what their fate is, but for now, they’re not seen again.

Who Is Jeremy, Really?

Jeremy is one of the biggest twists in the movie. He first appears as a regular kid who died in an accident, but it’s later revealed that he’s actually a violent teen who murdered his parents.

Lydia learns the truth when she goes to rescue Astrid, discovering that Jeremy killed his mom with an egg beater and his dad with a saw.

After committing these horrible acts, he hid in his treehouse, where he eventually died from hitting his head while running from the police.

Given this dark backstory, Jeremy emerges as a dangerous threat that Lydia and Betelgeuse must stop.

Does Astrid Have the Same Powers as Lydia?

Throughout the movie, it becomes clear that Astrid shares some of the same psychic abilities as her mom, Lydia.

Like her mother, Astrid can see ghosts, which hints that she has similar powers. This likely started when she lost her dad and grandfather, triggering her connection to the afterlife.

Astrid has always been interested in dark and spooky things, much like Lydia was in the first Beetlejuice movie.

What Happened to Astrid’s Dad, Richard?

Astrid’s dad, Richard, disappeared in the Amazon, and his death left a big gap between Astrid and Lydia.

Without closure, since his body was never found, Astrid struggled, and Lydia avoided talking about him.

Then, a surprising twist reveals that Richard is actually in the Neitherworld, working at the Immigration Office.

His gruesome appearance, likely due to being eaten by piranhas, adds a touch of dark humor to the movie.

However, it’s not clear why he’s working there instead of haunting the place where he died, leaving some mystery around his story.

Delia and Charles: A Strange Reunion

In the movie, Charles, Lydia’s dad, dies, and his wife, Delia, reacts in her usual odd way, turning her grief into strange art and buying venomous snakes that eventually kill her.

Despite her eccentric behavior, her grief feels real, and at the end of the movie, she reunites with Charles in the afterlife.

Together, they board the soul train, bringing closure to their quirky relationship.

The Movie’s Message: Grief and Family Connections

While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is packed with weird, funny, and scary moments, its main message is about family and how people deal with loss.

Lydia and Astrid have had a rocky relationship, but their journey to rescue Astrid helps them understand each other better.

Through the chaos, they learn that grief can bring people closer rather than tear them apart.

By the end of the movie, Lydia puts her daughter first, and Astrid finally feels like her mom really sees her.

Is Betelgeuse Really Gone? Hints at a Third Movie

After finishing the movie, fans understandably ask, “Is Betelgeuse alive?”

Well, Betelgeuse seems defeated by the end of the movie, but there’s a hint that he might not be gone for good.

In a dream sequence, Astrid imagines her future, only to see herself giving birth to Betelgeuse’s baby, which could mean he’s still lurking around, trying to get back into their lives.

This leaves the door open for Beetlejuice 3, suggesting that the story isn’t over yet.

What Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Leaves Us With

In the end, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice delivers everything fans love about the franchise—quirky characters, spooky fun, and some surprisingly heartfelt moments.

And while it seems like Betelgeuse might be gone (for now), there’s definitely a hint that we haven’t seen the last of him.

With a possible Beetlejuice 3 on the horizon, who knows what kind of wild adventures are still in store? If anything, this sequel proves that there’s still plenty of juice left in the Beetlejuice world!

