The documentaries of 2024 are hitting hard and diving into stories you can’t ignore.

From big cultural moments to deeply personal journeys, these films know how to grab your attention and keep it.

Some will make you think differently; others might surprise you, but all are worth your time.

Let’s break down the ones you won’t want to miss this year.

1. Will & Harper

Kicking off the list of the best new documentaries 2024 has brought us is Will & Harper.

It’s a road trip film, but more than that, it’s a deeply personal look at friendship and identity.

Will Ferrell teams up with his longtime friend Harper Steele as they drive across the country, unpacking decades of history while figuring out what their connection looks like after Harper’s transition.

The humor, honesty, and raw emotion in this one make it an early favorite for the year.

2. Ennio

It’s no surprise Ennio is among the best documentaries streaming this year.

This film dives into the life of Ennio Morricone, whose music shaped some of the greatest movies ever made.

From the unforgettable tension of The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly to his work with legends like Quentin Tarantino, it’s filled with moments that remind you how powerful a great score can be.

With stories from Bruce Springsteen and Clint Eastwood, it’s the kind of documentary that pulls you right into the heart of cinema history.

3. Kim’s Video

When a legendary New York video store closed, its entire collection of rare and cult films ended up in a small Sicilian town—only to vanish from sight.

And Kim’s Video takes you on a fascinating journey to uncover what happened.

Directors David Redmon and Ashley Sabin explore the obsessive love of cinema, weaving humor and intrigue into every moment.

Without question, it’s a standout for film lovers, and easily one of the top documentaries 2024 has delivered.

4. High & Low: John Galliano

John Galliano’s story is as dramatic as the designs he’s known for.

Kevin Macdonald’s documentary peels back the curtain on his rise to the top of the fashion world and the scandals that brought him crashing down.

It dives into the creative highs, the personal struggles, and the unforgiving industry that shaped his legacy.

Galliano’s life feels larger than life, and this film gives you a front-row seat to it all.

5. Catching Fire

Few figures in rock and roll left a mark quite like Anita Pallenberg.

Catching Fire takes you deep into her world with rare family footage, home videos, and interviews with Keith Richards, Marianne Faithfull, and others who knew her best.

Scarlett Johansson narrates excerpts from her unpublished memoir, weaving a vivid portrait of a life full of chaos, creativity, and rebellion.

Easily one of the best documentaries of the year, it’s a raw, unfiltered look at a true cultural force.

6. Rowdy Girl

Renee King-Sonnen didn’t plan to leave ranching behind—it started with a single cow she couldn’t part with.

Rowdy Girl picks up from there, following her decision to turn a Texas cattle ranch into a haven for rescued animals.

The documentary takes you through the highs and hurdles of her shift to advocacy, showing how she’s working to help other ranchers make the same transition.

For anyone exploring the best new documentaries 2024 has to offer, this is a heartfelt and eye-opening watch that digs deep into the future of farming.

7. Mediha

It has to be said that Mediha is the kind of documentary that stays with you.

It follows a Yazidi teenager, freed from ISIS captivity, as she pieces her life back together.

But what makes this film so powerful is how much of the story comes directly from her.

By picking up the camera herself, Mediha gives us an unfiltered look at moments of joy, heartbreak, and her fight to hold her captors accountable.

This is her story, told on her terms, and it’s impossible not to feel the weight of it.

8. Patrice

Patrice Jetter has a way of making people smile.

As a crossing guard, she’s a friendly face in the neighborhood.

But at home, her life is shaped by rules most people couldn’t imagine living under.

She and her partner, Gary, can’t even move in together without risking the disability benefits they need to survive.

The film follows her everyday joys and frustrations, showing the strength it takes to live in a system that constantly lets her down.

At its heart, this is a story about love finding a way, even when the odds aren’t in your favor.

9. Union

When a small group of Amazon workers in Staten Island decided to unionize, they knew the odds were against them.

Union follows their journey, led by organizer Chris Smalls, as they go head-to-head with one of the world’s most powerful corporations.

The documentary doesn’t solely cover the big moments—it dives into the personal stories, sleepless nights, and determination that fueled their fight.

It’s one of the most impactful streaming documentaries for anyone interested in activism and the future of labor.

10. War Game

In War Game, former government officials and experts come together to simulate what could happen during a contested American election—and the results are unnervingly realistic.

The film unfolds like a behind-the-scenes thriller, filled with tense discussions and chilling scenarios.

From debates over military intervention to fears of civil collapse, it captures the chaos that feels all too possible.

With the stakes laid bare, it’s a wake-up call for anyone paying attention to the cracks in democracy.

11. Made in England

In Made in England, Martin Scorsese shares his lifelong admiration for Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, two filmmakers who changed British cinema forever.

Their films, like The Red Shoes and Black Narcissus, broke boundaries with their visual style and storytelling.

And Scorsese’s reflections, combined with rare behind-the-scenes footage, give this documentary a personal and nostalgic feel.

It’s an incredible look at the artistry of two legends and one of the best streaming documentaries for anyone who loves classic film.

Why 2024 is Delivering the Best New Documentaries

Documentaries in 2024 have felt more personal, creative, and thought-provoking than ever.

Films like Will & Harper have given us raw emotional depth, while Made in England dives into the artistry of cinematic legends.

Each title this year offers a unique lens into its subject, so these stories undoubtedly resonate long after you’ve finished watching.

And if this year’s lineup is any indication, documentaries continue to push boundaries and keep us hooked on the power of real stories.

