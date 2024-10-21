It’s the weekend, and you’re all set for some serious hurkle-durkle (you know, the art of lounging around and doing absolutely nothing productive).

Maybe you’ve got your snacks ready, your favorite cozy spot on the couch picked out, and you’re in the mood for a movie marathon.

I mean, who isn’t, right? But the big question is: what should you watch? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered!

Here’s a list of the best movies from the 2020s so far to help you kick back and enjoy.

These films made us laugh, cry, and, in some cases, question reality itself!

Key Takeaways If you're into wild sci-fi and superhero adventures, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will leave you amazed.

If you're into movies that make you think and feel, Oppenheimer, Nomadland, and The Power of the Dog bring strong stories with real hearts.

If you're into high-energy action, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water deliver thrilling scenes and awesome visuals.

1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

If you haven’t seen Everything Everywhere All at Once, let me just say: you’re in for a wild ride.

This movie is an absolute fever dream—but in the best possible way.

Imagine blending sci-fi, action, comedy, and deep family drama into one movie and somehow making it work.

That’s what this film does.

Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner who’s struggling with pretty much everything—her business, her relationship with her daughter, Joy, and even an IRS audit (featuring a hilarious Jamie Lee Curtis).

Just when you think things can’t get worse for Evelyn, she finds out she’s the key to saving the multiverse.

Yes, the multiverse.

Evelyn starts hopping between alternate realities, learning new skills from her parallel selves—like becoming a kung-fu master or, get this, living in a world where people have hot dog fingers.

It’s wacky, it’s absurd, but at its heart, it’s about family and the regrets that haunt us.

It’s the kind of movie that will make you laugh, cry, and question everything, all in the span of two hours.

And Michelle Yeoh?

Absolute legend.

2. Oppenheimer (2023)

Trust Christopher Nolan to take a historical figure like J. Robert Oppenheimer and turn his life into a gripping cinematic epic.

Oppenheimer tells the story of the man behind the atomic bomb, and while that might sound like a pretty heavy subject (spoiler alert: it is), Nolan keeps you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer with this mix of genius and deep internal conflict.

You can see the weight of what he’s created eating away at him.

The movie dives into his role in developing the atomic bomb during World War II, but more importantly, it explores the moral and ethical fallout afterward.

Watching Oppenheimer struggle with the realization that his invention led to the destruction of cities is genuinely heart-wrenching.

It’s not just a history lesson; Oppenheimer is a tense, character-driven drama that asks the big questions about science, power, and responsibility.

Plus, the supporting cast is packed with talent—Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. all bring their A-game.

If you love Nolan’s previous work (like Inception or Interstellar), this one is a must-watch.

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Alright, let’s talk Spider-Man.

If you thought Into the Spider-Verse was mind-blowing (and it absolutely was), Across the Spider-Verse cranks things up to 11.

This animated sequel brings back everyone’s favorite Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, but now he’s in deeper than ever.

The animation style alone is worth the watch—it’s like stepping into a living comic book, and each universe has its own unique vibe.

In this movie, Miles is juggling being Spider-Man and dealing with the usual teen problems, like parents who just don’t get it and feelings for Gwen Stacy.

But then the multiverse starts collapsing, and things get chaotic—like “bouncing through alternate realities” chaotic.

There’s even a dark version of Spider-Man (Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac), which brings some serious tension to the story.

But what really makes Across the Spider-Verse stand out isn’t just the stunning visuals or the action.

It’s the emotional journey Miles goes on.

He’s trying to figure out where he belongs and who he’s meant to be.

It’s a story about identity, destiny, and making tough choices—all wrapped up in one of the coolest superhero movies ever made.

Oh, and the cliffhanger?

Yeah, it’ll leave you counting the days until the next one.

4. Nomadland (2020)

Sometimes, the best movies are the quiet ones that don’t need big explosions or dramatic plot twists to move you.

That’s Nomadland in a nutshell.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, this film follows Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman in her 60s who loses everything in the Great Recession and decides to live out of her van.

She becomes a modern-day nomad, traveling across the American West and picking up odd jobs to get by.

What’s incredible about Nomadland is how it blends reality with fiction.

Many of the people Fern meets on her journey are real-life nomads, giving the film an authenticity you don’t often see in Hollywood.

It’s a raw, intimate look at life on the fringes of society, but it never feels exploitative or judgmental.

Instead, it celebrates the resilience and resourcefulness of the people living this lifestyle.

Frances McDormand gives a beautifully understated performance, and the cinematography is breathtaking.

The wide-open landscapes of the West feel both lonely and freeing at the same time.

This is a film about loss, survival, and finding community in unexpected places.

It’s a quiet, reflective movie that lingers with you long after it’s over.

5. The Power of the Dog (2021)

Buckle up for this one because The Power of the Dog is a slow-burn that will mess with your head.

Set in 1920s Montana, it follows two brothers, Phil and George Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons), who run a ranch together.

George marries a widow named Rose (Kirsten Dunst), and Phil—who’s about as toxic as toxic masculinity gets—starts tormenting her psychologically.

The tension?

Off the charts.

But here’s the thing: as the story unfolds, you start to realize there’s a lot more to Phil than meets the eye.

Cumberbatch gives one of his best performances, playing Phil as a deeply conflicted man who hides his insecurities behind cruelty.

The dynamic between him, Rose, and her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) is intense and drives the film toward a shocking and powerful ending.

Director Jane Campion knows how to build tension, and every frame of this film is crafted to heighten that sense of unease.

The New Zealand landscape, standing in for Montana, is gorgeous but also feels desolate and isolating.

It’s a dark, brooding Western that explores themes of repression, power, and hidden desires.

If you’re in the mood for something intense and thought-provoking, The Power of the Dog will absolutely deliver.

6. The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

This movie takes the simple concept of a friendship breakup and cranks it up to tragicomic heights.

Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland during the Irish Civil War, The Banshees of Inisherin follows Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), two lifelong friends who suddenly find themselves at odds.

Well, really, it’s Colm who decides he doesn’t want to be friends anymore, and Pádraic is left confused and heartbroken.

What unfolds is both hilarious and heartbreaking.

Colm’s drastic measures to cut Pádraic out of his life—like chopping off his own fingers if Pádraic doesn’t leave him alone—are as absurd as they are tragic.

And that’s what makes the movie so compelling.

It’s about loneliness, existential dread, and the human need for connection, all wrapped up in McDonagh’s dark humor.

The performances are stellar.

Farrell brings a sweet, almost childlike innocence to Pádraic, while Gleeson plays Colm with a quiet, brooding intensity.

The Irish landscape is as much a character as the people, with its windswept, isolated beauty reflecting the emotional turmoil of the story.

If you like your comedy with a side of melancholy, The Banshees of Inisherin is a must-watch.

7. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Who would’ve thought that a Top Gun sequel, more than 30 years after the original, would not only happen but also be incredible?

Top Gun: Maverick brought back all the high-flying, adrenaline-pumping action of the first movie but with more heart and even more jaw-dropping stunts.

Tom Cruise is back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, but this time, he’s not the hotshot pilot looking to prove himself.

Instead, he’s training a new generation of elite fighter pilots for a dangerous mission.

One of those trainees is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s late best friend, Goose.

The tension between Maverick and Rooster, fueled by Maverick’s guilt over Goose’s death, adds a deep emotional layer to the action-packed plot.

Speaking of action, the aerial sequences are nothing short of breathtaking.

Much of the flying was done practically, with real jets, and it shows.

The dogfights and stunts will leave you gripping your seat.

Throw in a touching cameo by Val Kilmer and some nostalgic nods to the original, and you’ve got a movie that absolutely delivers on all fronts.

8. The Fabelmans (2022)

Steven Spielberg gets personal with The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical film about his own early life and his love for filmmaking.

It’s a nostalgic, heartfelt look at what it means to be an artist and how family can shape who we are and who we become.

The movie centers around Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), a young boy who falls in love with making movies after his parents take him to the cinema for the first time.

As Sammy grows up, he starts making his own films while also navigating the complex dynamics of his family, particularly with his free-spirited mother, Mitzi (Michelle Williams), and his pragmatic father, Burt (Paul Dano).

The Fabelmans is a love letter to cinema, but it’s also a deeply emotional family drama.

Spielberg pulls from his own experiences, and you can feel the personal connection he has to the material.

It’s a film that captures the magic of storytelling and the struggles of growing up, making it a must-see for anyone who loves movies.

9. Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Martin Scorsese never shies away from tackling heavy subjects, and Killers of the Flower Moon is no exception.

This film is based on the true story of the Osage Nation murders in the 1920s, a dark and often overlooked chapter in American history.

The Osage people, who became incredibly wealthy after oil was discovered on their land, were systematically targeted for murder in what became known as the “Reign of Terror.”

At the story’s center is Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a man married to an Osage woman, Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone).

As members of Mollie’s family start dying under mysterious circumstances, it becomes clear that a sinister plot is afoot, orchestrated by none other than Ernest’s uncle, William “King” Hale (Robert De Niro).

This isn’t your typical Scorsese gangster flick—Killers of the Flower Moon is a harrowing look at greed, racism, and the lengths people will go to for power.

It’s a powerful, haunting film that explores the darkest aspects of human nature, and the performances by DiCaprio, De Niro, and Gladstone are nothing short of brilliant.

10. Past Lives (2023)

If you’ve ever wondered about the “what ifs” in life, Past Lives is the movie for you.

Directed by Celine Song, this quiet, introspective drama tells the story of Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), two childhood friends in South Korea who lose touch when Nora’s family emigrates to the U.S.

Years later, they reconnect in New York, and what follows is a beautiful exploration of love, fate, and the choices we make.

This isn’t your typical love story.

Past Lives doesn’t rely on dramatic twists or over-the-top romance.

Instead, it focuses on the small, quiet moments between its characters.

It’s a film about longing and wondering what might have been, told with tenderness and subtlety.

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo give wonderfully understated performances, and the film’s pacing allows you to really feel the characters’ emotions.

It’s a reflective, bittersweet movie that will make you think about your own life and the paths you have not taken.

11. The Holdovers (2023)

The Holdovers is the kind of movie that sneaks up on you.

On the surface, it’s a comedy-drama about a grumpy teacher, a rebellious student, and a cook stuck at a boarding school over Christmas break.

But underneath that simple premise is a story about grief, loneliness, and unexpected friendship.

Paul Giamatti plays Mr. Hunham, a strict and unpopular history teacher who’s tasked with watching over the “holdovers”—students who, for various reasons, can’t go home for the holidays.

One of those students is Angus (Dominic Sessa), a troublemaker with a chip on his shoulder.

The school’s cook, Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), is also dealing with her own personal struggles.

What follows is a bittersweet story about these three lonely people who form a makeshift family over the course of a few cold winter weeks.

Giamatti shines as the grumpy yet endearing teacher, and the chemistry between him, Randolph, and Sessa is the film’s heart.

The Holdovers is warm, funny, and surprisingly touching—perfect for when you need a feel-good movie with a bit of depth.

12. Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

Courtroom dramas can be hit or miss, but Anatomy of a Fall?

It hits hard.

Directed by Justine Triet, this film centers on Sandra (Sandra Hüller), a writer accused of murdering her husband after he’s found dead at their remote mountain home.

What sets this film apart is its nuanced portrayal of guilt, innocence, and the gray areas in between.

The trial becomes a psychological battleground, with the court dissecting Sandra’s life and marriage in brutal detail.

The tension is palpable as you’re never quite sure if Sandra is guilty or not, and the film keeps you guessing until the very end.

Sandra Hüller delivers a standout performance, portraying a woman who is both fiercely intelligent and emotionally guarded.

The film’s exploration of truth, perception, and the complexities of human relationships makes Anatomy of a Fall a gripping, thought-provoking watch.

13. The Boy and the Heron (2023)

When Hayao Miyazaki comes out of retirement, you know it’s going to be special.

The Boy and the Heron is a stunning return for the master of Japanese animation, and it’s filled with all the magic, wonder, and emotional depth we’ve come to expect from Studio Ghibli.

The film follows Mahito, a young boy dealing with the loss of his mother during World War II.

When he moves to the countryside with his father, he encounters a mysterious talking heron that leads him on a surreal journey through a magical world.

Miyazaki weaves themes of grief, healing, and the search for meaning into this fantastical story, making it resonate on a deeply emotional level.

The animation is breathtaking, with hand-drawn visuals that bring the magical world to life in stunning detail.

The Boy and the Heron is a testament to Miyazaki’s unparalleled ability to tell stories that speak to both children and adults, making it a must-watch for any animation fan.

14. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

James Cameron waited over a decade to bring us Avatar: The Way of Water, but it was absolutely worth it.

This sequel to the 2009 blockbuster takes us back to the lush, alien world of Pandora, but this time, we’re diving deep—literally.

Much of the film takes place underwater, and the visuals are nothing short of breathtaking.

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are now parents, and their story centers around protecting their family from new threats as humans return to Pandora.

They seek refuge with the Metkayina clan, an ocean-dwelling group of Na’vi, which gives Cameron the perfect excuse to show off some stunning underwater sequences.

But The Way of Water isn’t just a visual spectacle (though, seriously, the CGI is impressive).

It’s also a deeply emotional story about family, survival, and the interconnectedness of all life.

Cameron continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in filmmaking, and this sequel sets the stage for even more epic adventures on Pandora.

15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

The Guardians of the Galaxy have always stood out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for their quirky humor, big hearts, and killer soundtracks, and Vol. 3 brings all of that to a satisfying close.

This final chapter is a bit more emotional than its predecessors.

It focuses on Rocket’s backstory and the trauma he’s been carrying since being experimented on by the villainous High Evolutionary.

James Gunn blends his signature humor and action with deeper, more personal stakes for each character.

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is still grieving over the alternate-timeline version of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who doesn’t share the memories of their love.

Meanwhile, Drax and Mantis get some solid character development, and the bond between the team is as strong as ever.

With its fun mix of action, humor, and heartfelt moments, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a bittersweet goodbye to this group of misfits, leaving the door open for future adventures but providing closure for fans.

Grab Your Popcorn and Enjoy the Best Movies of the 2020s

And that’s a wrap on the 15 best movies of the 2020s (so far)!

If you’re into mind-bending sci-fi, emotional dramas, or action-packed adventures, these films offer something for everyone. From heartwarming stories to edge-of-your-seat thrills, the 2020s have delivered unforgettable cinematic experiences.

Grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy these incredible movies. Looking for something thought-provoking or just a fun escape? You won’t be disappointed.

Enjoy the best movies of the decade, and start your movie marathon today!

