Planning a movie night with your partner? Perfect!

These 15 romantic movies will not only make for a fun night, but they’ll also bring you and your partner closer together.

You’ll laugh, you might cry, but most of all, you’ll feel the love! Plus, these movies are more than just entertainment—they’ll give your relationship a little extra sweetness and help you connect on a deeper level.

And hey, if you’re single and having a self-date night, don’t worry. These movies aren’t just for couples—they’re also great for reminding you that love is still out there.

Seriously, after watching a few of these, you might find yourself inspired to open your heart and give love another shot.

So, grab some popcorn, throw on your comfiest pajamas, and get ready to dive into these feel-good love stories that are guaranteed to hit you right in the heart!

Key Takeaways If you're into classic love stories, Watch Casablanca or The Notebook. These films are timeless and show love that stands the test of time.

If you're into unique, thought-provoking plots, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Before Sunrise offers deep, unconventional takes on love and relationships that will keep you thinking long after the movie ends.

If you're into modern, feel-good movies, Crazy Rich Asians and La La Land bring a fresh twist to romance with stunning visuals and heartwarming love stories that are perfect for a fun movie night.

1. Casablanca (1942)

First up is Casablanca, a film that practically defined the romantic movie genre.

This is one of those classic black-and-white movies that even your grandparents probably raved about.

Set during World War II, the movie tells the story of Rick Blaine (played by Humphrey Bogart), a cynical nightclub owner in Casablanca, Morocco, whose life is turned upside down when his old flame Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman) walks into his bar.

Not awkward at all, right?

What makes this movie so special?

Well, it’s not just the incredible love triangle between Rick, Ilsa, and her husband Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid).

It’s the way the movie balances the personal drama with the larger backdrop of the war.

Rick’s ultimate sacrifice—choosing to let Ilsa go so she and her husband can escape the Nazis—gives the film its emotional depth.

Plus, you can’t forget the famous lines: “Here’s looking at you, kid,” and “We’ll always have Paris.”

Trust me, this movie will stay with you long after the credits roll.

2. The Apartment (1960)

Billy Wilder’s The Apartment is like your typical office romance but with way more layers of complexity.

This isn’t just a rom-com; it’s a biting social commentary wrapped in some seriously sharp humor.

The story centers around C.C. Baxter (played by Jack Lemmon), a lonely office worker who lets his bosses use his apartment for their extramarital affairs.

In return, he gets some career perks because no one would want to climb the corporate ladder, right?

But things take a turn when Baxter falls for Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine), who happens to be having an affair with Baxter’s boss.

The film touches on the compromises we make for love, work, and ambition.

There’s a mix of humor, sadness, and real human emotion, especially when Baxter decides to stand up for Fran and himself.

It’s a movie that makes you think about what really matters—love or career?

Sometimes, it’s both.

3. Before Sunrise (1995)

If you love movies that focus more on dialogue and connection than dramatic plot twists, Before Sunrise is the one for you.

Directed by Richard Linklater, this film is essentially 100 minutes of two people just talking—but trust me, it’s anything but boring.

Jesse (Ethan Hawke) is an American backpacking through Europe, and Céline (Julie Delpy) is a French student.

They meet on a train, and on a whim, they decide to spend a magical night walking around Vienna, talking about everything from love and life to philosophy and personal dreams.

What makes this movie best is the natural chemistry between the two leads and how real their conversations feel.

There are no crazy stunts or dramatic revelations, just two people slowly falling for each other, knowing they only have one night.

It’s simple, but sometimes love is exactly that—simple, fleeting, and unforgettable.

4. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Ever wished you could erase someone from your memory after a painful breakup?

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind takes that wild concept and runs with it.

Directed by Michel Gondry and written by the quirky genius Charlie Kaufman, this movie isn’t your typical love story.

It follows Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet), a couple who undergo a procedure to erase each other from their memories after their relationship falls apart.

As the memories start to disappear, Joel realizes he doesn’t want to lose Clementine after all, and the movie becomes a journey through their relationship, both the good and the bad.

The dreamlike visuals and non-linear storytelling make it an emotional rollercoaster.

The film poses an important question: is forgetting someone really the answer, or are the painful memories part of what makes love so meaningful?

Spoiler: the answer is never simple.

5. Love and Basketball (2000)

If you’re a fan of sports and romance, Love and Basketball is a perfect mix of both.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, this movie tells the story of Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps), two childhood friends who both dream of becoming professional basketball players.

Their love for the game brings them together, but their competitive natures and personal ambitions drive them apart over the years.

The film spans decades, showing how their relationship evolves as they grow both as individuals and as athletes.

It’s not just about romance—it’s about the sacrifices you make for the things you love, whether it’s a person or a passion.

6. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Set in the sun-drenched Italian countryside, Call Me By Your Name is a coming-of-age love story that will leave you breathless.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this film follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet), a 17-year-old boy, and Oliver (Armie Hammer), a visiting American graduate student.

Over the course of a summer, the two develop a deep emotional and physical connection.

What makes this movie so beautiful is its slow, tender build-up.

It’s a masterclass in longing and sensuality, capturing all the confusion, excitement, and intensity of first love.

Chalamet’s performance is particularly stunning—he brings so much vulnerability to Elio’s character that you can’t help but feel every ounce of his emotional journey.

Call Me By Your Name is a movie that stays with you like a bittersweet memory.

7. Ghost (1990)

How could we talk about romantic movies without mentioning Ghost?

Directed by Jerry Zucker, this movie is the perfect blend of romance and supernatural drama.

The story follows Sam (Patrick Swayze) and Molly (Demi Moore), a couple torn apart when Sam is murdered.

But Sam doesn’t move on to the afterlife just yet—he sticks around as a ghost to protect Molly from danger.

With the help of a psychic (played by Whoopi Goldberg, who won an Oscar for this role), Sam tries to communicate with Molly and save her life.

Of course, we can’t forget the famous pottery scene, accompanied by “Unchained Melody.”

Even if you haven’t seen the movie, you’ve probably seen that scene.

But beyond the romance, Ghost is a story about unfinished business and the idea that love can transcend even death.

It’s a bit cheesy, sure, but sometimes cheesy is exactly what you need.

8. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain isn’t just a love story—it’s a groundbreaking exploration of forbidden love, identity, and societal expectations.

Set against the sweeping landscapes of rural America, the film tells the heartbreaking story of two cowboys, Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal), who fall in love while working together one summer on Brokeback Mountain.

Their relationship continues for years despite the pressures of traditional marriage and societal norms.

The film is filled with emotional restraint as both men struggle to accept their love in a world that won’t allow it.

Ledger and Gyllenhaal give raw, powerful performances that make the film’s tragic ending all the more gut-wrenching.

Brokeback Mountain isn’t just a movie—it’s a cultural touchstone that expanded the conversation around LGBTQ+ love in mainstream cinema.

9. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Want a rom-com with a dash of extravagance?

Look no further than Crazy Rich Asians.

This 2018 film, directed by Jon M. Chu, is more than just a glitzy love story.

It’s a celebration of Asian culture, wealth, and family dynamics, all wrapped up in a hilarious, heartwarming package.

The story follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), an economics professor, who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) only to discover he comes from one of the wealthiest families in the country.

What ensues is a mix of family drama, high-society expectations, and a battle with Nick’s overbearing mother (played brilliantly by Michelle Yeoh).

The movie touches on issues of identity and class while still delivering all the rom-com charm you could ask for.

It’s fresh, fun, and proof that representation matters.

10. Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins, is not your typical romantic movie, but it’s a deeply emotional exploration of love, identity, and self-discovery.

The film tells the story of Chiron, a young African-American man, as he grows up in a tough neighborhood in Miami.

Divided into three chapters—childhood, adolescence, and adulthood—the movie shows Chiron’s journey as he grapples with his sexual identity and the relationships that shape him.

There’s a quiet beauty to this film, with so much emotion conveyed in the unsaid moments and subtle gestures.

The relationship between Chiron and Kevin, a friend from his youth, is central to the story.

It’s an intimate and often painful exploration of how love, in its many forms, can shape a person’s entire life.

Moonlight is visually stunning, emotionally raw, and one of the most important films of the last decade.

11. Annie Hall (1977)

If you’re into witty, self-reflective humor, Annie Hall is your go-to.

Directed by Woody Allen, the movie is an introspective look at the ups and downs of modern relationships.

It stars Allen as Alvy Singer, a neurotic comedian, and Diane Keaton as Annie Hall, an aspiring singer.

What makes this movie stand out is its inventive narrative style—Allen breaks the fourth wall, uses animation, and plays with time to tell the story of Alvy and Annie’s relationship.

It’s not your typical love story where the couple rides off into the sunset.

Instead, it’s a candid look at why relationships sometimes don’t work despite deep emotional connections.

The quirky dialogue and self-aware humor make this movie a romantic comedy that’s both entertaining and thought-provoking.

12. La La Land (2016)

La La Land is a visual and musical feast that brings the magic of old Hollywood musicals to modern-day Los Angeles.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film follows Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a jazz musician, as they navigate their love for each other while chasing their individual dreams.

The film’s vibrant colors, catchy musical numbers, and jazz-infused score make it a delight to watch.

At its core, La La Land is about the sacrifices we make for our dreams and how love sometimes takes a backseat.

The bittersweet ending is a reminder that life doesn’t always go the way we imagine, but that doesn’t make the journey any less beautiful.

With its stunning cinematography and standout performances, La La Land is a modern classic.

P.S. If you’re done watching La La Land, check out more great 2010s movies here.

13. The Notebook (2004)

You can’t talk about romantic movies without mentioning The Notebook.

Directed by Nick Cassavetes and based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel, this film is the ultimate tear-jerker.

It tells the story of Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams), two young lovers from different social backgrounds who are torn apart by circumstance, only to be reunited years later.

Their love story is framed by an elderly Noah reading their tale to Allie, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The movie is packed with iconic moments, like the rain-soaked kiss that won Gosling and McAdams the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss.

But what makes The Notebook so memorable is its portrayal of enduring love, even in the face of tragedy and loss.

Keep the tissues handy for this one.

14. Titanic (1997)

James Cameron’s Titanic is an epic romance set against one of the most tragic maritime disasters in history.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack, a poor artist, and Kate Winslet as Rose, a young woman from a wealthy family.

Their whirlwind romance aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic captures hearts, but the sinking of the ship brings an inevitable, heart-wrenching conclusion to their love story.

With the best visual effects and unforgettable moments like Jack declaring, “I’m the king of the world!” and Rose’s heart-wrenching “I’ll never let go,” Titanic became an instant classic.

The film’s love story, set against such high stakes, makes it one of the most memorable romantic movies ever.

15. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Finally, we have Pride and Prejudice, Joe Wright’s 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel.

Starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy, the film is a slow-burn romance full of misunderstandings, witty banter, and eventual personal growth.

The chemistry between the two leads is electric, making this one of the most satisfying adaptations of Austen’s classic tale.

The film’s stunning cinematography, particularly the sweeping shots of the English countryside, adds to its romantic atmosphere.

The proposal scene in the rain is one of the most iconic moments, perfectly capturing the tension and passion between Elizabeth and Darcy.

If you’re a fan of classic romance, this is a must-watch.

Ready to Fall in Love with These Movies?

There you have it—15 of the best romantic movies that will take you on an emotional journey through love, heartbreak, and everything in between.

Whether you’re into tear-jerkers, comedies, or intense dramas, there’s something on this list for every kind of romantic movie fan.

So, grab a cozy blanket, pick a film, and get ready to fall in love with love all over again!

P.S. If you enjoyed this read, we’re sure you’ll love our take on the best movies of the 2000s.