What makes a TV show genuinely great? Is it the unforgettable characters, the gripping storylines, or the moments that stay with you long after the credits roll?

Well, we’re about to explore the top 20 TV shows of all time, according to passionate fans, and find out what sets these series apart.

From epic fantasies to laugh-out-loud comedies, get ready to rediscover some old favorites and add a few new gems to your watchlist.

And here’s the kicker: we’re presenting them in no particular order because, let’s face it, choosing the absolute best is a tough call!

1. Band of Brothers (2001)

Ever wondered what it was like to be a paratrooper back in the thick of World War II? Band of Brothers, one of the top TV shows of all time, doesn’t just tell you; it throws you right into the boots of Easy Company.

You’ll follow these real-life soldiers, from their greenhorn days in training to the hellish beaches of Normandy and beyond.

It’s a rollercoaster, no doubt – intense battles, gut-wrenching losses, but also the unbreakable bonds of brotherhood forged in the crucible of war. Prepare to laugh, cry, and maybe even grip the edge of your seat a few times.

By the end, you’ll have a new level of respect for the men who fought for our freedom.

2. Mad Men (2007 – 2015)

Think advertising is all about catchy slogans and fancy suits? Mad Men is a captivating drama that takes you behind the closed doors of a 1960s ad agency.

It’s a world of smoke-filled rooms, boozy lunches, and secrets whispered over cocktails. And at the center of it all is Don Draper, the creative genius with a mysterious past and a troubled soul.

But this isn’t only Don’s story. It’s about the whole crew at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, each one grappling with their own ambitions, desires, and demons.

As the world around them changes, they’re forced to confront their identities and what it means to succeed in an era of shifting values.

3. The Wire (2002 – 2008)

Forget your cookie-cutter cop dramas; The Wire is in a league of its own. It’s a raw and unflinching look at the drug trade in Baltimore, following a dedicated police unit as they try to take down a powerful drug organization.

Though it’s not just about cops and robbers, The Wire weaves a complex web of characters and storylines, taking you from the gritty street corners to the halls of power, exposing the systemic failures of institutions and the human cost of the war on drugs.

Considered one of the best shows of all time, The Wire isn’t always an easy watch, but it’s an essential one that’ll challenge your perceptions.

4. Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

“Winter is coming.” Even if you haven’t seen it, you’ve probably heard the phrase. Game of Thrones is an epic fantasy adapted from George R. R. Martin’s acclaimed book series, “A Song of Ice and Fire,” and widely considered one of the best TV series of all time.

The show plunges you into the cutthroat world of Westeros, where noble families clash in a ruthless power struggle for the Iron Throne.

We follow the Starks, the Lannisters, the Targaryens, and others in their quest for power. Meanwhile, beyond the Wall, an army of the undead marches south, threatening the realm.

From Daenerys Targaryen, the exiled princess with her dragons, to Jon Snow, the bastard of Winterfell, discovering his true heritage, each character faces challenges and betrayals.

In a nutshell, it’s a captivating tale of survival, sacrifice, and the enduring struggle between good and evil.

5. The Sopranos (1999 – 2007)

Tony Soprano: New Jersey mob boss, husband, father, and… therapy patient? Yep, The Sopranos dives deep into a man’s psyche, juggling the pressures of his “family” business with the complexities of his actual family.

We follow Tony as he navigates the treacherous world of the mafia, dealing with rival families, internal power struggles, and the constant threat of violence.

But it’s not all shootouts and sit-downs. The Sopranos also takes us inside Tony’s therapy sessions, where he grapples with anxiety, panic attacks, and the weight of his own moral compromises.

With its unforgettable characters, iconic moments, and groundbreaking exploration of the human psyche, The Sopranos redefined television storytelling.

Undoubtedly, it’s a groundbreaking drama that’s earned its place among the greatest TV shows of all time.

6. Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013)

What would you do if you were diagnosed with terminal cancer? Walter White, an unassuming high school chemistry teacher, makes a drastic choice: he turns to cooking meth to secure his family’s financial future.

Breaking Bad chronicles Walter’s chilling transformation from a meek educator into the fearsome drug lord known as Heisenberg.

It’s a white-knuckle ride through the criminal underworld, filled with tense plot twists, moral dilemmas, and unforgettable characters.

Breaking Bad’s masterful storytelling, complex characters, and stunning visuals have cemented its status as one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

7. Futurama (1999 – )

Have you ever had one of those days where you just wanted to hit the snooze button on life for a thousand years? Well, Fry, the pizza delivery guy from Futurama, did just that… accidentally.

Fry wakes up in the year 3000, a world of robots, aliens, and spaceships, and honestly, it’s not half bad.

He then lands a gig at his distant nephew’s intergalactic delivery company, Planet Express, and hilarity ensues.

From the lovable robot Bender bending all the rules to the one-eyed mutant Leela kicking butt and taking names, the characters are as unforgettable as the show’s imaginative storylines.

Futurama is a delightful mix of sharp satire and pop culture references, guaranteeing laughs and plenty of ‘did they really just say that?’ moments.

8. The Simpsons (1989 – )

The Simpsons is practically synonymous with television itself. We’ve all grown up with Homer’s “D’oh!”, Bart’s mischievous pranks, and Lisa’s saxophone solos.

This animated sitcom follows the hilarious misadventures of the Simpson family – Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie – as they navigate the ups and downs of life in the fictional town of Springfield.

With its satirical take on everything from politics to pop culture, The Simpsons has earned its place as one of the best shows ever. Because of their relatable quirks and foibles, the Simpson family has become like a second family to many of us.

They tackle everyday challenges with humor and heart, offering a lighthearted yet insightful commentary on the world around them.

9. Lost (2004 – 2010)

Plane crash, deserted island… sounds like the start of a classic adventure, right? Well, Lost takes that premise and throws in a whole lot of twists.

Not only are there polar bears roaming around and whispering in the jungle, but there’s also a mysterious hatch buried in the ground, and some of the survivors seem to have… abilities.

It’s not just about survival, though. As the castaways try to piece together what’s happening, they uncover a complex web of secrets, hidden agendas, and a mythology that spans centuries.

Lost is known for its intricate plot twists, engaging characters, and thought-provoking themes, which keep viewers guessing long after the final episode.

10 Scrubs (2001 – 2010)

Ready for a medical comedy that’s as heartwarming as it is funny? Scrubs is a hilarious comedy that follows J.D., a fresh-faced intern at Sacred Heart Hospital, as he navigates the chaotic world of medicine alongside his best friend Turk and the quirky staff.

Expect witty banter, hilarious daydreams, and even the occasional spontaneous musical number.

But don’t be fooled by the laughs – Scrubs also has its share of heartwarming moments, exploring the complexities of life, death, and the profound connections we make along the way.

11. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005 – 2008)

In a world divided into four nations, each harnessing the power of a different element – fire, water, Earth, and air – a young boy named Aang awakens from a century-long slumber.

He discovers he’s the Avatar, the master of all four elements and the only one who can bring balance to a war-torn world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a visually stunning animated series that embarks on an epic journey alongside Aang and his friends.

It’s packed with action, adventure, and heartwarming moments that’ll resonate with viewers of all ages.

The rich world-building, compelling characters, and powerful themes of friendship and responsibility make this a show that truly captures the imagination.

12. The Leftovers (2014 – 2017)

Imagine waking up one day to find that 2% of the world’s population has vanished without a trace. The Leftovers isn’t about finding them; it’s about those left behind.

It’s a raw, emotionally charged exploration of grief, faith, and the search for meaning in an irrevocably shattered world.

In a small town near New York City, we meet a cast of characters struggling to cope with this unexplained phenomenon. Some turn to cults, others cling to normalcy, all while grappling with the profound questions this event raises.

The Leftovers is a thought-provoking drama that will stay with you long after the final episode, leaving you pondering the big questions about life, loss, and what it means to be human.

13. Six Feet Under (2001 – 2005)

Six Feet Under is a darkly comedic drama that finds humor and humanity in the most unexpected of places: a family-run funeral home.

Meet the Fishers, a Los Angeles family navigating the complexities of life, love, and loss against the backdrop of their unusual profession.

Each episode begins with a death, setting the stage for explorations of grief, family dynamics, and the often-absurd realities of the funeral industry.

The Fishers are far from perfect, each grappling with their own demons and desires. Six Feet Under fearlessly tackles themes of mortality, love, and the search for meaning in a world where death is a constant presence.

It’s a show that’ll make you laugh, cry, and ultimately appreciate the preciousness of life.

14. The Twilight Zone (1959 – 1964)

“You’re traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind.”

Rod Serling’s iconic voice invites you into The Twilight Zone, a groundbreaking anthology series that blends science fiction, fantasy, and horror to deliver thought-provoking and often chilling tales.

Each episode is a self-contained journey into the unexpected. A man finds himself the last person on Earth; a pilot sees a gremlin on the wing of his plane, or a small town faces a terrifying alien invasion.

The Twilight Zone explores the darker corners of human nature and the mysteries of the universe, tackling themes of paranoia, isolation, and the consequences of our choices.

15. The Office (2005 – 2013)

Have you ever felt like your workplace is a bit dysfunctional? Well, it’s probably got nothing on Dunder Mifflin, the Scranton paper company where The Office unfolds.

This mockumentary-style sitcom takes you behind the scenes, capturing its employees’ hilarious and often cringe-worthy antics.

At the helm is Michael Scott, the bumbling but well-meaning regional manager, whose attempts to be both a boss and a friend lead to endless awkward situations.

From Jim’s pranks on Dwight to Pam’s blossoming romance with Jim, the show is filled with relatable characters and quotable lines that have become part of pop culture.

16. The Americans (2013 – 2018)

The Americans take the concept of “keeping up with the Joneses” to a whole new level.

On the surface, Philip and Elizabeth Jennings seem like a typical American couple living in suburban D.C., but beneath the facade, they’re actually KGB spies deep undercover.

This tense and thrilling espionage drama explores the complexities of their double lives. They juggle the demands of their missions with the challenges of raising a family, all while maintaining their cover.

Their marriage is tested, loyalties are questioned, and the sacrifices they make in the name of duty take a heavy toll.

The Americans deliver stellar performances, intricate plot twists, and a profound exploration of the human cost of the Cold War, making it a must-watch for fans of spy thrillers.

17. Mr. Robot (2015 – 2019)

Elliot Alderson is your average cybersecurity engineer by day, protecting corporate data from hackers. But by night, he’s a vigilante hacker himself, taking down the very systems he’s paid to protect.

When a mysterious anarchist group called “fsociety” recruits him, Elliot finds himself at the center of a revolution against the corrupt corporations that control the world.

Mr. Robot is a mind-bending thriller that plunges you into the shadowy world of hacking, corporate espionage, and the fight against the powers that be.

Elliot’s unreliable narration, the show’s labyrinthine plot, and its exploration of mental illness will keep you guessing and questioning everything you see and hear.

18. Fargo (2014 – 2023)

Think snowy landscapes and small-town folks are all quaint and cozy? Fargo will make you think again.

Inspired by the Coen brothers’ classic film, this anthology series takes you on a darkly comedic journey through the frozen Midwest, where crime and deception lurk beneath the surface of ordinary lives.

Each season unfolds a brand-new tale with a fresh cast of quirky characters. You’ll encounter bumbling criminals with outlandish schemes, determined law enforcement officers on their trail, and plenty of unsuspecting folks caught in the chaotic crossfire.

Fargo expertly balances absurdity with genuine suspense, delivering unexpected twists and offbeat humor that will leave you both entertained and unsettled.

19. True Detective (2014 – )

True Detective is an anthology series that’ll keep you guessing with each new season.

It’s not your typical crime show – every season brings a fresh mystery, a new cast of characters, and a completely different setting. One season, you’re in the eerie Louisiana Bayous; the next, you’re on California’s sun-soaked but corrupt streets.

This show delves deep, exploring the darkness lurking within both criminals and the detectives hunting them.

The atmosphere is thick, the characters are complex, and the philosophical undertones will leave you pondering the nature of truth and the blurred lines between good and evil.

20. Succession (2018 – 2023)

The Roy family isn’t your average clan. They’re filthy rich, they’re incredibly dysfunctional, and they’re constantly at each other’s throats. Succession dives headfirst into their world, a high-stakes battleground where the prize is control of a global media empire.

Logan Roy, the aging patriarch, is losing his grip, and his four children are circling like sharks, each vying for power. It’s a darkly comedic rollercoaster of backstabbing, betrayals, and power plays, all fueled by ambition and a thirst for control.

You’ll be cringing and captivated by these morally complex characters as they navigate the treacherous waters of family and fortune.

A Final Word on the Best TV Shows of All Time

From Futurama’s animated antics to Baltimore’s gritty streets in The Wire, we’ve journeyed through some seriously awesome TV shows that have captivated audiences worldwide.

These shows, each unique and unforgettable, remind us why we love television so much.

So next time you’re curled up on the couch, remote in hand, try one of these gems.

Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh, a thrill, or something to really make you think, there’s bound to be a show on this list that’ll keep you hooked for hours.

