There’s something magical about getting lost in a good book, right? You get to imagine the world, the characters, and all the twists.

Now, what if that book you loved is turned into a movie or TV show?

Well, in 2024, many awesome books will be brought to life on the big screen and streaming services.

But before all these hit theaters or your favorite streaming app, why not dive into the books first?

Trust me, watching the adaptation is much sweeter when you already know the story!

1. Wicked by Gregory Maguire

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (1995) reimagines the story of The Wizard of Oz from Elphaba’s point of view, who is better known as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Interestingly, the novel dives deep into themes of good and evil, politics, and personal identity, offering a richer view of the land of Oz.

Additionally, it explores Elphaba’s childhood, her rivalry with Glinda, and the political struggles in Oz that ultimately shape her into the “wicked” witch people know her as.

On top of that, Wicked is being made into two movies. Part one will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024, and part two is set for November 2025.

This was done so they wouldn’t have to rush the story and could keep all the details intact.

Additionally, the movies will keep much of the beloved music from the Broadway version, adding some new songs to expand the story.

Furthermore, Jon M. Chu, who is famous for Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, will direct both films.

In terms of the cast, the movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Both of these talented performers have strong backgrounds in music and acting, making them ideal choices for such iconic roles.

Erivo, who won a Tony Award for The Color Purple, will bring a solid and emotional performance as Elphaba, while Grande, a pop star, will light up the screen as Glinda with her charm.

Alongside them, you’ll see Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

When it comes down to the plot, the movie is expected to closely follow both the book and the musical, showing how Elphaba goes from being misunderstood to becoming the feared Wicked Witch.

While some plot details are still under wraps, the first movie will likely end around the major “Defying Gravity” scene, which is also where the musical has its act break.

Moreover, the world of Oz is being created with a mix of real sets and CGI to bring the magical landscape to life.

Looking ahead, fans can expect the movie to explore the political and social issues in Oz in much more detail, similar to the book.

This will likely resonate with viewers looking for a deeper and more thoughtful take on the Wizard of Oz universe.

2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

It Ends With Us (2016) is a contemporary romance novel that has deeply moved readers worldwide.

More specifically, it tells the story of Lily Bloom, a young woman navigating a complicated relationship with Ryle Kincaid, who is charming and troubled as a brain surgeon.

Moreover, the novel deals with heavy topics like domestic violence, love, and the difficult decisions women face in abusive relationships.

In fact, Colleen Hoover drew from her personal experiences, which made the story even more relatable and emotional for many readers.

The movie adaptation of It Ends With Us was released on June 21, 2024.

And Blake Lively, well known for her roles in Gossip Girl and A Simple Favor, played the role of Lily.

Additionally, Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin), who also directs the film, played Ryle.

Undoubtedly, Lively’s casting has created a lot of buzz, as fans expect her to bring depth and emotional complexity to Lily’s character.

So, fans of the book can expect the movie to stay true to the emotional essence of the story.

More importantly, the complicated relationships between Lily, Ryle, and Atlas (her first love reappearing in her life) will take center stage.

Not to mention, the movie highlights how Lily tries to break free from the cycle of abuse while dealing with her feelings for both men.

The film is sure to spark conversations about domestic abuse, encouraging viewers to think deeply about the topic.

Finally, the timing of the movie’s release is perfect since Colleen Hoover’s books have gained even more popularity on social media platforms like TikTok.

As a result, the movie is expected to attract a wide audience, especially those who are familiar with Hoover’s powerful storytelling.

3. Salem’s Lot by Stephen King

Salem’s Lot was first published in 1975. It is Stephen King’s second novel, and over time, it has become one of his most loved works.

The story takes place in the small, quiet town of Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine, where a writer named Ben Mears returns to discover that the residents are turning into vampires due to a mysterious figure named Kurt Barlow.

In the meantime, as the townspeople fall under Barlow’s control, Mears and a group of allies must confront the growing danger and try to save what’s left of the town.

Salem’s Lot is also famous for mixing gothic horror with King’s signature portrayal of small-town America.

As a result, it stands as one of the most important vampire novels in modern literature. Over the years, it has been adapted multiple times, including a 1979 miniseries and a 2004 TV show.

However, the upcoming 2024 adaptation aims to bring the novel’s horror to the big screen in a fresh, modern way.

As it happens, the new adaptation of Salem’s Lot is scheduled for release this month, October 2024, just in time for Halloween. This makes it a great choice for horror fans wanting to revisit King’s scary tale of a town overrun by vampires.

Directed by Gary Dauberman, best known for his work on The Conjuring series and It, the film is expected to remain faithful to the eerie atmosphere and slow-building dread that made the novel so famous.

Interestingly, the cast for this version includes Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) as Ben Mears, Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton, Bill Camp as Matthew Burke, and Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody.

Given Dauberman’s previous success with horror, fans hope this version of Salem’s Lot will capture the fear and tension that King brought to the original novel.

Finally, fans of King’s work and vampire horror have closely followed the film’s development.

Early reports suggest that it will focus heavily on the psychological terror of the novel while also delivering plenty of frightening scenes.

The film’s decision to release in October aligns with its potential to become a Halloween favorite, introducing a new generation to the horrors of Salem’s Lot.

4. Dark Matter by Blake Crouch

Originally published in 2016, Dark Matter is a thrilling science fiction story that explores ideas of identity, alternate realities, and the paths not taken.

The main character, Jason Dessen, is a physicist who enjoys a simple and fulfilling life with his family.

However, one night, he is kidnapped and thrown into a parallel universe where his life has changed completely.

As Jason moves through these various worlds, he comes to the startling realization that his past decisions have created many different versions of himself. He now faces the difficult task of fighting to return to his original life and reunite with his family.

In addition to its fascinating take on quantum mechanics, the novel’s fast-paced and engaging plot has made it a favorite among science fiction fans.

The Dark Matter series premiered on Apple TV+ on May 8, 2024. The first two episodes were released together, and new episodes were released weekly until June 26.

The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, stars Joel Edgerton, known for his role in The Great Gatsby, as Jason Dessen.

He is joined by Jennifer Connelly, famous for her work in A Beautiful Mind, who plays Daniela, Jason’s wife​.

Blake Crouch, who wrote the novel, has taken a central role in the adaptation, serving as the series’ creator, showrunner, and writer.

The show aims to stay true to the novel’s major themes, such as alternate realities and self-exploration, while expanding certain parts of the story to better suit the television format​.

Furthermore, the adaptation is expected to closely follow the novel’s complex storyline, offering viewers a thought-provoking journey through different multiverse dimensions.

Crouch has also mentioned that the series will take a deeper look at how Jason’s journey impacts his family emotionally, which makes it more relatable for the audience​.

With a talented cast, a mind-bending storyline, and high-quality production, Dark Matter has already become one of Apple TV+’s most anticipated shows of 2024. It joins other successful sci-fi series on the platform, like Foundation and Silo​.

5. The Idea of You by Robinne Lee

First published in 2017, The Idea of You is a romantic novel about Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother who unexpectedly starts a relationship with Hayes Campbell, a much younger man who happens to be the lead singer of a popular boy band.

What begins as a simple summer fling at Coachella quickly becomes more serious as Sophie struggles with age, fame, and her responsibilities as a mother.

The novel has gained a significant fanbase, especially for its thoughtful portrayal of the difficulties faced by older women in relationships with younger men.

It touches on societal expectations, self-discovery, and the bittersweet nature of love when faced with obstacles.

The Idea of You was released on Prime Video on May 2, 2024. Notably, the movie features Anne Hathaway as Sophie, which has generated a lot of excitement due to Hathaway’s skill in bringing complex characters to life.

Known for her roles in films like Les Misérables and The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway is expected to bring depth to Sophie, who experiences the highs and lows of falling in love later in life​.

Nicholas Galitzine portrays Hayes Campbell, Sophie’s younger love interest. He gained recognition for his role in Cinderella (2021).

The film is directed by Michael Showalter, known for his work on romantic films like The Big Sick.

With Showalter’s expertise in balancing romance and humor, the film is expected to capture both the emotional weight and the lighter moments of Lee’s novel​.

Fans of the book are especially eager to see how the movie will depict the chemistry between Sophie and Hayes, as well as the intense media attention that Sophie faces due to the age gap in their relationship.

The film is expected to explore these themes in a genuine and dramatic way, making it a highly anticipated watch for lovers of modern romance​.

6. Turtles All the Way Down by John Green

In 2017, John Green released his novel Turtles All the Way Down, which, in essence, follows the life of Aza Holmes, a 16-year-old who is struggling with severe anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Throughout the novel, Aza battles intrusive thoughts that often take over her mind.

When a local billionaire goes missing, Aza and her best friend Daisy decide to start an investigation, which eventually leads Aza to reconnect with her childhood crush, Davis Pickett, who is, coincidentally, the billionaire’s son.

The narrative thoughtfully explores mental health, friendship, love, and self-acceptance, offering readers a deeply emotional and personal story.

After much anticipation, the film adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down was released on May 2, 2024, through HBO Max (now rebranded simply as Max).

The movie, directed by Hannah Marks—an actress who has transitioned to directing and is known for her work on films like Mark, Mary & Some Other People—sought to authentically portray the challenges associated with mental illness while also weaving in elements of mystery and romance​.

Furthermore, the film features Isabela Merced as Aza Holmes and a strong supporting cast that includes Felix Mallard as Davis, Cree Cicchino as Daisy, and Judy Reyes as Gina Holmes as Aza’s mother.

Merced, who has been recognized for her previous performances in films like Let It Snow, has been praised for her charisma and depth, making her an ideal fit for the lead role.

The screenplay, penned by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker—known for their work on This Is Us and Love, Victor—ensures that the adaptation remains true to the novel’s emotional core.

And we can’t ignore John Green’s involvement as a producer, which guarantees the film captures the authenticity of Aza’s mental health struggles.

With Green’s involvement and a talented cast and crew, the adaptation successfully aimed to maintain a delicate balance between humor, romance, and the deeply moving exploration of anxiety that the book is known for.

7. Force of Nature by Jane Harper

In Force of Nature, the second book in Jane Harper’s Aaron Falk series, we return to the suspenseful world of federal agent Aaron Falk. This follows Harper’s successful first book, The Dry.

The story revolves around a corporate retreat in the Australian wilderness that turns dark when Alice Russell, one of the attendees, vanishes during a team-building hike.

As Falk investigates, he discovers hidden secrets, tense relationships within the group, and the dangers of the harsh wilderness. The mix of suspense and the wild setting definitely makes this a gripping crime thriller.

A movie adaptation of Force of Nature was released in early 2024. Eric Bana returns as Aaron Falk, a role he also played in the movie version of The Dry.

Directed by Robert Connolly, who also directed The Dry, the film captures the intense character dynamics and the dangers of the wild landscape.

In the story, Falk is pulled into the case when Alice, a key witness in a financial fraud investigation, disappears during the retreat.

As Falk looks into the complex relationships between the five women on the hike, it becomes clear that Alice’s disappearance might be more sinister than it first appeared.

The book explores trust, betrayal, and survival, all set against the harsh Australian wilderness.

Given the success of The Dry, expectations were high for Force of Nature. Eric Bana’s return attracted fans of the first film, and director Robert Connolly once again did a great job bringing Harper’s vivid storytelling to the screen.

The film stayed true to the novel’s tense, claustrophobic feel, focusing on the characters’ psychological depth and the harsh beauty of the Australian landscape.

8. Interview with the Vampire (Season 2)

Interview with the Vampire is based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles. AMC’s version first came out in 2022 and received much praise from critics.

The show follows Louis de Pointe du Lac as he shares his life as a vampire with journalist Daniel Molloy.

Season 1 ended with some intense events in 1940s New Orleans, where Louis and Claudia planned to “kill” the vampire Lestat. And fans were left eager to see what would happen next.

Season 2 returned on May 12, 2024, with eight episodes on AMC and AMC+. It picks up right where the first season ended. Louis and Claudia leave New Orleans and head to Europe, looking for ancient vampires.

They eventually reach the Théâtre des Vampires in Paris, where they meet Armand, played by Assad Zaman.

Their connection with Armand and their messy history with Lestat makes the story even more interesting, and fans expect Lestat to reappear.

For those who’ve been watching, Jacob Anderson is back as Louis, Sam Reid returns as Lestat, and Eric Bogosian continues as Daniel Molloy.

One big change is Delainey Hayles taking over the role of Claudia from Bailey Bass, but the switch seems to have gone smoothly.

Notably, new actors include Ben Daniels as Santiago and David Costabile in a guest role as Leonard.

This season promises even more mystery, heartbreak, and gothic drama as flashbacks reveal hidden secrets about the Théâtre des Vampires. Fans of the books will notice storylines from The Vampire Lestat and Queen of the Damned coming into play.

There’s also going to be a lot to uncover about Lestat and Armand’s complicated relationship, the growing connection between Louis and Armand, and the drama that follows.

9. Mickey7 by Edward Ashton

Edward Ashton’s Mickey7, published in 2022, is a gripping sci-fi story set in a distant future where humans are trying to colonize other planets.

The story centers on Mickey Barnes, an “expendable” clone sent to do dangerous tasks on a frozen planet called Niflheim.

When one version of Mickey is considered dead but actually survives, he returns to the colony only to find that they’ve already made a new clone, Mickey8.

As the story unfolds, the book explores deep themes like identity, survival, and what it means to be human.

One of the most talked-about sci-fi films of 2024 is the movie version of Mickey7, directed by Bong Joon-ho, famous for Parasite.

The release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but fans are super excited, especially since Bong Joon-ho is known for blending genres and creating thought-provoking films.

On another note, the movie is being made with Warner Bros. and Plan B Entertainment.

Robert Pattinson stars as Mickey, and he’s joined by Steven Yeun and Toni Collette. Many think Pattinson is a great choice, and they’re probably right, especially given his recent roles in movies like Tenet and The Lighthouse.

The film is expected to mix dark humor, tension, and deep questions about identity, perfectly fitting Bong Joon-ho’s style.

And there’s no denying Bong Joon-ho’s reputation for mixing sci-fi stories with emotional and social commentary.

So, fans of the book can expect the movie to dive into big questions about consciousness and the value of human life in a high-tech future.

10. The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin

The Three-Body Problem is the first book in Liu Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy.

Originally published in China in 2008 and later translated into English in 2014, the novel quickly gained worldwide recognition for its incredible blend of hard science fiction and philosophical ideas.

At the beginning of the story, set during China’s Cultural Revolution, an astrophysicist, Ye Wenjie, makes a decision that ultimately leads to humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.

Importantly, these aliens, called the Trisolarans, come from a planet caught in a chaotic three-sun system, and their arrival poses an unimaginable threat to Earth.

In addition to the gripping plot, the novel is well-known for its intricate scientific concepts, especially in physics, and for raising deep questions about the future of civilizations.

Consequently, it’s a challenging but highly rewarding read for science fiction fans.

Interestingly, the Netflix series adaptation of The Three-Body Problem was released on March 21, 2024.

To many people’s excitement, this high-profile series is being led by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones, along with Alexander Woo from True Blood.

This collaboration brings together a talented team of creators and actors, with fans eager to see how the show turns out.

The adaptation is particularly exciting for fans of the original novel. The showrunners have promised to stay true to the book’s core themes and made creative changes to appeal to a broader audience.

In fact, the cast includes Benedict Wong (from Doctor Strange) as Da Shi, an ex-intelligence officer, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as Thomas Wade, and Eiza González (Baby Driver) as Dr. Augustina Salazar, a nanotechnologist.

Moreover, the series’ timeline has been updated, and much of the story now takes place in the UK.

To reassure fans of the book, the creators have received Liu Cixin’s blessing for the adaptation, ensuring that the original work’s philosophical depth and scientific accuracy are preserved​.

Get Ready to Watch—But First, Read!

Before you watch these amazing adaptations, why not enjoy the books first? There’s something special about knowing the full story before it hits the screen.

Plus, comparing how the book and the movie or show differ is always fun.

So grab those books, cozy up, and start reading—you’ll be ready when these adaptations take over your screens.