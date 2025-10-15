Bradley Cooper is in final negotiations to star opposite Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, known for Twisters and the Oscar-nominated Minari, and produced by Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

The project, written by Carrie Solomon, remains under tight secrecy. However, when it was first announced in 2022, it was described as an original Ocean’s Eleven story set in Europe during the 1960s. At that time, Ryan Gosling, who co-starred with Robbie in Warner Bros.’ Barbie, was in talks for the lead role. Cooper’s involvement now replaces those early casting discussions, the first potential collaboration between him and Robbie.

A 1960s Setting and a New Direction for the Franchise

The upcoming prequel takes the Ocean’s franchise back in time, setting its story against the glamour of 1960s Europe. Although specific plot details have not been revealed, the setting suggests a focus on the early days of the Ocean family’s life of crime and elaborate heists.

The screenplay by Solomon is based on characters created by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. With Lee Isaac Chung directing, the creative team signals a shift in tone for the series. Chung’s distinct visual and storytelling style is expected to bring a more refined approach to the familiar world of stylish schemes and high-end thefts.

Since its debut, the Ocean’s franchise has remained one of Warner Bros.’ most successful properties. The trilogy starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon—Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)—earned more than $420 million domestically and over $1.4 billion worldwide. The female-led Ocean’s 8, released in 2018, added another $300 million globally, continuing the franchise’s commercial success.

Warner Bros. has not yet announced additional casting or production details for the prequel.

Upcoming Projects and Parallel Developments in the ‘Ocean’s’ Universe

Bradley Cooper’s involvement adds another high-profile title to his current slate. He will next appear in Is This Thing On?, a Searchlight Pictures feature he directed, which is set for release on December 19. He is also developing a Bullitt film at Warner Bros., directed by Steven Spielberg, which remains in active development.

Margot Robbie continues to balance acting and producing through her LuckyChap banner. Following the success of Barbie, she recently appeared in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and will star in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, set for release on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Meanwhile, the Ocean’s franchise continues to grow. George Clooney and Brad Pitt are set to reunite for Ocean’s Fourteen, directed by The Fall Guy filmmaker David Leitch. Production is expected to begin next year. Clooney has confirmed that the sequel is in development, though no release date or additional casting has been announced.

If both films move forward on schedule, Warner Bros. could release Robbie’s 1960s-set prequel and Clooney’s sequel around 2027. The studio may use the close release dates to connect the films under a shared marketing strategy for the expanding Ocean’s universe.