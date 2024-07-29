Marvel removed a scene from the trailer for Captain America: Brave New World in some countries, sparking controversy.

The edit follows a recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and caters to local sensitivities.

Key Takeaways Marvel removed a scene showing an assassination attempt in the Captain America: Brave New World trailer for at least one country.

This change came after a real-life assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, raising questions about why the edit was made.

The edit seems aimed at Indian viewers, likely due to local censorship rules and ongoing regional disputes shown in the trailer.

Marvel Removes Controversial Scene from Captain America 4 Trailer

Marvel Studios is back, releasing the much-awaited movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, this weekend.

But another big event is the release of the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, the next part of the Multiverse Saga.

This trailer gave fans a look at Sam Wilson’s new suit, Giancarlo Esposito as a villain, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, and a glimpse of Red Hulk.

Marvel Trailer Edit: The Missing Assassination Attempt Scene

Eagle-eyed fans noticed something unusual in the trailer uploaded by Marvel India.

A scene depicting an assassination attempt on Thaddeus Ross, who is running for President, was cut short.

Initially, the trailer showed Isaiah Bradley standing up during a speech, leading to chaos. However, the edited version skips directly to the chaos without revealing the cause.

This change sparked speculation, especially since it followed a real-life assassination attempt on convicted felon Donald Trump.

Some believe this edit was made to avoid any unwanted connections between the film’s plot and real-world events. However, this isn’t the only possible explanation.

Censorship and Political Sensitivity

Interestingly, the edited trailer appeared only on Marvel India’s YouTube account, suggesting that the change was explicitly intended for Indian audiences.

Indian movie censors are known for their strict guidelines, especially during an election year.

Given that India recently held elections in 2024 and the US is scheduled to hold its elections later this year, Marvel might have removed the sensitive scene to avoid controversy and preempt censorship.

Another factor could be the depiction of a holographic world map in the trailer. The unedited version didn’t show Kashmir as part of India, a long-disputed region between India and Pakistan.

This omission could easily incite controversy, making it plausible that Marvel altered the trailer to address this specific issue.

Alternate Trailer and Marvel’s Response

Marvel also released a new version of the trailer that will be shown in theaters before Deadpool and Wolverine. In this version, the assassination attempt scene was replaced.

Instead of Isaiah Bradley firing shots and Ross falling, the new footage shows Isaiah escaping and throwing a table at his pursuers. The rest of the trailer stays the same.

Enter a brave new world. Marvel Studios’ #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld, only in cinemas February 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/ikNQHmIuSd — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) July 23, 2024

Some fans think these changes are understandable, given the current political climate.

However, others wonder if it was really necessary, especially since the original trailer is still online. Marvel’s actions show the tricky balance between creativity and local sensitivities.

As the movie’s release date of February 14, 2025, gets closer, fans are eager to see how these changes will affect the film’s final cut.