After Chainsaw Man took the anime world by storm in 2022, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter of Denji’s chaotic, devil-filled life.

While most expected a season two announcement, MAPPA threw a curveball, revealing a movie instead.

As excitement builds for this unexpected continuation, we’re diving into all the details surrounding the Chainsaw Man movie and what could come next.

In this article, we’ll explore everything you need to know about the movie, the potential for season two, and what lies ahead for the Chainsaw Man franchise.

Beware: Chainsaw Man spoilers ahead!

Chainsaw Man Movie: What We Know So Far

Fans eagerly anticipated a Chainsaw Man season two release date, especially after the first season made waves in late 2022.

However, instead of immediately jumping into season two, Studio MAPPA revealed something unexpected: a movie. The upcoming film Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be MAPPA’s next Chainsaw Man release, continuing directly from the events of season one.

The movie will cover the Reze Arc, also known as the Bomb Girl Arc, one of the manga’s most anticipated storylines.

This arc spans chapters 40-52, making it a relatively compact but action-packed segment of the story.

Fans of the manga already know that this arc introduces Reze, a character whose connection to Denji grows increasingly sinister as the plot unfolds.

Although the movie will be a standalone installment, it will remain canon to the main storyline—unlike many anime films, which are often spin-offs or non-canon.

Now, you’re probably thinking, “When is the Chainsaw Man movie coming out?” But MAPPA has yet to announce an official release date for the Reze Arc movie. Although, based on the studio’s previous timelines, we can make an educated guess.

MAPPA released Jujutsu Kaisen season one in October 2020, followed by Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in March 2022, approximately 18 months later.

Using that same production window, it’s likely we’ll see the Chainsaw Man movie hit theaters sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

What Does This Mean for Chainsaw Man Season 2?

Although we’re getting a movie first, the possibility of Chainsaw Man season two remains high. The franchise has become incredibly popular, and both manga readers and anime fans are hungry for more.

While no official announcement has been made, it seems like only a matter of time before MAPPA confirms a second season.

Season one followed Denji’s journey as he became a devil hunter under Makima’s Public Safety Commission.

Together with characters like Power, Aki, and Kobeni, he faced off against a slew of terrifying devils, including the Ghost Devil, Bat Devil, and the powerful Katana Man.

As intense as season one was, the Reze Arc promises to take the action and emotional stakes to an even higher level. Reze, briefly introduced at the end of season one, initially seems like a potential love interest for Denji.

However, her motives quickly become far more sinister, leading to a story filled with betrayal, intense battles, and tragic consequences.

Interestingly, adapting the Reze Arc into a movie may actually serve to prevent the anime from catching up too quickly to the ongoing manga.

This approach could allow the manga more time to develop its storyline without rushing the anime adaptations, which has been an issue for other popular series in the past.

If this strategy works, the movie could act as a bridge to tide fans over until season two is ready.

MAPPA has been busy with other major projects, including Vinland Saga season two and the final episodes of Attack on Titan.

With those projects now nearing completion, it’s likely that Chainsaw Man will once again become a top priority for the studio.

The Controversies Surrounding MAPPA

While MAPPA is known for producing high-quality, visually stunning anime, the studio has not been without controversy.

In recent years, MAPPA has faced criticism over the working conditions of its animators.

Allegations of overwork and harsh production schedules have cast a shadow over the company, with some industry insiders describing the working environment as exploitative.

These issues haven’t significantly impacted the release of MAPPA’s projects, but they do raise questions about the studio’s future.

Will these working conditions eventually lead to a decrease in quality or even delays? For now, it seems MAPPA is continuing full steam ahead, but the long-term effects of these controversies are worth watching.

It’s possible that morale at the studio has been affected, which could impact the production timeline for future Chainsaw Man content, including season two.

Chainsaw Man Movie Cast: Who’s Returning?

While the full voice cast for the Reze Arc movie hasn’t been officially confirmed, fans can expect most of the season one cast to reprise their roles.

Both the Japanese and English voice actors for the main characters are likely to return, including:

Denji : Kikunosuke Toya (Japanese) / Ryan Colt Levy (English)

: Kikunosuke Toya (Japanese) / Ryan Colt Levy (English) Pochita : Shiori Izawa (Japanese) / Lindsay Seidel (English)

: Shiori Izawa (Japanese) / Lindsay Seidel (English) Makima : Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese) / Suzie Yeung (English)

: Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese) / Suzie Yeung (English) Aki Hayakawa : Shogo Sakata (Japanese) / Reagan Murdock (English)

: Shogo Sakata (Japanese) / Reagan Murdock (English) Power: Fairouz Ai (Japanese) / Sarah Wiedenheft (English)

However, some characters won’t return for the movie, as their storylines ended in season one.

For example, Himeno and Akane Sawatari were killed off during the first season. Unless flashbacks bring these characters back, their voice actors, Mariya Ise and Yō Taichi (Japanese) / Katelyn Barr and Emi Lo (English) won’t be reprising their roles.

On the other hand, the character Reze will play a major role in the upcoming movie, but her voice actress has yet to be announced.

Since she’s central to the Reze Arc, fans can expect an announcement about her casting soon.

Chainsaw Man Movie Plot: What’s the Reze Arc About?

The Reze Arc, which the movie will adapt, is a pivotal moment in the Chainsaw Man manga. After the intense action of season one, Denji finds himself drawn to a mysterious girl named Reze.

At first, she appears to be a love interest, but it soon becomes clear that her intentions are far from romantic.

Without giving away too many spoilers, Reze’s true identity and connection to a larger conspiracy set the stage for some of the series’ most thrilling and heartbreaking moments.

As the story progresses, Denji is forced to confront his feelings for Reze and the brutal reality of being a devil hunter.

The Reze Arc strikes a balance between intense action and emotional depth, offering a satisfying follow-up to season one’s high-stakes battles.

Voice actor Ryan Colt Levy, who plays Denji in the English dub, has teased that the Reze Arc will take the story to even crazier heights than season one.

In an interview, he mentioned that “season one is tame compared to what’s to come next,” suggesting that the movie will push the boundaries of what fans expect from Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Season 2: What to Expect

If and when Chainsaw Man s2 is announced, it will likely continue adapting the manga beyond the Reze Arc.

The anime has already gained a reputation for its provocative, unpredictable storytelling, and season two promises to deliver more of the same.

The first season quickly became known for its willingness to kill off major characters and introduce shocking twists.

So, this trend will likely continue in season two, as Chainsaw Man consistently breaks the traditional shonen formula. Characters like Kobeni and Hirokazu Arai, who narrowly survived the events of season one, could find themselves in danger again.

Fans should brace for more emotional rollercoasters as the anime continues to explore darker, more complex themes.

Final Thoughts on Chainsaw Man’s Future

The Chainsaw Man – Reze Arc movie is set to be a major event for fans of the series, but it’s just the beginning of what’s to come.

Whether you’re eagerly awaiting the movie’s release or hoping for a season two announcement, there’s no denying that Chainsaw Man is one of the most exciting anime franchises today.

With its blend of intense action, emotional storytelling, and shocking twists, this series continues to capture the imagination of fans worldwide.

While the exact timeline for future content remains unclear, one thing is certain: the Chainsaw Man universe will only get wild, weird, and wonderful from here.