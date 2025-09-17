Daniel Day-Lewis, the three-time Academy Award winner, has returned to acting eight years after his last film. In a September 10 interview with Rolling Stone, the 68-year-old actor clarified that he never truly intended to retire despite his official announcement in 2017.

“I never intended to retire, really,” he said. “I just stopped doing that particular type of work so I could do some other work.”

Day-Lewis acknowledged the confusion his decision caused: “Apparently, I’ve been accused of retiring twice now. I never meant to retire from anything! I just wanted to work on something else for a while.” Looking back, he added, “I would have done well to just keep my mouth shut, for sure.”

In 2017, Day-Lewis confirmed he would step away from acting ahead of the release of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread. At a screening of the film on December 12, 2017, in New York City, his representative stated that he would “no longer be working as an actor,” adding that he was “immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.” The statement clarified that it was a “private decision” and that “neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Key Takeaways Daniel Day-Lewis says he never intended to retire, despite announcing it in 2017.

He returns in Anemone, co-written with and directed by his son Ronan – a limited release is set for October 3, 2025; the nationwide release for October 10, 2025.

He admits the work left him feeling “hollowed out,” but working with his son brought him back.

Life Away From Acting and His Reservations

Following Phantom Thread, Day-Lewis remained out of the spotlight. He admitted that part of his reason for declaring retirement was to prevent himself from being tempted by future roles. “Because I know there’ll come a day when I’ll be tempted again,” he said. “But if I’ve said I’m not doing this, I won’t do it.” Reflecting on his decision now, he joked, “My return just shows I’m not as proud as I like to think I am!”

Day-Lewis explained that while he always loved acting itself, he struggled with the lifestyle surrounding it. “The work was always something I loved. I never, ever stopped loving the work. But there were aspects of the way of life that went with it that I’d never come to terms with — from the day I started out to today. There’s something about that process that left me feeling hollowed out at the end of it.”

In 2017, shortly after his announcement, he admitted to W magazine that he did not fully understand his decision to retire. “I haven’t figured it out. But it’s settled on me, and it’s just there,” he said. “I have great sadness. And that’s the right way to feel. How strange would it be if this was just a gleeful step into a brand-new life.”

Writing and Returning With Anemone

Day-Lewis’s return comes with Anemone, a film directed by his 27-year-old son, Ronan Day-Lewis. The project began in 2020, when father and son started writing the script together. Day-Lewis said he felt “residual sadness” knowing Ronan would continue making films while he had stepped away. “I thought, wouldn’t it be lovely if we could do something together and find a way of maybe containing it, so that it didn’t necessarily have to be something that required all the paraphernalia of a big production.”

As the script developed, the question of Daniel starring in the film arose. He admitted he was hesitant: “When we had a script and we weren’t sure what the next steps were, there was some part of me that began to feel, you know, certain reservations about being back in the public world again.” He told his son that he was free to use the script as he wished, but Ronan insisted he take part. “Ro made it pretty clear that he wasn’t going to do it if I didn’t do it,” Day-Lewis recalled.

Even as he agreed to return, he admitted, “It was just kind of a low-level fear, (an) anxiety about re-engaging with the business of filmmaking.”

Story and Cast of Anemone

Focus Features describes Anemone as exploring “the intricate relationships between fathers, sons, and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds.” The film stars Daniel Day-Lewis alongside Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green. It is scheduled for limited release on October 3, 2025, and will hit nationwide screens on October 10, 2025.

Day-Lewis said that working with his son on the project reignited his creative energy. “As I get older, it just takes me longer and longer to find my way back to the place where the furnace is burning again. But working with Ro, that furnace just lit up.” He described the collaboration as “pure joy.”

Career Achievements and Recognition

Day-Lewis remains one of the most celebrated actors in film history. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor three times — for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, and Lincoln. He also earned nominations for In the Name of the Father, Gangs of New York, and Phantom Thread.

Despite his accolades, he repeatedly admitted discomfort with aspects of the profession. “There were aspects of the way of life that I’d never come to terms with — from the day I started out to today,” he said. “There’s something about that process that left me feeling hollowed out at the end of it. I mean, I was well acquainted with it. I understood that it was all part of the process, and that there would be a regeneration eventually.”

After Phantom Thread, he said he felt “quite strongly that maybe there wouldn’t be that regeneration anymore.” He added, “That I just probably should just keep away from it, because I didn’t have anything else to offer.”