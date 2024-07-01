IATSE, the union for Hollywood’s crew members and studios, has reached a new three-year deal covering 50,000 workers, avoiding another summer strike.

Key Takeaways Crew members will see wage raises of 7% in the first year, 4% in the second year, and 3.5% in the third year, ensuring fairer pay for their hard work.

The agreement includes better health and retirement benefits, new holidays like Juneteenth, and protections to prevent AI from replacing crew members' jobs.

Crew members will receive triple pay for any work exceeding 15 hours daily, with this aiming to reduce long work hours and promote a healthier working environment.

Big Wage Raises and Better Benefits in New IATSE Agreement

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union for most behind-the-scenes film and TV workers, has made a new three-year deal with Hollywood studios and streaming services.

This deal covers 50,000 workers from 23 locals in Georgia, Louisiana, and several other states with IATSE chapters.

It includes wage raises, better benefits, and protections against job losses from artificial intelligence (AI).

Increased Salaries and Improved Benefits

The new agreement raises wages by 7% in the first year, 4% in the second year, and 3.5% in the third year.

This means fairer pay for the crew members who work hard behind the scenes. Special regional wage adjustments and a standard benefit contribution rate for all areas also result in a daily increase of up to $63 per worker in some places.

Additionally, the deal includes better health and retirement benefits. Each covered worker will get more contributions to their health and retirement plans, making their financial future more secure.

AI Protections and New Holidays

A key part of the new deal is protection against AI.

The contract states that no worker must provide AI prompts, which could lead to job losses. This rule helps keep jobs safe for crew members as technology advances.

IATSE’s agreement also adds holidays, including Juneteenth, and gives bereavement leave. This is part of a broader effort to improve work-life balance for IATSE members.

Better Pay for Long Work Hours

The contract also addresses long workdays, a common issue in the entertainment industry. Crew members will now get triple pay for work exceeding 15 hours daily.

This rule aims to reduce long work hours and promotes a healthier working environment.

Nationwide Coverage and Quick Negotiations

This deal affects about 50,000 crew members from various job roles, such as art directors, set painters, editors, camera technicians, costume designers, hair stylists, and makeup artists.

A separate agreement for an additional 20,000 crew members nationwide is still being negotiated, but the current deal helps prevent another big production-stopping strike.

Negotiations for the Area Standards Agreement started on May 20, paused on June 1, but resumed later that month, well before the July 31 expiration date.

This proactive approach helped secure a deal almost a month before the previous contract expired, preventing disruptions like those in past years.

Hollywood’s Labor Scene

This new agreement follows a year of labor issues in Hollywood, including last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — which represents studios, streaming services, and production companies like Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Amazon Prime — shows a step toward stability in the industry.

The Future for Hollywood’s Essential Crew Members

The new deal between IATSE and Hollywood studios is a big win for the crew members who are essential to the entertainment industry.

With better pay, improved benefits, safer work conditions, and job security, this agreement sets the stage for a fairer and more sustainable future for Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes workers.

As talks continue for the remaining crew members, this agreement sets a good example and offers hope for more progress and cooperation in Hollywood’s labor world.