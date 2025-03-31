Buckle up, Invincible fans, because Season 3 will be a wild ride!

If you thought the first two seasons were intense, wait until you see what’s in store.

We’re talking more Viltrumite mayhem, deeper dives into character relationships, and shocking twists that’ll leave you reeling.

You’ll be pleased to know that Robert Kirkman and his team are pulling out all the stops, promising a season where every episode feels like a finale.

So, let’s dive into everything we know so far about Invincible Season 3, from potential release dates to juicy plot hints.

When is Invincible Season 3 Coming Out?

While Amazon Studios confirmed the renewal for Season 3 in April 2021, fans are understandably eager for a concrete release date, and the question “When does Invincible 3 come out?” is constantly popping up.

The good news is that we have some promising clues to go on. At Galaxy Con in June 2024, Immortal’s voice actor, Ross Marquand, hinted at a potential release window: “I have a feeling it’s probably going to be early next year.”

Furthermore, Steven Yeun, the voice of our titular hero, revealed in a March 2024 interview that work on Season 3 was already in progress. This suggests a potentially shorter wait compared to the gap between Seasons 1 and 2.

While we await official confirmation, these hints point towards an early 2025 release, giving us something to look forward to in the new year.

Familiar Faces and New Additions to the Cast

Though the full cast list remains under wraps, we can expect the return of many fan-favorite voices.

Steven Yeun will undoubtedly reprise his role as Mark Grayson/Invincible, and we’ll likely hear J.K. Simmons back as the formidable Omni-Man and Sandra Oh as the resilient Debbie Grayson.

The core cast will probably return to lend their talents, including Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, and Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett.

Beyond the familiar faces, new characters and guest stars are set to join the action. Robert Kirkman has teased the introduction of Mark’s half-Viltrumite brother, a character who will undoubtedly shake things up.

Additionally, Kirkman has hinted at more stars from The Walking Dead joining the cast, adding another layer of excitement to the already impressive ensemble.

Unveiling the Story of Invincible Season 3

The specific plot details for the new Invincible season are being kept tightly under wraps, but we have some intriguing insights to whet our appetites.

First and foremost, Mark’s half-brother and his rapid aging will be a central focus. We’ll witness his journey as he navigates his Viltrumite heritage and its implications, potentially becoming a powerful ally or a formidable foe for Mark.

As Kirkman put it, “You can definitely expect that character to age rapidly the way he did in the comics.”

Another key storyline will be the evolving relationship between Mark and Eve. Season 2 laid the groundwork for a deeper connection between them, and Season 3 will explore the complexities of their bond.

Kirkman highlighted this, sharing that the story of their relationship, its trajectory, and its evolution will be “one of the core aspects of Season 3“.

We can also anticipate a more prominent role for Omni-Man, which would offer a deeper dive into his psyche and complex relationship with Mark.

After taking a step back in Season 2, Omni-Man’s return promises to bring emotional turmoil and difficult choices for Mark as he confronts his father’s legacy. Kirkman said, “He’s gonna be in Season 3 a little more.”

Finally, the Viltrumites will emerge as the primary antagonists. With their sights set on Earth, they pose a daunting threat to our heroes.

Kirkman affirmed this, noting, “The Viltrumites as a whole…have pretty much established themselves as the major threat to this show.”

The looming Viltrumite invasion will force Mark and his allies to confront their greatest challenge yet, testing their strength, resilience, and loyalty.

While the show has closely followed the comics so far, Robert Kirkman has hinted at potential deviations in future seasons, suggesting the possibility of “episodes in future seasons that are wholly original to the show and written by me.”

This opens the door for Season 3 to surprise us with unexpected twists and turns, keeping even the most devoted comic book fans on their toes.

Every Episode a Finale

In a bonus clip from Amazon Prime, Kirkman made a bold promise: “We want every [season three] episode to feel like it’s a finale.” This declaration suggests a season packed with intense action, emotional turmoil, and shocking revelations.

Kirkman’s words capture the excitement surrounding Season 3: “Season three is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won’t expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three… Oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff.”

The Road Ahead

While we patiently await an official Invincible Season 3 release date, the anticipation continues to mount.

With new characters, evolving relationships, and epic battles on the horizon, the world of Invincible is about to be turned upside down.

Until then, fans can revisit the first two seasons, explore the Invincible comics for potential clues, and watch for further updates.

And if you’re curious about the fate of other shows, don’t miss our roundup of canceled shows and renewals for 2024-25.

The wait for Invincible may be long, but the payoff promises to be spectacular.