It’s been over four years since It: Chapter Two concluded the chilling story of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Yet, whispers of a potential third chapter persist, with fans wondering if we’ll ever get to see another trip back to Derry, Maine.

With rumors swirling and new projects tied to the franchise, here’s everything we know about a potential It Chapter 3 release date and what could lie ahead for Stephen King’s iconic horror universe.

Is It Chapter 3 in the Works?

Despite fan enthusiasm, a third movie hasn’t been officially greenlit.

It (2017) and It: Chapter Two (2019) were praised for their faithful adaptation of King’s 1986 novel, telling a complete story with a definitive ending.

Director Andy Muschietti stated in interviews that the two films were always intended to be a cohesive, two-part saga.

This creative decision reflects the novel’s structure, which alternates between the protagonists’ youth and adulthood.

However, Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård has hinted at intriguing possibilities for a third chapter.

In an interview shortly after the release of It: Chapter Two, he revealed that discussions with Muschietti touched on ideas for a new story.

According to Skarsgård, the potential film wouldn’t be based on King’s book but would instead explore “off-book” territory:

“There are a few ideas floating around. It’s not quite what people expect… We would do something quite literally off-book.”

While Skarsgård’s comments left fans hopeful, they also acknowledged that continuing Pennywise’s tale would require significant creative reimagining.

The Welcome to Derry Prequel: A Glimpse into Pennywise’s Past

Although It Chapter 3 remains speculative, fans have a new chapter of the franchise to look forward to.

Welcome to Derry, a prequel series set to premiere on Max in 2025, will delve into Pennywise’s origins and Derry, Maine’s dark history.

Developed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti alongside Jason Fuchs, the show will be set in the 1960s, long before the events of the 2017 film.

This prequel provides a unique opportunity to expand on Pennywise’s lore.

While Stephen King’s novel briefly touches on the cosmic nature of the entity known as “It,” there’s much left to explore.

Welcome to Derry aims to fill those gaps, shedding light on how the evil being came to torment the town—and why its hunger for fear focuses so intently on children.

Fans hoping for Bill Skarsgård’s return as Pennywise in the prequel may be disappointed.

In a 2023 interview, the actor confirmed he was “not currently involved” in the project but shared advice for whoever might take up the role:

“Do it your own. Make it your own. Have fun with it. What I found pleasurable about that character is how abstract he was.”

While Skarsgård’s absence from Welcome to Derry is a blow for fans, his comments suggest that the franchise is committed to evolving in fresh and unexpected ways.

When Does It Chapter 3 Come Out?

If you’re wondering, “When does It Chapter 3 come out?” The answer is… not anytime soon.

Even if Warner Bros. decided to greenlight a third installment, the timeline for production would push its release to 2027 or later.

With Welcome to Derry set for 2025, the franchise is likely focusing its energy on this prequel series before exploring additional sequels.

Moreover, Hollywood’s recent writers’ and actors’ strikes have delayed numerous projects, meaning a theoretical It Chapter 3 would face even more hurdles in getting off the ground.

Still, the potential for a third movie hasn’t been ruled out entirely, especially given the enduring popularity of Pennywise as a cultural icon.

What Could It Chapter 3 Look Like?

If a third chapter does materialize, it would need a compelling new story to stand apart; there’s no denying that.

With the Losers Club’s journey seemingly wrapped up, the most logical next step would be to dive deeper into the interconnected universe of Stephen King’s works.

Fans have long speculated about the ties between It and The Dark Tower, with some theorizing that Pennywise and the Crimson King are of the same species.

Exploring these connections could bring a fresh cosmic horror element to the franchise.

Another avenue might involve the Deadlights—the eerie orange glow representing Pennywise’s true essence.

While the Losers Club destroyed Pennywise’s heart in It: Chapter Two, the Deadlights could offer a pathway for the entity’s return.

A third chapter could explore whether Pennywise regenerates or takes on a new form, giving the franchise a chance to reinvent its villain while staying rooted in King’s mythology.

Some fans even suggest a hybrid narrative where a new generation of kids and adults team up to confront the lingering evil in Derry.

This approach would honor the legacy of the original films while offering a fresh perspective on the town’s never-ending nightmare.

Should There Be an It Chapter 3?

While the idea of a third movie is compelling, some fans feel it might dilute the impact of the first two films.

It: Chapter Two faced criticism for its uneven tone and unsatisfying conclusion, and there’s concern that another installment could feel like a forced addition rather than a natural continuation.

That said, others argue that a third chapter could redeem the franchise’s finale and provide a more definitive end to Pennywise’s story.

Pennywise remains one of horror’s most memorable villains, and his sinister presence continues to captivate audiences.

Whether through a third film, spin-offs, or the prequel series, the franchise still has plenty of room to grow.

The Legacy of It and Pennywise

For now, fans can revisit the haunting brilliance of It and It: Chapter Two, both available for streaming on Max.

Meanwhile, the prequel series Welcome to Derry should do a great job at reigniting interest in the world of Derry, Maine, with new insights into the evil clown who first terrified audiences in Stephen King’s 1986 novel.

So, while the answer to “Will there be an It Chapter 3?” remains uncertain, the franchise’s future is anything but quiet.

With Pennywise’s terrifying legacy firmly intact, it’s clear that the story of It is far from over.