Black Bear’s new theatrical distribution division has officially added another feature to its expanding lineup with the upcoming release of Shelter, starring Jason Statham. The company announced that the action-thriller will open in theaters on January 30, 2026.

Shelter is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, whose previous credits include Greenland and Angel Has Fallen. The screenplay was written by Ward Parry.

The cast includes Bodhi Rae Breathnach, recognized for her role in the fall film festival feature Hamnet, Naomi Ackie from Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and Bill Nighy, known for Living.

Shelter centers on Mason, a solitary man living by the sea who saves a young girl from drowning during a violent storm. His selfless act sets off an unforeseen sequence of events that forces him to confront the dark choices of his past.

Black Bear Expands U.S. Slate with Statham-Led Action-Thriller

The release of Shelter continues the rapid growth of Black Bear’s U.S. distribution operation, which launched in July following the company’s earlier success in international film distribution. Black Bear’s international subsidiary, Elevation Pictures, is recognized as the top independent theatrical distributor in the U.K., Ireland, and Canada.

The company’s U.S. arm plans to release up to a dozen films per year, focusing on a combination of filmmaker-driven projects and wider-release action and genre titles such as Shelter.

Benjamin Kramer, President of U.S. Distribution at Black Bear, said he was excited about the movie. He explained that Jason Statham continues to be one of the most reliable and popular action stars. Kramer added that working with director Ric Roman Waugh, a talented cast, and a strong story makes Shelter an important release for the company. He also shared that Black Bear is looking forward to bringing the film to theaters across the U.S.

Production and Executive Team Behind Shelter

Shelter is produced by Black Bear, Punch Palace Pictures, CineMachine, and Stampede Ventures. The individual producers are Jason Statham, John Friedberg of Black Bear, Brendon Boyea, Greg Silverman, and Jon Berg.

The film’s executive producers are Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Andrew Golov, and Mike Shanks of Black Bear, as well as Ric Roman Waugh, Rachael Cole, Volodymyr Artemenko, Yevgen Stupka, Macdara Kelleher, Victor Hadida, Gideon Yu, and Elizabeth A. Bell.

The film is backed by Miramax and distributed worldwide by Amazon MGM Studios.

Black Bear’s Upcoming Film Releases

Shelter joins several upcoming titles on Black Bear’s U.S. theatrical slate. The company is set to release Christy, a drama starring Sydney Sweeney, in theaters on November 7, following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier in the month.

Another title on the schedule is Daniel Roher’s romantic thriller Tuner, starring Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman, which is planned for release sometime next year.

On the same date as Shelter, other films opening include 20th Century Studios’ Sam Raimi-directed horror film Send Help, a Warner Bros. untitled event movie, and Briarcliff Entertainment’s Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, directed by Gore Verbinski and starring Sam Rockwell and Juno Temple.

Additional Details on Jason Statham’s Upcoming Projects

Alongside Shelter, Jason Statham is also confirmed to star in The Beekeeper 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kurt Wimmer. The film serves as a sequel to the 2024 release The Beekeeper.

The sequel features returning cast members Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, and Jemma Redgrave, with Yara Shahidi, Adam Copeland, and Pom Klementieff joining the cast.