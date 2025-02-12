Amy Schumer, a comedian who once seemed unstoppable in her rise to fame, has hit another rough patch with her latest Netflix movie, Kinda Pregnant.

Released on February 5, the comedy had high hopes but quickly became one of Netflix’s lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie scored a dismal 15% from critics, and audiences gave it an unimpressive 27%.

If you’re wondering how this happened, let’s take a closer look at the movie and the story behind its struggle to make viewers laugh.

Amy Schumer’s Career

To understand the disappointment surrounding Kinda Pregnant, it helps to look back at Amy Schumer’s career.

Schumer started in comedy during the early 2000s, but her big moment came when she appeared as a contestant on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in season five.

That exposure opened doors, and she eventually created her own hit show, Inside Amy Schumer, on Comedy Central.

The sketch show, which aired from 2013 to 2016, earned her five Emmy nominations and even a win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2015.

At the time, Schumer’s humor was fresh and relatable.

Her comedy was often based around self-deprecation with sharp critiques of social norms.

She followed up her TV success with her first big movie, Trainwreck (2015), in which she wrote and played the main lead.

Directed by Judd Apatow, the romantic comedy was a smash hit and even earned Schumer a Golden Globe nomination.

But Schumer’s movie career didn’t quite live up to the same success after Trainwreck.

Films like Snatched (2017) and I Feel Pretty (2018) were poorly received, with critics calling them shallow and uninspired.

Her Hulu series Life & Beth had some fans but was ultimately canceled after just two seasons.

Now, Kinda Pregnant seems to continue the downward trend, leaving many to wonder what went wrong.

A Comedy Premise Full of Potential

When you first hear the premise of Kinda Pregnant, it almost sounds like a fresh comedy, like it would be a far cry from the tired plots that keep getting recycled.

The movie, co-written by Schumer and Julie Paiva and directed by Tyler Spindel, follows Lainy Newton, a Brooklyn schoolteacher in her early 40s.

Lainy is desperate to settle down and start a family.

She’s been dating her boyfriend Dave, played by Damon Wayans Jr., for four years and is convinced he’s about to propose.

Instead of making a romantic proposal, Dave shocks her by suggesting they have a threesome.

Heartbroken and humiliated, Lainy’s dreams come crashing down.

In a moment of impulse, she tries on a fake pregnancy belly at a maternity store and discovers something unexpected—people treat her better when they think she’s pregnant.

Strangers are kind; people give her their subway seats, and suddenly, she feels special in a way she hasn’t in years.

This sparks a wild idea: Lainy pretends to be pregnant, creating a double life that quickly spirals out of control.

Along the way, she befriends Megan (Brianne Howey), an expectant mother who is brutally honest about the messy reality of pregnancy.

Megan happens to have a brother, Josh (Will Forte), who becomes Lainy’s love interest.

The supporting cast also includes Jillian Bell as Lainy’s best friend, Kate, Urzila Carlson as a foul-mouthed school counselor, and Alex Moffat as a ridiculous Gen Z character.

Despite the strong ensemble, the movie struggles to bring its characters to life.

What Went Wrong

Now, let’s talk about why Kinda Pregnant has been such a disappointment.

For starters, the comedy feels outdated.

While Schumer’s humor once felt bold and edgy, this film seems stuck in the past.

For example, the flick heavily relies on physical gags, such as Lainy stuffing balloons or roasted chickens under her shirt to fake her pregnancy.

While these scenes might be funny once or twice, they quickly lose their charm and feel repetitive.

Critics have also pointed out that Schumer’s character, Lainy, feels like a recycled version of roles she’s played before.

She’s immature, self-loathing, and prone to making a mess of her life.

This might have worked in Trainwreck, but by now, it feels tired and overdone.

The audience doesn’t see much growth in Lainy, which makes it hard to stay invested in her story.

The film also struggles to inject humor and emotion.

In several scenes, Lainy tearfully apologizes to the people she’s lied to, but these moments don’t feel earned.

Rather than adding depth to the story, they appear forced and overly sentimental.

Are There Any Bright Spots?

Even though the movie has many flaws, a few moments stand out.

For example, Lainy’s interactions with Megan offer some of the film’s most honest and relatable parts.

Megan’s blunt attitude about pregnancy is a refreshing contrast to the over-the-top comedy elsewhere in the movie, as Brianne Howey’s performance as Megan feels grounded and authentic.

Another highlight is a late scene where Lainy meets up with her ex-boyfriend Dave.

In a hilarious and awkward twist, she wears her fake belly and convinces him she’s carrying triplets.

Damon Wayans Jr. delivers one of the film’s funniest moments as Dave panics, exclaiming, “Oh, my life’s over!” while doing frantic squats.

And it’s this kind of sharp humor that the rest of the movie could have used more of.

A Missed Opportunity

At its core, Kinda Pregnant had the potential to explore meaningful themes, like societal pressures on women, the complexities of friendship, and the struggle to find self-worth.

But instead of diving into these ideas, the movie settles for shallow jokes and exaggerated antics.

The cast is filled with talented comedians, but they don’t get much to work with.

Jillian Bell, who plays Lainy’s best friend, Kate, is usually fantastic in comedic roles, but her character here feels underdeveloped.

Even Schumer, who co-wrote the film, doesn’t bring her usual spark.

Ultimately, Kinda Pregnant feels like a missed opportunity.

It’s not the worst movie ever made, but it’s far from the comedy hit that fans of Schumer were hoping for.

You can watch Kinda Pregnant on Netflix, but be warned: it’s not for everyone.