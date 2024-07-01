Kinds of Kindness is a film by Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos that explores deep themes of control and free will through three connected stories.

With powerful acting performances and unique storytelling, it challenges viewers to think and reflect long after watching it.

Key Takeaways Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons deliver powerful acting, showing great range and emotion.

The movie explores deep ideas about control, freedom, and how people find comfort even in difficult situations.

The film's three-part structure tells different but connected stories, making viewers think deeply and fill in the blanks themselves.

Emma Stone’s Fearless Dance in ‘Kinds of Kindness’

Kinds of Kindness is Emma Stone’s third feature collaboration with writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The film stands out for its bold storytelling and fearless performances, especially from Stone.

It is a must-watch for those wanting to understand the dynamic between Stone and Lanthimos and a fascinating exploration of human behavior and psychology.

In Kinds of Kindness, Stone’s most memorable scene involves her dancing silently, a moment that epitomizes her fearless approach to acting.

This scene, though simple, highlights the joy and freedom that Stone brings to her roles. Her dance towards the movie’s end is a refreshing break from the film’s otherwise dark and complex narrative.

Thirst for Joy in a Bleak World

Unlike Lanthimos’ previous visually rich period pieces, like The Favourite and Poor Things, the film lacks overt beauty and joy and instead focuses on the darker aspects of human nature.

The title, Kinds of Kindness, may seem ironic, as the film presents very little recognizable kindness, hinting at a deeper, perhaps hidden, meaning.

Three Stories, One Theme

Kinds of Kindness is structured as a triptych consisting of three mini-films with recurring cast members playing different roles.

This approach, while unconventional, allows for a deep dive into various facets of human nature and free will.

The overarching theme is explored through different stories, all connected by their examination of control and subjugation.

Story One: The Controlled Life

In the first segment, Jesse Plemons plays Robert, an employee controlled by his boss, Raymond (Willem Dafoe).

Raymond dictates every aspect of Robert’s life, from his diet to his romantic life.

Robert is content with this control until he is asked to commit a crime, displaying his struggles of subjugation and the illusion of choice.

Story Two: The Changed Wife

The second story features Emma Stone as Liz, a scientist who disappears and returns, only to be suspected by her husband Daniel (Plemons again) of not being the same person.

This segment explores identity and the unsettling relationship changes, with dark undertones and bizarre tests of loyalty and identity.

Story Three: The Cult

In the final segment, Stone and Plemons join a cult led by Omi (Dafoe) and Aka (Hong Chau). The cult’s bizarre practices, including the consumption of sanctified tears, add a surreal layer to the film.

This story focuses on the search for a woman with a special ability, symbolizing a quest for spiritual and existential fulfillment.

The Cast’s Unique Experiences and Interpretations

Jesse Plemons, who won the Best Actor prize at Cannes for his role, describes his experience with Lanthimos as unique and fulfilling.

He emphasizes the psychological and emotional depth required for the film, noting how his interpretation evolved from reading the script to shooting the scenes.

Hong Chau and Willem Dafoe also shared their insights into the collaborative process of character development.

Lanthimos encouraged both actors to organically explore their characters’ looks and actions, leading to a deeper understanding and portrayal of their roles.

Embracing Ambiguity: A Film That Lingers in the Mind

Kinds of Kindness does not offer clear resolutions, leaving many questions unanswered.

This open-ended approach aligns with the film’s themes, urging viewers to keep their heads up and move forward, much like the characters.

Despite its challenging nature, the film’s intricate storytelling and strong performances make it a must-watch for movie lovers.

‘Kinds of Kindness’ Release Date

Kinds of Kindness is now playing in limited theaters and will expand nationwide on July 3.

This film, rated R for its mature content, is a bold exploration of human nature that will leave audiences reflecting long after the credits roll.

If you’re interested in darker themes or just want to see the superb performances and impressive storytelling techniques on display, make sure to catch it during its theatrical run.