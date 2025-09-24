Martin Scorsese has confirmed that his next film will be What Happens at Night, an adaptation of Peter Cameron’s novel. The project will star Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Apple Original Films is in negotiations to finance and produce with Studiocanal.

Studiocanal acquired the rights to Cameron’s book in spring 2023, with Scorsese initially attached only as producer. Patrick Marber, Oscar-nominated for Notes on a Scandal, has written the screenplay. With Scorsese now committed as director, the film brings together three Oscar winners: Scorsese, DiCaprio, and Lawrence. Deadline first reported the news that production is aiming for a January start.

This will be Scorsese’s 27th feature film and his first since Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered in 2023, earned multiple Oscar nominations, and was his first collaboration with Apple—following his work with Netflix on The Irishman and several earlier films for Paramount Pictures.

Story of Adoption, Illness, and Uncertainty in a Frozen World

Cameron’s novel follows an unnamed American couple who travel to a strange, snowy European city to adopt a baby. The wife, who is struggling with cancer, grows desperately weak during the journey, and her husband fears that her illness may prevent the orphanage from releasing their child.

On arrival, they check into the Borgarfjaroasysla Grand Imperial Hotel, described as cavernous and eerily deserted. The bar is always open, and the lobby is populated with unusual figures: an ancient, flamboyant chanteuse, a debauched businessman, and a mysterious faith healer. “Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world,” according to the book’s synopsis, and the deeper the couple fights to claim their baby, the less they understand about their marriage, themselves, and life itself.

The dreamlike and unsettling tone has drawn comparisons to Shutter Island, the 2010 psychological thriller directed by Scorsese and starring DiCaprio, which similarly explored themes of illusion and perception.

DiCaprio and Lawrence Join Scorsese for the First Time Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have built one of cinema’s most enduring collaborations, working together on six feature films over two decades: Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023). What Happens at Night will be their seventh project together.

For Jennifer Lawrence, it will be her first time working on a movie directed by Scorsese. However, the director produced her upcoming film Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay and co-starring Robert Pattinson; it premiered at Cannes earlier this year, where Mubi acquired the flick for release in November. Lawrence’s performance has already been met with Oscar buzz.

Lawrence and DiCaprio have previously appeared together in Adam McKay’s 2021 apocalyptic satire Don’t Look Up. DiCaprio is also receiving strong reviews for his lead role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which is set to open next weekend.

Apple and Studiocanal Strengthen Film Partnerships

Apple Original Films is considered the likely distributor for What Happens at Night. The studio financed Killers of the Flower Moon and maintains first-look deals with Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions and DiCaprio’s Appian Way. Apple also released Jennifer Lawrence’s 2022 drama Causeway.

Studiocanal, Apple’s producing partner on the project, has a long history of acclaimed films, including JFK, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and the 2023 release Past Lives.

Peter Cameron’s work has been adapted for film three times before: The Weekend (1999), The City of Your Final Destination (2009), and Someday This Pain Will Be Useful to You (2011).