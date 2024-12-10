Disney is back on top with the massive success of Moana 2.

The animated sequel is breaking records, so Disney’s focus on big-screen releases is clearly paying off.

After some tough years and challenges, Moana 2 proves that the studio still knows how to create magic that brings audiences to theaters.

And if there’s one thing for sure, this movie is a sign of Disney’s bright future, and more exciting projects are already underway.

Let’s break down how big this success is.

Key Takeaways Moana 2 is set to hit a jaw-dropping $60M in its second weekend, smashing December box office records.

Disney's shift back to theatrical releases under Bob Iger is paying off, with Moana 2 leading the charge.

The success of Moana 2 hints at an exciting future with more sequels and live-action adaptations.

Moana 2 Takes Over the December Box Office

Moana 2 is making waves at the box office, but even that’s an understatement.

After its huge Thanksgiving opening, the animated sequel is set to earn an amazing $60 million in its second weekend.

This is a big deal, especially for the first weekend of December, which is usually a quiet time for theaters.

The last movie to hold the record for this weekend was Frozen 2, which made $35.1 million in its third weekend back in 2019.

Moana 2 stands out by dropping only 57% from its first weekend.

For comparison, the first Moana movie in 2016 dropped 50% in the same post-Thanksgiving weekend and earned $28.2 million in its second weekend.

And, surprisingly, this sequel is performing much better, to the point where it has captured audiences during a time when box office numbers are normally low.

Altogether, this weekend’s box office is expected to bring in over $120 million, breaking the December record from 2018.

By Tuesday, Moana 2 had already made a seven-day total of $239.3 million, which leaves its closest competitors behind.

Wicked, in its third weekend, has a total of $275.8 million and is expected to earn $32 million this weekend, while Gladiator II stands at $116.5 million and should make $15.5 million this weekend.

Other Movies Competing in Theaters This Weekend

While Moana 2 is the top performer, other movies are bringing variety to the box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, from Prathyangira Cinemas, is showing strong results in 1,245 theaters.

It is expected to earn $10 million over the weekend, which is much higher than its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, which opened with $1.3 million in 2021.

This sequel, directed by Sukumar, tells the intense story of a battle between a mafia leader and a ruthless police officer.

And the early ticket sales aren’t lying––fans are clearly eager to watch it.

Another release this weekend is Y2K, a party-themed horror-comedy from A24.

The movie is playing in 2,100 theaters and is expected to earn between $3 million and $5 million.

Directed by Kyle Mooney, it has a 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes and follows two high schoolers who crash a chaotic New Year’s Eve party in 1999.

For horror fans, there’s also Werewolves, a smaller release from Briarcliff Entertainment.

Directed by Steven C. Miller, it tells the story of scientists trying to stop a mutation that turns people into werewolves.

Though its earnings are predicted to be in the low single digits, it adds another option for fans of the genre.

Disney’s New Strategy Under Bob Iger

Moana 2 shows Disney’s new direction under CEO Bob Iger is paying off.

When Iger returned to Disney in late 2022, he focused on returning the company to its roots of great storytelling and entertainment.

Much of this shift was putting more effort into theatrical releases than streaming.

For example, Moana 2 was initially planned to be released on Disney+, but Iger and Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman decided the film deserved a spot in theaters.

This decision led to major changes, including moving production from Vancouver to Disney’s Burbank studio to meet its November 27 release date.

And the risk paid off, with Moana 2 becoming Disney’s biggest animated success in years.

By focusing on theatrical releases, Disney has regained its connection with audiences and rebuilt its reputation as a leader in family entertainment.

How Moana 2 Avoided Controversy

Unlike some of Disney’s recent films that faced backlash, Moana 2 avoided controversy and stayed focused on its fun and family-friendly story.

Movies like Lightyear sparked debates because of political themes, but Moana 2 kept things simple, focusing on charm and storytelling.

The only small issue came from a comment by voice actress Nicole Scherzinger, who replied to an Instagram post featuring a MAGA-style “Make Jesus First Again” hat.

Her comment caused some talk, but she quickly deleted it, and the issue didn’t grow bigger.

And this helped Moana 2 stay on track as a movie everyone could enjoy.

What’s Next for Disney?

Moana 2’s success sets the stage for Disney’s next big projects.

A live-action version of Moana is already in development and will be released on July 10, 2026.

Disney’s history of live-action remakes, such as Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book, suggests this will also be a hit.

Other exciting projects include Mufasa: The Lion King, Lilo & Stitch, and a sequel to Zootopia.

Disney is also looking to revive its Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which has made $4.53 billion globally.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is working on two new scripts, one of which could bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow.

While Disney hasn’t confirmed Depp’s return, the possibility remains open, especially after his 2022 legal victory against Amber Heard.

Moana 2 Shows Disney Is Back

Even with some tough years behind it, Disney can still, evidently, deliver massive hits.

In 2023, Disney came in second at the global box office, just $80 million behind Universal, even though it released seven fewer movies.

Just look at hits like Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 that brought in $3 billion combined.

Moana 2 is especially important because it’s a win for Disney’s core brand, not an acquired studio like Pixar or Marvel.

This is classic Disney magic at its best.

The success of Moana 2 highlights the strength of the franchise and sets up a bright future for Disney.

With more live-action remakes, sequels, and potential franchise revivals on the way, we have solid proof that Disney is back and ready to lead the entertainment world once again.