Ed Sheeran has announced a new Netflix special titled One Shot With Ed Sheeran, directed by Philip Barantini, the Emmy-winning filmmaker behind the acclaimed drama Adolescence. The special, described as “groundbreaking,” will premiere on Netflix on November 21 and will be filmed entirely in a single continuous take.

According to Netflix, the project will follow Sheeran as he travels through New York City, performing his best-known songs in impromptu live sets on sidewalks and subway trains. Throughout the performance, Sheeran will interact with fans and passersby, with the entire event captured in real time.

Barantini’s use of the one-take format has become his directing signature. He previously applied the same approach to each episode of Adolescence and in his earlier film Boiling Point, both of which were shot without cuts or edits.

Key Takeaways One Shot With Ed Sheeran premieres on Netflix on November 21, directed by Philip Barantini, who used the same single-take technique in Adolescence and Boiling Point.

The project follows Ed Sheeran performing his most well-known songs live across New York City, including on sidewalks and subway trains, interacting with fans.

The special is produced by Fulwell Entertainment and Emmy-winning producer Ben Winston, arriving shortly after Sheeran’s eighth studio album Play and before his Loop Tour begins December 1 in Paris.

Directed by Philip Barantini and Produced by Ben Winston

The special is directed by Philip Barantini and produced by Fulwell Entertainment and Emmy-winning producer Ben Winston, who executive-produces alongside Ed Sheeran and Barantini.

Barantini recently won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work on Adolescence. The drama series became one of Netflix’s major hits of the past year, earning 13 Emmy nominations and winning eight, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Owen Cooper, who played the character Jamie Miller.

Adolescence starred Stephen Graham as a father coping after his son is accused of murder. The show addressed topics including toxic masculinity and the effects of social media on young people.

The series’ one-take structure was praised for its visual continuity and immersive style, a method that Barantini brings to One Shot With Ed Sheeran. The show currently ranks #2 on Netflix’s Most Popular TV list, with 142.6 million views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

In addition to the Sheeran project, Barantini is directing Enola Holmes 3, starring Millie Bobby Brown, also for Netflix.

Producer Ben Winston, who has 13 Emmy Awards, is known for his work as executive producer and co-showrunner of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he helped create Carpool Karaoke and Crosswalk the Musical. His recent credits include The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September, and An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

Ed Sheeran’s Album Play and Future Music Plans

The announcement of One Shot With Ed Sheeran follows the release of Sheeran’s eighth studio album, Play, which was released in September. The album includes the singles “A Little More,” “Azizam,” “Old Phone,” and “Sapphire.”

In its three-star review, NME described Play as “a hasty retreat to the genre-spanning of old” and added that it “just about makes the most of his bag of tricks.” The review noted that Play “apparently kicks off a groan-inducing new series of albums named after buttons on a remote control.”

Sheeran confirmed plans for the next four albums in the series: Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, and Stop, and also revealed that he has plans for a posthumous album titled Eject.

He stated that he made Play and Rewind at the same time and that Rewind is “two months off being totally locked and loaded.” Regarding its release, he said, “I guess at some point in the next 18 months it will come out.”

Upcoming Loop Tour

Following the Netflix special and recent album release, Sheeran will begin his Loop Tour, a UK and European arena tour, this winter. The tour starts on December 1 in Paris, France, and includes performances in Manchester and Dublin. Tickets are available through official outlets.