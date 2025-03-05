The film industry is mourning the loss of Gene Hackman, the legendary actor known for his powerful performances and commanding screen presence.

Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, along with one of their pet dogs.

Their deaths have left many questions unanswered, and an investigation is currently underway to determine exactly what happened.

Authorities Investigate the Mystery Behind Their Deaths

On Wednesday, authorities in Santa Fe County responded to a welfare check request at Hackman’s residence.

When officers arrived, they found both Hackman and Arakawa in separate rooms, along with their deceased pet dog.

At first, law enforcement officials stated that there were no signs of foul play, but as the investigation progressed, they reconsidered and classified the deaths as suspicious enough to warrant further examination.

On Friday afternoon, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza held a press conference to share new findings from the medical investigation.

According to Dr. Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s Chief Medical Investigator, Hackman’s pacemaker stopped working on February 17, 2025.

Since his body was found ten days later, investigators believe he likely passed away on that date.

However, the exact cause of his death remains undetermined.

Meanwhile, questions still surround Betsy Arakawa’s death.

A space heater was found next to her body, leading to speculation about a possible connection.

Some initially suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, but medical tests confirmed that neither Hackman nor Arakawa showed signs of exposure to the toxic gas.

Officials found no proof of a gas leak anywhere in the home.

Oddly enough, out of the couple’s three dogs, only one did not survive.

This has raised even more questions, and investigators are still trying to piece together the full story.

Gene Hackman’s Journey from Marine to Hollywood Legend

Although Hackman spent his later years out of the public eye, his influence on Hollywood remained strong.

His ability to completely immerse himself in his roles, whether as a determined detective, a corrupt sheriff, or a ruthless villain, made him one of the most respected actors of his generation.

Born Eugene Alden Hackman on January 30, 1930, in San Bernardino, California, he had a difficult childhood and spent much of his early life in Danville, Illinois.

When he was just 16 years old, he lied about his age to join the U.S. Marine Corps, which stationed him in Shanghai, Japan, and Hawaii.

During his time in the military, he worked as a radio newscaster, unknowingly setting the stage for his future in acting.

After leaving the Marines, Hackman briefly studied journalism at the University of Illinois, but his true passion lay elsewhere.

He moved to New York City, where he trained in radio broadcasting before deciding to pursue acting.

He eventually enrolled at the Pasadena Playhouse in California, where he met Dustin Hoffman and Robert Duvall, two fellow aspiring actors who, like him, would go on to become Hollywood greats.

From Breakout Star to Oscar Winner

Hackman’s rise to fame didn’t happen overnight.

He spent several years working in small theater productions before getting his big break in 1967 with Bonnie and Clyde, where he played Buck Barrow.

His performance earned him his first Academy Award nomination, launching him into stardom.

A few years later, in 1971, Hackman starred in The French Connection, where he played Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle.

His raw and powerful acting won him his first Oscar for Best Actor, while the movie itself won Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Throughout the following decades, Hackman delivered one incredible performance after another.

In 1992, he won his second Oscar, this time for Best Supporting Actor, for his role as Sheriff Little Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven.

The role showcased his ability to portray complex and often ruthless characters.

Beyond these two Oscar-winning roles, Hackman built an extraordinary filmography, starring in some of Hollywood’s most memorable films, including:

The Conversation (1974) – A psychological thriller directed by Francis Ford Coppola, where Hackman played Harry Caul, a surveillance expert tormented by guilt.

Superman (1978) and its sequels – He famously played Lex Luthor, the cunning and charismatic villain who constantly battled Christopher Reeve’s Superman.

Mississippi Burning (1988) – A crime drama about the civil rights movement, in which he played an FBI agent investigating racially motivated violence.

Crimson Tide (1995) – A submarine thriller where he went head-to-head with Denzel Washington in a high-stakes nuclear standoff.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) – A Wes Anderson dramedy, where Hackman played the dysfunctional but lovable patriarch Royal Tenenbaum.

Despite his status as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, Hackman chose to retire from acting in 2004 after starring in Welcome to Mooseport.

Unlike many actors who later return to the screen, he never looked back, preferring a quiet life away from Hollywood.

A Wave of Tributes from Hollywood and Beyond

As news of Hackman’s passing spread, tribute from actors, filmmakers, and fans worldwide poured in.

His daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, and his granddaughter, Annie, released a heartfelt statement:

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa.”

Clint Eastwood, who directed Hackman in Unforgiven, expressed his grief, saying:

“I’m extremely saddened by this news. Gene was one of the greatest actors of our time—raw, authentic, and always captivating.”

Morgan Freeman, who worked alongside Hackman in Unforgiven, described him as “incredibly gifted,” while Ralph Fiennes, who is currently nominated for an Oscar, posted a touching black-and-white portrait with the caption “Gene Hackman 1930-2025.”

Even Tom Hanks took to Instagram to express his admiration:

“There has never been a ‘Gene Hackman Type.’ There has only been Gene Hackman.”

Surprisingly, Prince William, President of BAFTA, also paid tribute, calling Hackman “a true genius of film” who “brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity, and star quality.”

Other actors, including Viola Davis, Antonio Banderas, George Takei, and Anil Kapoor, described Hackman as a legend, a master of his craft, and one of the greats.