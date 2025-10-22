Ed Williams, the actor and former broadcasting teacher who portrayed the lab scientist Ted Olson in Police Squad! and in the original Naked Gun movies, has died. He passed away on October 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, at the age of 98, according to his granddaughter Stephanie Williams, who confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams’s nephew, Marty Wolfe Williams-Wilson, first shared the news on social media, writing, “Our beloved Uncle Ed passed away peacefully last night in Los Angeles. Professionally, he was a successful actor. Personally, we adored him and will miss him.”

Key Takeaways Ed Williams, born Edwin Wallace Williams in San Jose, California, passed away on October 2, 2025, in Los Angeles at age 98.

He was best known for playing the eccentric scientist Ted Olson in “Police Squad!” and “The Naked Gun” films alongside Leslie Nielsen.

Before his acting fame, Williams taught broadcasting and speech for 28 years at Los Angeles City College, mentoring future industry figures.

Early Life, Education, and Military Service

Edwin Wallace Williams was born on November 26, 1926, in San Jose, California, and grew up during the Great Depression in a family that faced financial hardship. As a boy, he often tuned in to The Lone Ranger on the radio, especially when his parents encouraged him to practice the flute—an instrument he never took to as much as storytelling.

In high school, Williams discovered his love for performing when he played the clumsy Henry Aldrich in a stage production of What a Life!. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Navy before pursuing acting more seriously. Following his military service, he performed in more than 200 stage productions under Lillian Fontaine, the mother of actresses Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine.

Williams also found work at KSJO Radio, where he sold advertising spots and produced creative audio recordings—writing, performing, and even crafting the sound effects himself to help attract clients. Later, while earning his master’s degree in acting and directing at Stanford University, he continued performing in campus theater. Among his favorite early roles was Billy Budd, a young sailor with a stammer, which he once described as a turning point in learning how to bring emotion to a character.

During his time at Stanford, Williams was invited to audition for roles in two major Paramount Pictures releases from 1953—Stalag 17 and The Robe—marking his first brush with Hollywood’s orbit and hinting at a screen career that would eventually take shape decades later.

Broadcasting Career and Teaching at Los Angeles City College

In 1955, Ed Williams and his wife, Nancy, settled in Hollywood, where he took a teaching position at the Don Martin School of Radio and Television Arts and Sciences. He filled the role previously held by actor Frank Cady, then appearing regularly on The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and later known for his role as Sam Drucker on Green Acres and Petticoat Junction.

At Don Martin, Williams taught courses like “Top 40 Disc Jockeying,” helping aspiring broadcasters develop their on-air voices and stage presence. Among his students were future radio star “Real” Don Steele and Bob Eubanks, who would go on to host The Newlywed Game.

Six years later, in 1961, Williams joined the faculty at Los Angeles City College (LACC), where he taught broadcasting and later speech. He also worked part-time as a booth announcer for KCET Television.

Despite his background in acting, Williams stayed away from auditions for more than two decades, believing teachers should devote their energy to students rather than side jobs. “I do not approve of professors that go out and moonlight and make a lot of money on the side and neglect their classes,” he once said. “That used to make me mad to hear that.”

By the mid-1970s, a lighter teaching load gave him room to return to the stage. “I felt like a surgeon who’d been trained but never made it into the operating room,” he explained. “I wanted to get in the operating room.”

Williams began taking acting classes in the evenings and soon landed a part in The Caine Mutiny at the Hollywood Legion Theater, portraying the president of the court-martial. That stage role reignited his passion for performing and eventually led him to audition for filmmakers Jim Abrahams and brothers Jerry and David Zucker, setting the stage for his second career in Hollywood.

Breakthrough with ‘Police Squad!’ and ‘The Naked Gun’

Williams was cast as Ted Olson, the straight-faced and eccentric lab scientist, in Police Squad!, a television parody of police dramas created by Abrahams and the Zucker brothers. The series, which starred Leslie Nielsen as Detective Frank Drebin, premiered on ABC in March 1982 and ran for only six episodes.

In a 2017 interview with Matthew Worley of the Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters, Williams reflected on his return to acting, saying, “I made up for lost time and got a fairly decent part to start coming back into acting.”

Although Police Squad! had a short run, it gained a following for its humor and style. The series was later adapted into the feature film The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988), followed by two sequels: The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991) and Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994). Williams reprised his role in all three films.

He and Leslie Nielsen were the only actors to appear in both the television series and the film adaptations. In 2025, The Naked Gun franchise received a reboot, with Liam Neeson cast as Frank Drebin.

Film and Television Roles Beyond ‘The Naked Gun’

Williams often played reverends, priests, and ministers throughout his career. He appeared as the minister who married Annie Banks (Kimberly Williams) and Bryan MacKenzie (George Newbern) in Father of the Bride (1991), which also starred Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.

His additional film credits included Ratboy (1986), Nickel & Dime (1992), High Strung (1992), Carnosaur (1993), and The Giant of Thunder Mountain.

Williams made numerous television appearances, including roles in Madame’s Place, Cheers, MacGyver, Hooperman, Matlock, L.A. Law, Father Dowling Mysteries, Sisters, and House (2010).

He also appeared in an episode of Crazy Like a Fox (1984–1986) that was written by his former student Paul Robert Coyle, and he expressed pride in portraying a chaplain in the 1988 NBC telefilm To Heal a Nation, which starred Eric Roberts.

After 28 years at LACC, Williams retired from teaching in 1989, but continued acting into his 90s. His final performance was in the Hollywood Radio Players series in 2022 and 2023, returning to his radio roots near the end of his career.

