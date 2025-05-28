On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Joachim Trier’s feature film Sentimental Value premiered in the official competition section at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. The film was screened late in the evening and ended well after midnight. Following the screening, the audience responded with a 19-minute standing ovation, lasting past 1:00 a.m., making it the longest ovation at Cannes 2025 and the third-longest in Cannes history.

As the credits rolled, Elle Fanning, who plays Rachel in the film, was seen wiping away tears. She hugged director Joachim Trier onstage as the audience clapped continuously. Stellan Skarsgård, who portrays Gustav, blew a kiss to the crowd. Renate Reinsve, who plays Nora, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who plays Agnes, stood beside them during the ovation.

Trier addressed the crowd, visibly emotional. He stated, “I’m very moved. Many of us struggled for years to make this.”

He then quoted filmmaker Luis Buñuel, saying, “I make films for my friends.” He concluded, “I feel you’re all my friends tonight.”

Story Set in Oslo Follows Family Conflict and Artistic Legacy

Sentimental Value, originally titled Affeksjonsverdi in Norwegian, is a family drama set in Oslo, Norway. The plot centers on two sisters, Nora (played by Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (played by Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas), who reunite with their estranged father, Gustav (played by Stellan Skarsgård), a once-renowned film director.

Gustav invites Nora, who works in theater, to play the lead role in his new film. Nora refuses. Gustav then offers the role to a young American film actress, Rachel (played by Elle Fanning). Rachel accepts. This decision causes tension and emotional conflict among the family members, particularly between Nora and her father.

The film explores themes of abandonment, forgiveness, artistic ambition, and the effects of estrangement. Although the main focus is the family dynamic, Trier includes commentary on the modern film industry. In one scene, Gustav’s film is acquired by Netflix. During a press junket interview, a journalist asks Rachel about a past box office failure. Gustav interrupts the interview and says, “Get out.”

Cast and Production Information

The cast of Sentimental Value includes:

Renate Reinsve as Nora, the elder sister and stage actress

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Agnes, Nora’s younger sister

Stellan Skarsgård as Gustav, their father, and a former famous director

Elle Fanning as Rachel, an American actress who replaces Nora in Gustav’s film

Cory Michael Smith in an undisclosed supporting role

Catherine Cohen as Nicky

Anders Danielsen Lie, long-time Trier collaborator, also appears

Filming began in August 2024 in Oslo, Norway.

Joachim Trier co-wrote the screenplay with Eskil Vogt, continuing their ongoing writing partnership. Trier and Vogt previously co-wrote The Worst Person in the World, Oslo, August 31st, and Louder Than Bombs.

Elle Fanning Discusses Career, Instincts, and Role in Sentimental Value

During a press conference held after the screening, Elle Fanning, now 27 years old, spoke about her experience working on the film and how she chooses roles.

“I’ve definitely grown in my autonomy and speaking up through the years in this business,” Fanning said.

“As I’ve gotten older now, yes, the world opens up and you are offered more roles. And I got very lucky with this one,” she continued.

Fanning said she connected strongly with the script, “Once I read the script I was completely floored. You do not come by scripts like that—so moving, so nuanced. I read it so quickly. Everyone can always tell if I read something really fast, that means I’m really excited.”

She clarified that while she has not personally been in the exact situation as Rachel, she has made similar career decisions.

“I’ve definitely read a script [where] I was offered one character in the script and once I read it I thought, ‘Gosh I’m just not right for her. Maybe this other character’s better.’ I’ve definitely not done things because I didn’t think I was quite right for it or not ready yet for that. I’m very instinctual and go by the gut.”

Critical Reception and Industry Response

Following the premiere, Sentimental Value received strong reviews from major critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 100% score based on the first 10 published reviews.

David Ehrlich of IndieWire called the film “a layered masterpiece that The Worst Person in the World director Joachim Trier has been working toward for his entire career.”

Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair wrote:

“Trier has once again crafted a film that is graceful and limber, thoughtful and surprising. Sentimental Value doesn’t land with the same wallop as Worst Person, but it is plenty affecting in its own insightful, poignant way.”

Peter Debruge of Variety stated:

“Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value offers an inspiring exception” to the idea that filmmakers shouldn’t use their personal experiences in their work.

On social media, viewers praised the emotional storytelling and performances:

“Renate Reinsve is extraordinary, Skarsgård tender, Elle Fanning sharp. A film about what we carry, and what carries us. Film of the year immediately.” – @justmiaslife

“Elle Fanning dazzles with her versatility and magnetic presence. Her role as a Hollywood star brings freshness and charisma.” – @jairojimenez_

Ovation Records and Cannes Context

The 19-minute ovation for Sentimental Value is the longest applause at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

For comparison, other 2025 Cannes standing ovation durations include:

Alpha (Julia Ducournau) – 11.5 minutes

(Julia Ducournau) – 11.5 minutes The History of Sound (Josh O’Connor, Paul Mescal) – 9 minutes

(Josh O’Connor, Paul Mescal) – 9 minutes Die, My Love (Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence) – 9 minutes

(Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence) – 9 minutes Pillion – 8 minutes

– 8 minutes Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 7.5 minutes

– 7.5 minutes The Phoenician Scheme (Wes Anderson) – 7.5 minutes

(Wes Anderson) – 7.5 minutes Eleanor the Great (directorial debut by Scarlett Johansson) – 6 minutes

(directorial debut by Scarlett Johansson) – 6 minutes Highest 2 Lowest (Spike Lee) – 6 minutes

Historically, the longest Cannes ovations remain:

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) – 22 minutes Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) – 20 minutes Sentimental Value (2025) – 19 minutes

Distribution and Awards Potential

Sentimental Value is distributed in North America by Neon, which also released The Worst Person in the World and five of the last Palme d’Or winners. Mubi holds the rights to other international territories.

The film is an official entry in the Cannes 2025 Palme d’Or competition.

Joachim Trier has a long-standing relationship with Cannes:

Oslo, August 31st – Un Certain Regard (2011)

– Un Certain Regard (2011) Louder Than Bombs – Main competition (2015)

The Worst Person in the World – Main competition (2021), won Best Actress (Renate Reinsve), two Academy Award nominations (Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay)