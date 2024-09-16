If you’re into psychological horror with a side of social awkwardness, you’ve likely come across Speak No Evil, the Danish thriller that came out in 2022.

To say the least, the movie gets under your skin—it’s creepy, uncomfortable, and full of “oh no, why are they doing that?” moments.

Fast forward to 2024, and now we have a Hollywood remake.

Directed by James Watkins, this new version takes the original story, adds some familiar faces, and turns up the intensity. But does it live up to the original?

Let’s dig in.

Key Takeaways The remake stays true to the original but gives it a more Americanized vibe, with an intense final act that delivers on horror.

James McAvoy shines in his role as a creepy, manipulative host. You won’t forget his performance.

The movie’s more polished and less disturbing than the original, making it more accessible but less impactful.

James McAvoy Steals the Show With a Creepy, Twisted Performance

First things first—James McAvoy is a beast in this movie. He plays Paddy, the charming yet unsettling host who invites an American family to spend the weekend at his countryside home.

McAvoy is a master at showing both sides of his character: one minute, he’s all smiles and “Don’t worry, have fun,” and the next, you see something darker lurking behind his eyes.

Without a doubt, it’s the subtle shift from friendly to sinister that keeps you on edge throughout the film.

The American couple, Louise (played by Mackenzie Davis) and Ben (Scoot McNairy), are trying to patch up their rocky marriage. So they accept the invitation to Paddy’s place, bringing their 12-year-old daughter, Agnes (Alix West Lefler).

At first, everything seems normal. Their hosts, Paddy and his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), seem like your average, quirky, free-spirited couple.

But, of course, things start getting weird fast.

From the moment they arrive, Paddy and Ciara begin pushing boundaries.

They pressure vegetarian Louise to eat meat, make awkward comments about how they parent their kid, and rack up social faux pas one after another.

McAvoy does a fantastic job of making you question whether these folks are just weird or if something darker is happening.

The tension builds slowly but surely, keeping you squirming in your seat, much like the original did.

It’s All About the Subtle, Awkward Moments (Until It Isn’t)

What made the original Speak No Evil so creepy was its focus on tiny, awkward moments that make you uncomfortable without being outright terrifying.

Luckily, Watkins sticks to that formula, understanding that the film’s unsettling tension relies heavily on those subtle, drawn-out moments.

The microaggressions from Paddy and Ciara pile up, making you wonder, “Why don’t Ben and Louise just leave?”

But, as with the original, the fear of being rude or overreacting keeps the couple stuck in a situation that’s clearly headed in a bad direction.

Louise and Ben’s hesitation to confront their hosts feels painfully real. You can tell they’re uncomfortable, but instead of speaking up, they just… take it.

Whether it’s out of politeness, guilt, or just not wanting to make waves, they let things slide repeatedly. Sounds frustrating? Yep.

But that’s the whole concept. It’s a slow-burn horror that messes with your head.

And here’s where the remake starts to veer off: while the Danish version stays true to its eerie, psychological roots throughout, Watkins’ film takes a hard turn into more conventional horror territory.

That means more slasher vibes, more action, and, in a nutshell, more Hollywood.

The Final Act: From Tense Thriller to Full-On Horror

Here’s where things really go off the rails. While the original film was about subtlety and a chilling final payoff, the remake takes a more in-your-face approach in the last act.

Let’s just say things get physical—and fast without giving too much away.

The slow-burn tension finally explodes into full-on chaos, with Paddy and Ciara revealing their true selves in a way that’s shocking and, well, expected.

McAvoy really leans into the unhinged side of his character in these final scenes, going from slightly creepy to full-blown terrifying.

And that’s where the intensity cranks up. We get a violent, action-packed climax that’s thrilling but maybe not as impactful as the original’s more subtle ending.

While the remake delivers a satisfying, edge-of-your-seat finale, it loses some of the emotional punch that made the original unforgettable.

In the Danish version, the horror came from the idea that the couple’s politeness and fear of confrontation led to their doom.

Here, it’s more about the thrill of the moment, which works on a different level, but it’s definitely less haunting.

Cultural Clashes and Social Awkwardness

One interesting change in the remake is how it deals with cultural differences.

In the original, Danish tourists stayed with a Dutch family, and part of the tension came from their fear of appearing unsophisticated or rude in front of their hosts.

In the American remake, Louise and Ben are outsiders in the English countryside, and the awkwardness comes from the clash between their liberal, city-slicker values and their hosts’ more laid-back, “we don’t care about manners” attitude.

There’s a great moment when Ben tries to brush off Paddy’s rudeness, saying, “They’re just a bit unvarnished,” which sums up their whole dynamic.

The film plays on the idea that Ben and Louise, as polite, somewhat guilty liberals, don’t want to be seen as judgmental or uptight.

It’s this hesitance to speak up that keeps them trapped in an increasingly dangerous situation.

As the story unfolds, the tension between the two couples intensifies—not just because of cultural differences, but because Paddy and Ciara seem to enjoy pushing their guests to the breaking point.

And when things finally snap, the result is satisfying yet downright horrifying.

Final Verdict: A Solid Horror, But Lacks the Original’s Punch

So, how does the 2024 Speak No Evil stack up? Well, it’s definitely an intense, creepy movie with great performances (especially from McAvoy, who nails his role).

If you haven’t seen the original, you’ll probably find this one thrilling and unsettling, with just the right amount of suspense and horror.

But if you’re a fan of the 2022 Danish version, you might feel like the remake softens the blow a bit.

Sure, it trades some of the original’s psychological terror for a more traditional, action-packed finale.

But it’s still a solid horror movie, even though it doesn’t leave you with the same lingering sense of dread.

So, if you’re into horror that’s more about tension than jump scares and don’t mind a bit of Hollywood gloss, give this one a watch.

Just don’t expect it to haunt you in quite the same way the original did.