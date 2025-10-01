Sony Pictures has adjusted its release calendar once again, and this time, fans of the Spider-Verse trilogy will get to see the highly anticipated finale a little earlier. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now set to open on June 18, 2027, moving up one week from its previous release date of June 25. The new date will fall on Father’s Day weekend and also coincide with the Juneteenth holiday.

Key Takeaways Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released on June 18, 2027, moving up one week to land on Father’s Day weekend and the Juneteenth holiday.

The film will compete directly with Pixar’s Gatto, open one week after Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon 2 on June 11, 2027, and arrive less than two weeks before Shrek 5 on June 30, 2027.

The trilogy’s first two films earned a combined $1.08 billion worldwide, with Into the Spider-Verse grossing $393.6 million and winning an Oscar, and Across the Spider-Verse grossing $690.6 million.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Release Date Change

The movie was previously set for June 25, 2027, but will now arrive on June 18 in IMAX and premium formats. This adjustment slightly shortens what has been a long wait for the film.

At one point, Sony scheduled the third Spider-Verse entry for March 29, 2024, less than a year after Across the Spider-Verse debuted in June 2023. The ambitious timeline was widely doubted because of the series’ intricate animation style and the perfectionist reputation of creative leads Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Over time, the release moved to June 4, 2027, then to June 25, 2027, and finally to its new June 18 slot. Part of the delay was tied to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which disrupted production schedules across the industry.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse vs Pixar’s Gatto

The new release date puts Beyond the Spider-Verse in direct competition with Pixar’s Gatto, an Italian-themed animated film set for the same Father’s Day weekend. One industry jokingly asked, “When will the Venetian cat jump gondola? Err, meaning move to another date?”

Pixar has struggled in the post-COVID era, with Elio opening at just $20.8 million domestically and finishing with $73 million in the U.S. and slightly more than $154 million worldwide. Meanwhile, the Spider-Verse franchise has grown stronger with each release, setting up a high-stakes box office showdown.

Adding to the packed calendar, Universal’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 will arrive one week earlier on June 11, 2027, and New Line has an untitled event film on Father’s Day weekend. Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 5 is also dated for June 30, 2027, but could move closer depending on studio strategy.

Spider-Verse Trilogy Box Office and Critical Success

The Spider-Verse trilogy began with 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which grossed $393.6 million worldwide and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Its comic-inspired style reshaped modern animation and helped launch a new wave of visually inventive films.

The follow-up, 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, surpassed its predecessor in just 12 days and went on to gross $690.6 million worldwide. Combined, the first two films have earned more than $1.08 billion globally.

The second film ended on a cliffhanger. Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, found himself trapped in an alternate reality where another version of him had become the villainous Prowler. The finale will continue from this twist, with Miles on the run and characters like Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy and Daniel Kaluuya’s Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk uncertain if they can save him.

Creative Team Behind Beyond the Spider-Verse

The third installment is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

To anyone confused: Bob and Justin are not the *new* directors, they have been the directors of BTSV the entire time — and doing a great job. They were just announced today. — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) December 17, 2024

Producers include Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Jinko Gotoh, and Avi Arad; Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producers.

In a statement last year, Persichetti and Thompson promised: “We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it. We’re bringing everything we’ve got.”

The team is known for pushing production to the very last moment. At the world premiere of Across the Spider-Verse in June 2023, a source revealed the final print was delivered “wet,” meaning adjustments were made right up until the screening.